Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CCS Growth Is Set To Build As Market Struggles To Kick Off

Jan. 30, 2024 11:00 AM ETKRBN, GRN, GRNTF, CRBN, SMOG, KEUA, KCCA, KSET
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.53K Followers

Summary

  • CCS is a key enabling technology for the transition towards a net zero economy, and we're expecting its growth to continue building momentum in 2024.
  • At the same time, unrealistically high hopes of a rapid kick-off should start to cool down, and upcoming elections in key markets like the US and EU will only add to existing uncertainty.
  • Overall, we expect more activity in the CCS market in 2024, but the market will likely struggle to kick off and show its full potential.

CCS acronym for Carbon Capture Storage words CCS on a wood block on the environmental background. Net zero action concept. Save energy, green energy, reduce carbon footprint, carbon capture.

pcess609

By Gerben Hieminga and Coco Zhang

Renewables are not the only answer

Efforts to decarbonise the global economy are starting to reach a turning point as the COP28 climate conference reached agreements to ‘transition away from fossil fuels' and to

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.53K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KRBN--
KraneShares Global Carbon ETF
GRN--
iPath® Series B Carbon ETN
GRNTF--
iPath® Global Carbon ETN
CRBN--
iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF
SMOG--
VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.