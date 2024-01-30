Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hudson Technologies: A Hot Stock To Play In The Cooling Industry

Ken Taylor profile picture
Ken Taylor
11 Followers

Summary

  • Hudson Technologies is the largest player in the U.S. refrigerant reclamation market and is well-positioned to benefit from the transformative changes driven by the AIM Act.
  • The AIM Act will lead to a significant increase in the demand for recycled and alternative refrigerants, creating a growth opportunity for Hudson.
  • Hudson's strong market position, technology advantage, and solid balance sheet make it a potential investment for market-beating returns.
  • HDSN may be significantly undervalued for long-term investors.

engineer under checking the industry cooling tower air conditioner is water cooling tower air chiller HVAC of large industrial building to control air system.

DSCimage/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) is the largest player in the U.S. refrigerant reclamation market and is strategically positioned to capitalize on the transformative changes driven by the AIM Act. With a 65% stock increase since its 2023

This article was written by

Ken Taylor profile picture
Ken Taylor
11 Followers
I am a long-term investor and Graduate student in Accounting. My investing analysis focus is on identifying and developing deep knowledge of great businesses that are under-followed by analysts. I am not a yet finance professional, and nothing I write should be considered personal finance or investment advice. I have helped manage businesses but have only been investing seriously for a short time. I do not consider myself an expert in stock analysis but seek to provide value for investors looking for stock and business information. I will never write about an investing idea without spending hours of research on it.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HDSN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I also own beneficial long positions in CARR and WSO, stocks that were mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About HDSN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HDSN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HDSN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.