Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) focuses on microbiome therapies. It uses an advanced platform to analyze the living microorganisms inside the human body to create therapies to restore the microbiome balance and promote health. Its leading product is VOWST, an FDA-approved treatment to prevent recurrent Clostridioides difficile. Additionally, the company is developing SER-155, which has the FDA's Fast Track Designation. However, despite the promising IP, I think MCRB’s balance sheet shows clear signs of deterioration, which supersedes my optimism about its research pipeline and IP portfolio. I suspect this is why the shares are so heavily shorted, making it its main risk today. Consequently, I rate the shares a “sell” for now.

Proactive IP: Business Overview

Seres Therapeutics is a biotechnology company that develops microbiome therapies for various diseases. MCRB was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The firm uses a discovery platform to analyze bacteria in the human microbiome using computational methods to process large amounts of bacterial data obtained, including genetic data. This platform is utilized to design therapies that can restore balance and health. Therefore, MCRB’s products have a holistic strategy focusing on the microorganisms that live inside the human body and have a significant role in our well-being.

In April 2023, the FDA approved MCRB's main product called VOWST. This drug prevents the recurrence of Clostridioides difficile (C. difficile) infection [CDI] in patients older than 18 years old. VOWST is the first fecal microbiota product administered orally. CDI is one common infection related to 15,000 to 30,000 annual deaths in the US. The administration of VOWST, which contains live bacteria, promotes restoration of the gut flora to avoid recurrent CDI. The commercial launch of this drug was in June 2023.

MCRB's pipeline also contains an infection-protection program that includes the FDA-approved VOWST. This research program includes SER-155 therapy in Phase 1b of the clinical trials. This product targets infections resistant to antimicrobial therapies like antibiotics, especially in vulnerable patients with weakened immune systems. SER-155 received the FDA Fast Track Designation because it could potentially treat a life-threatening condition, reducing the risk of infection and graft-versus-host Disease [GvHD]. This is a complication of allogeneic Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (allo-HSCT). The results of the clinical trials are expected in the second semester of 2024.

Additionally, MCRB’s product pipeline encloses an immune modulation program. Its products are SER-287 for ulcerative colitis in Phase 2b and Ser-301 in Phase 1b for mild and moderate ulcerative colitis [UC]. These treatments aim to modulate the gut bacteria to influence the immune system to correct UC. Finally, MCRB is developing a preclinical program dedicated to oncology applications, modulating immunity/inflammation to enhance cancer treatments and reduce their side effects.

Nevertheless, MCRB should be evaluated mostly regarding how its product pipeline advances in the Nestle agreement. As you can see, the image above outlines the products that fall into the agreement. These matter because they have regulatory and commercial milestones embedded in them and profit-sharing arrangements. In fact, MCRB’s revenue jump in 2023 was due to one of the Nestle payments linked to VOWST’s FDA approval. So, further research progress on these products will represent additional payments down the road for MCRB, even though the timing of these payments is uncertain.

Strategic Focus: VOWST and Nestle

As previously noted, in May 2023, MCRB received $125 million as part of the agreement with Nestlé Health Science after the FDA approved VOWST. The deal allows the two companies to commercialize VOWST in the US and Canada and obtain 50% of the profits and losses. MCRB will also receive payments of up to $225 million for net sales milestones. This is a particularly promising deal on paper, especially when compared against MCRB’s current market cap of $148.65 million. However, hitting sales targets is not guaranteed, and judging by the market’s reaction, realizing these payments might not be likely in the near term.

Concretely, MCRB reported on January 9, 2024, VOWST with preliminary net sales of $10.4 million for Q4 of 2023. This announcement signals some adoption of the medicine, with 2,833 patient enrollment requests and 2,015 patients receiving initiated treatment. However, the market’s reaction to these preliminary sales was disappointment. At first, the market appeared excited to hear this news, as the shares quickly rose 37.18% to a pre-market price of $2.14. But, after just a couple of trading sessions, the shares traded to a low of $1.07 per share on January 11, 2024. Essentially, this was a “sell the news” event, and I suspect it's because such initial sales data wouldn't be enough to assuage MCRB's financing concerns.

Despite this, during the company’s latest earnings call, executives highlighted the strong launch of the microbiome therapy VOWST. They presented promising strategies for increasing the insurance coverage for the patients, which would ostensibly increase adoption by facilitating patient financing. The company executives anticipated achieving VOWST net sales of at least $35 million by September 2024. This medicine could become a foundational therapy for recurrent CDI, relieving the burden of patients' unmet medical needs, though this remains to be seen.

