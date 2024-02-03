The Retirees Dividend Portfolio - John's 2024 Portfolio Composition And Income Projections

georgeclerk/iStock via Getty Images

In this article I wanted to explore what John's income might look like in 2024 based on a number of factors including dividend increases and the positive/negative impact from the Federal Reserve increasing/decreasing rates.

John and Jane's Portfolios (Taxable and Retirement) is the culmination of 6 full years of data collected on actual results of real trades with the goal of building a portfolio that generates consistent income that they can use to generate income in retirement. John and Jane are an interesting example because they are entirely dependent on what they have saved in addition to social security in order to live. The reason I got involved in the first place was that their previous advisor had switched companies and charged them another round of $30,000 of mutual fund load fees when he switched out of the previous fund groups to the new company. I am not a financial advisor but John and Jane decided they liked my approach from many discussions we had when I was their banker.

John's Retirement Portfolio had a slightly mixed 2023 with income decreasing in the Traditional IRA by -4.4% but growing by a whopping 18.1% in the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA, respectively. There is however a caveat to the Traditional IRA numbers but as everyone knows who reads my work I will always report the most factually correct number because I value honesty and transparency since the purpose of these articles is to help the average person learn to understand the pros and cons that come with managing your own portfolio. In 2022, John received a large dividend payout when Healthcare Realty (HR) acquired Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) and this resulted in a one-time special dividend of $2,400. If we remove this number we would have seen an increase year-over-year of approximately 9.4%.

In this article we will discuss the forecast for 2024 income in John's Retirement account which looks promising and on par with the same levels of growth seen in 2023 (The Traditional IRA will have about the same level of growth after the special dividend was removed). One of the major structural differences between John and Jane's Retirement accounts is that John does not currently have as much invested in CD's or Charles Schwab Money Market (SWVXX) and that is the main variable right now that could potentially benefit/hurt the income growth that John sees. In other words, more of John's portfolio is eligible to see dividend growth while more of Jane's portfolio is currently locked in at fixed-interest rate CDs.

2024 Projected Dividends By Company & Portfolio Composition

With the prior portfolio reviews I have been looking at the account composition because it's important to understand the difference between how much of your account comes from a specific company and how much income is derived from a specific company.

The most important aspect of balancing out total position size and total position income is to make sure that if a given stock saw its price collapse does it represent too much of your portfolio, and arguably more important, does the collapse of the stock price relate to or impact the income it produces? Interestingly enough, this article actually resulted in me making changes to my spreadsheet because it helped me realize an area of risk that I could do a better job of tracking and demonstrating for others to read in my articles.

In the image below I added a % of income column to bring into perspective how much income each respective holding generates. The idea here is that a holding that is high right might generate an outsized portion of income but that also means that we don't want it to represent a substantial amount of the accounts value.

2024-1 - Traditional IRA Forecasted Portfolio (CDI) 2024-1 - Roth IRA Forecasted Portfolio (CDI)

**it is worth noting that SWVXX and the certificates of deposit have correct account balances but there yield is not correct because I am only counting the interest that has already been received in January and nothing else. As always, I am doing this to err on the side of safety because I would rather underreport the income generated then over report it.

Let's examine the relationship of some of the more interesting holdings (with regard to size of the position and % of income).

Chevron (CVX) - This position is both large and generates a substantial amount of income in the Traditional IRA. The reason why we are okay with this is that CVX is a major player in the oil and gas industry and carries with it 36 years of consecutive dividend growth. This just happens to be a higher quality holding that produces an above average income stream.

PIMCO Income Fund Class A (PONAX) - PONAX makes up a substantial amount of invested capital and generates over 10% of all income in the Traditional IRA. This is a diversified fund that focuses on fixed income investment and we are comfortable with the size of this holding because at the end of Q3-2023 the number of holdings that the fund is comprised of was 8,757. We accept the higher degree of risk because the structure of the fund takes care of this.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) - This holding across both portfolios accounts for a substantial amount of the account balances but produces very little in the way of dividend income. Since its post-COVID recovery the company has been responsibly growing the dividend and because we purchased a number of shares in the $13/share range it's no wonder that the position represents such a large amount of capital. This actually can help explain why the dividend yield on the portfolio isn't higher than it currently is and could potentially represent a position where it would make sense to trim back in favor of higher-yielding assets.

There are obviously many more examples that we could explore so if you have questions about any of the holdings please feel free to ask in the comments section.

