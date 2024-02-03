Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Retirees Dividend Portfolio - John's 2024 Portfolio Composition And Income Projections

Feb. 03, 2024 9:00 AM ET6 Comments
Summary

  • John's 2023 income growth was mixed with slightly negative growth in the Traditional IRA and substantial growth in the Roth IRA.
  • CDs and money market investments offer benefits such as higher yields and protection against volatility, but they also have downsides such as limited potential for growth and missing out on price appreciation and dividend increases.
  • In the Traditional IRA, we are estimating on income increase between 2%-8.5% in 2024.
  • In the Roth IRA, we are estimating on income increase between 9.4%-15.8% in 2024.
  • We also review John's 2024 RMD requirement and how the portfolio composition provides the cash flow needed to cover this.

Ready to pay in cash

georgeclerk/iStock via Getty Images

In this article I wanted to explore what John's income might look like in 2024 based on a number of factors including dividend increases and the positive/negative impact from the Federal Reserve increasing/decreasing rates.

John

Graduated in 2011 with degrees in Pre-Law and Business Administration from Eastern Washington University. Completed my MBA at Whitworth University in May of 2017. Over the last decade, I have worked exclusively in the finance industry. I have acquired specialized knowledge in multiple areas, most notably, Secondary Marketing, Underwriting (specializing in subprime credit), and recently established an Indirect Auto Dealer Lending Program for Canopy Federal Credit Union. I am now the Director of Indirect and Retail Underwriting.Started my first Roth IRA at the age of 16, but began seriously investing closer to 2011 at the age of 22. My investment strategy is largely focused on generating retirement income from dividend-paying stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AFL, APLE, CCI, COLB, EPR, ESS, MAIN, O, OZK, T, TROW, VLO, WRK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article reflects my own personal views and I am not giving any specific or general advice. All advice that is given is done so without prejudice and it is highly recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinions of my employer.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

Maxlzzp profile picture
Maxlzzp
Today, 10:11 AM
Comments (2.89K)
"John's Retirement Portfolio had a slightly mixed 2023 with income decreasing in the Traditional IRA by -4.4% but growing by a whopping 18.1% in the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA, respectively." Please correct 'Traditional IRA'
D
D1K1
Yesterday, 5:39 PM
Comments (3)
You might want to relook at SWVXX yield. They normally pay 30 days of interest on the 15th of the month but at calendar years end they pay 45 days at 12/31 and then only 15 days at January 15.
amegalo profile picture
amegalo
03 Feb. 2024
Comments (3.7K)
Matthew

I also track the percentage of income that each issue produces from my after tax portfolio. The cells are formatted to turn green for any issue that exceeds 3%.
This lets me know how much I am relying on each stock, and where to invest when opportunity arises.
I then also produce a pie chart which really helps with the visibility of income derived from each stock.

As far as RMDs go , I am a fan of waiting until the final week of December to withdraw the entire amount. This lets you avoid paying estimated quarterly taxes to Uncle Sam. It also lets the money grow tax free throughout the entire year.
When taking the RMD,one should OVER withhold taxes to help with other income that may not have withholding set up.The government will give back the excess in only a few months once tax returns are filed.
Of course the RMD withdrawal can be reinvested in an after tax account or used for life expenses (Christmas bills, if you have grandchildren).
John and Jane’s tax bracket should be monitored as the RMD may nudge them into a higher tax bracket. If they are on the edge of
the next tax bracket they could consider a “Qualified Charitable Distribution”
They can do so without itemizing .

Thanks for the update.
I
Investwar
03 Feb. 2024
Comments (108)
So glad to see you back on SA. I was struggling to follow you on youtube. These updates are so helpful , Thanks
M
Mike-SC
03 Feb. 2024
Comments (633)
Thanks for the article Matthew. I appreciate your "what if" analysis to project income for 2024. Well done. I am sure John and Jane SWAN with your assistance.
Matthew Utesch profile picture
Matthew Utesch
03 Feb. 2024
Comments (2.26K)
@Mike-SC

Thanks Mike. What’s interesting is that they definitely don’t worry as much about the markets as they used to. It seems interesting that having a good strategy that makes sense can actually produce less stress than a strategy that doesn’t make sense while managed by a professional.

In my years as a lender I referred to a similar phenomenon as “psychological safety” when someone would say why should I pay down my 3% mortgage faster when I could invest at 7-10%? For many people they felt better seeing a payment disappear than their 401k balance increase. The certainty of payments going away often trumped the uncertainty of the market when most people considered what really caused them stress.

What’s even more fascinating is how this doesn’t translate well in most areas of life. For example, you can hire a mechanic who doesn’t explain his strategy when repairing your car but you still are ok with it. But you can hire someone who isn’t a mechanic and they can tell you all the strategy in the world but you are still going to question whether or not they are capable of fixing your car.

I showed John and Jane two years of evidence based strategy and they were sold.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