However, in the same earnings call, management announced restructuring efforts, reducing 41% of employees for long-term sustainability. This cut approximately 160 positions, causing a $5 to $5.5 million restructuring charge. With the staff reduction and the decrease in general and administrative expenses, the annual cash savings will be around $75 to $85 million in 2024. This is not insignificant, as the company’s cash position was estimated at $128 million by the end of 2023. But it also shows that despite management's upbeat tone, the reality is that MCRB's financing is a significant concern at this juncture.

Spiraling Out of Control: Valuation Analysis

From a valuation perspective, MCRB remains a highly speculative company. As I said, the initial sales data for VOWST isn’t as exciting as management portrayed them to be. $10.4 million for Q4 2023 and at least $35 million by September 2024 isn’t much when the company burns as much cash as MCRB. Using their cash flow statement, I estimate MCBR’s quarterly cash burn rate to be about $66.1 million. I arrived at this figure by adding the cash flow from operations and CAPEX for Q4 2022, Q1 2023, and Q3 2023. I excluded Q2 2023 because the Nestle payment might distort the figures. Therefore, annualizing my quarterly cash burn estimate results in about $264.4 million in yearly cash burn.

Furthermore, MCRB’s unaudited estimate of $128 million in cash by the end of 2023 looks troubling after considering its ongoing cash burn. Also, MCRB has resorted to significant debt during the past few quarters to finance its operations. Concretely, its total debt has increased from $40.8 million in Q4 2022 to $212.3 million in Q3 2023. After reviewing their quarterly reports, I also noticed that the interest rate charged for their debt has ticked up from 11.47% in 2021 to 15.9% as of their latest report. So, despite their promising research progress with VOWST and the Nestle agreement, MCRB’s financing costs have also steadily increased, reflecting its deteriorating liquidity.

Naturally, it's worth noting that the $212.3 million total debt figure I mentioned includes $111.1 million of operating leases, which MCRB mostly uses as laboratory, office, and manufacturing spaces. Such operating leases have a weighted average term of 8.23 years and an incremental borrowing rate of 13%, representing a relatively expensive and ongoing long-term financial commitment. However, even if we exclude operating leases, its total debt would still be $101.2 million, which is about 1.53 quarters of cash runway using my previously mentioned cash burn estimate of $66.1 million.

Lastly, according to Seeking Alpha's dashboard, MCRB has a reported 18% short interest. Indeed, it appears short sellers see MCRB’s worsening balance sheet and are betting on the shares going even lower. After all, if this trend continues, MCRB will likely issue more shares to raise capital because its debt burden will probably limit its credit availability eventually, in my opinion. At this point, shareholder dilution is a very real possibility with MCRB, and even a $66.1 million raise (approximately one-quarter's worth of cash burn) would represent roughly 44.5% of MCRB’s current market cap. So, I think if they issue shares, the dilution would likely be significant at the current valuation.

Consequently, unless MCRB hits regulatory or commercial milestones in the Nestle agreement relatively soon, I believe they’ll likely resort to shareholder dilution in 2024. Thus, with such a gloomy financial position, I can’t be bullish on the shares, even though MCRB’s IP is indeed promising itself. It’s a mixed picture, but I think that MCRB’s financials have strained over time, which supersedes my excitement for its portfolio. At the same time, I reckon MCRB’s cost-cutting measures will save a significant amount of capital, up to $85 million per year. But even after considering this, my yearly cash burn estimate of $264.4 million would only come down to $179.4 million. This would still be $51.4 million more than its reported cash balance at the end of 2023, meaning its financial situation remains troubled after restructuring. Thus, I rate MCRB a “sell.”

Is it a Good Short? Not Necessarily

My “sell” rating is based solely on MCRB’s financial situation. I think its IP is fantastic, and clinical trials show that VOWST prevented recurrent CDI in up to 94.6% of patients. This is a big deal because recurrent CDI can potentially be very tricky to treat, as it depends on the microbiome being fully restored. So, I think the company’s intellectual property is incredibly valuable, and the cheaper MCRB becomes, the easier it is to find M&A alternatives that unlock this shareholder value. Moreover, changes in management, new financing resources, or even R&D developments that reach payable milestones could hit the newswire at any time and immediately cause a significant rise in the share price. This is especially true for a stock with a short interest of 18%. Hence, I don’t think it’s a good short, as it seems too risky. I think the best course of action is to stay away for now.

Conclusion

MCRB is a biotech company with an incredibly promising treatment for CDI. Moreover, its agreement with Nestle can pay off very nicely if it continues hitting milestones. However, it’s impossible to ignore the company's balance sheet deterioration in the short term. Even though management appears to be taking some cost-cutting measures, I don’t think this is enough to address the situation fully. Thus, these concerns supersede my bullishness on the IP, so I rate the stock a “sell.” However, I don’t think it’s a good short, as it’s incredibly risky to do so at this juncture.