2024 Forecasted Income

CD's and SWVXX has started to play a bigger role when it comes to John's income and just like Jane's 2024 Estimates, I have made some adjustments that allow us to estimate income growth in 2024 without being too generous with our estimates for increases.

Since CD income is fixed for the duration of the investment (I am treating SWVXX this way for simplicity sake) I have made sure to exclude it from the potential growth when I apply 3%, 5%, and 7% income adjustments.

2024 income in Jane's Traditional IRA looks like it has the potential to decrease by -7.1% next year but this is just looking at the dividend/distribution income. If we include the $47K of cash, SWVXX, and CD investments we would expect to see income increase by 2.0% increase year-over-year (before the addition of dividend increases).

2024 income in Jane's Roth IRA looks like it has the potential to decrease by -8.5% next year but this is just looking at the dividend/distribution income. If we include the $49K of cash, SWVXX, and CD investments we would expect to see income increase by 9.4% increase year-over-year (before the addition of dividend increases).

2024-1 - Traditional IRA Forecasted Income (CDI)

Column 2024 (EX CD's) - In the event no dividend increases are made on any holdings and we invested no funds into CD's or SWVXX we are projecting that income could be down -7.1% year-over-year. While unlikely, this is part of how I think about the worst possible case scenario for income generated.

2024 (W CD's) - This field looks at what would happen if all extra cash was held in SWVXX or CD's yielding an average of 4% (we are using a lower than current market rate in the event that the Federal Reserve lowers rates). This column tells us that even if no dividend increases are assigned but we invested all extra cash at an average of 4%, that we would be looking at portfolio income growth of 2% year-over-year or an average of $1,448.18/month.

Columns 3%, 5%, & 7% - These columns look at the potential income generated depending on the size of the dividend increases including the income from the CD's and SWVXX (Although it is not applying increases to these incomes since we already established these products do not benefit from increases). In each of these respective cases we are estimating between $1,488.18/month on the low end up to $1,540.92/month on the high end.

2024-1 - Roth IRA Forecasted Income (CDI)

Column 2024 (EX CD's) - In the event no dividend increases are made on any holdings and we invested no funds into CD's or SWVXX we are projecting that income could be down -8.5% year-over-year. While unlikely, this is part of how I think about the worst possible case scenario for income generated.

2024 (W CD's) - This field looks at what would happen if all extra cash was held in SWVXX or CD's yielding an average of 4% (we are using a lower than current market rate in the event that the Federal Reserve lowers rates). This column tells us that even if no dividend increases are assigned but we invested all extra cash at an average of 4%, that we would be looking at portfolio income growth of 9.4% year-over-year or an average of $918.35/month.

Columns 3%, 5%, & 7% - These columns look at the potential income generated depending on the size of the dividend increases including the income from the CD's and SWVXX (Although it is not applying increases to these incomes since we already established these products do not benefit from increases). In each of these respective cases we are estimating between $941.40/month on the low end up to $972.13/month on the high end.

Conclusion

One of the reasons why the Roth IRA appears to be primed for growth is that the account balance is about 60% of the balance in the Traditional IRA. This is also why when we add in the expected CD and money market income the estimated income swings from -8.5% to 9.4%. The Traditional IRA on the other hand only swings from -7.1% to 2.0% when the estimated CD and money market income is added into the equation.

The addition of the % of income column gives even more perspective than my forecasts on the Taxable Account and Jane's Retirement Account articles. I found it particularly helpful in the example given about OXY because I hadn't considered that if income is the priority that it might be worthwhile to cut the size of this position back in favor of higher-yielding assets. While I believe that OXY is on the right path, the most important question is whether or not John's Traditional and Roth IRAs are generating a substantial enough income to cover his retirement needs.

For the calendar year of 2024, John's accountant let him know that he will need to withdraw $1,106.17/month in order to meet his required minimum distribution (RMD) which amounts to a total of $13,274.04. Even without the income from CDs and SWVXX and with no dividend increases John's Traditional IRA will generate $1,318.62/month of income or a total of $15,823.44. Given that this is the low end of estimates we are working with some pretty safe numbers at around $200 extra/month. Once we factor in CD income and SWVXX plus a 7% dividend increase we would be looking at $1,540.92/month for an annual total of $18,491.08 (this would represent an extra of more than $400/month then John needs to cover his RMD).

John and Jane are long all holdings mentioned in this article.