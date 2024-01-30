Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

FS KKR: If Powell Wreaks Havoc This Week, Consider It A Gift

Jan. 30, 2024 9:00 AM ETFS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)BIZD, US10Y3 Comments
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Investors in FS KKR Capital have seen a resurgence since it bottomed out in October 2023. The market environment has improved markedly.
  • FSK continues to trade at a discount compared to its financial sector and BDC peers. Therefore, I have not assessed red flags on its thesis.
  • Given the implied undervaluation, FSK still needs to convince the market that it could have been too pessimistic.
  • Notwithstanding that caution, I assessed FSK's fundamental thesis, and price action remains intact, supporting aggressive dip-buying opportunities.
  • With Fed Chair Jerome Powell scheduled to speak this week, an unexpected selloff could present a gift for FSK investors to add more.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Ultimate Growth Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Federal Reserve Chair Powell Holds A News Conference Following The Federal Open Market Committee Meeting

Chip Somodevilla

Investors in the leading business development company FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) have experienced a resurgence over the past two months since my previous update. I reminded investors that the undervaluation gap shouldn't be expected to "last for

Do you want to buy only at the right entry points for your growth stocks?

We help you to pick lower-risk entry points, ensuring you are able to capitalize on them with a higher probability of success and profit on their next wave up. Your membership also includes:

  • 24/7 access to our model portfolios

  • Daily Tactical Market Analysis to sharpen your market awareness and avoid the emotional rollercoaster

  • Access to all our top stocks and earnings ideas

  • Access to all our charts with specific entry points

  • Real-time chatroom support

  • Real-time buy/sell/hedge alerts

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
31.76K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying 3 main things - leading growth companies, emerging market trends, and secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

Sartre profile picture
Sartre
Today, 9:12 AM
Comments (2.66K)
I posted the following on another article on FSK that appeared on SA a few hours ago: "FSK is one of those stocks that one makes money on only if you keep it long term. I purchased a full position (actually it was a merger) in 2017 and again another full position in 2019. The average purchase price is $26 and I am down about 20%. However, I am getting about $5,200 per year in dividends. I am replacing my capital loss every two years. Now, if only, FSK... "could recover the 20% discount to its book value."
C
Centrino
Today, 9:11 AM
Comments (2.92K)
Why suddenly this avalanche of articles about FSK ?
bobcowman profile picture
bobcowman
Today, 9:45 AM
Comments (1.58K)
@Centrino good question
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About FSK Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FSK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FSK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.