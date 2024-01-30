S&P 500 Reaches New Highs

Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
  • S&P 500 continued rising slowly to record a series of new highs for another four days before dipping 3.19 points to close out the trading week ending on Friday, 26 January 2024 at 4,890.97.
  • The trajectory of the S&P 500 is much more consistent with investors focusing their attention upon 2024-Q1 in setting current day stock prices.
  • The CME Group's FedWatch Tool continued to signal investors expect the Fed will hold the Federal Funds Rate steady in a target range of 5.25-5.50% until 1 May 2024 (2024-Q2).

After breaking through it's previous record high last week, the S&P 500 (Index:SPX) continued rising slowly to record a series of new highs for another four days before dipping 3.19 points to close out the trading week

