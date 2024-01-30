S&P 500 Reaches New Highs

champpixs

After breaking through it's previous record high last week, the S&P 500 (Index:SPX) continued rising slowly to record a series of new highs for another four days before dipping 3.19 points to close out the trading week ending on Friday, 26 January 2024 at 4,890.97. Overall, the index was up a little under 1.1% for the week.

While the index rose during the past week as expected, the amount of the increase is not consistent with investors having shifted their forward-looking focus from the current quarter of 2024-Q1 to the more distant quarter of 2024-Q2. Even though expectations of the timing in which the Fed will start cutting interest rates slipped from 2024-Q1 to 2024-Q2 last week, stock market investors are so far remaining focused on the current quarter of 2024-Q1.

That's the conclusion we're drawing from the latest update to the dividend futures-based model's alternative futures chart. In it, we find the trajectory of the S&P 500 is much more consistent with investors focusing their attention upon 2024-Q1 in setting current day stock prices.

Had investors definitively shifted their attention toward 2024-Q2, we could have very optimistically seen stock prices increase by as much as another four percent.

It is possible however that other factors contributed to investors keeping their attention on the current quarter of 2024-Q1. Earnings season is now underway for the U.S. stock market, where several large components of the S&P 500 index reported lackluster results that made the week's market-moving headlines. Here are those headlines for the week that was:

Overall, we can't complain too much because the market did rise and the stock market bull is looking out from a newer, higher vantage point than it did a week ago.

The CME Group's FedWatch Tool continued to signal investors expect the Fed will hold the Federal Funds Rate steady in a target range of 5.25-5.50% until 1 May 2024 (2024-Q2). This date marks the anticipated beginning of a series of quarter-point rate cuts that are expected to take place at six- to twelve-week intervals through the end of 2024.

The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tool's first "nowcast" estimate of real GDP growth for the first quarter of 2024 (2024-Q1) is a bold +3.0%. This forecast compares to an initial "Blue Chip Consensus" real GDP growth forecast centered on +1.0% for 2024-Q1 (the range of forecasts in the consensus range from a low of 0% to a high of +2.0% growth for the quarter).

