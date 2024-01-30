Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Growth Or Profitability - What Is More Important For Software Firms?

Jan. 30, 2024 5:40 AM ETWCLD, AMZN, WCBR, VRNS, ATEN, QLYS, PAYC, CWAN, ZI, BILL, S, SNOW, TOST, AKAM, SPLK, CHKP, CYBR, OKTA
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.24K Followers

Summary

  • WisdomTree's WCLD and WCBR ETFs focus on growth-oriented companies in the cloud computing and cybersecurity sectors.
  • Companies with a strong focus on cybersecurity plus high revenue growth can see their way to greater weight. Free cash flow margin is not a component of this Index’s methodology.
  • When investors put all the pieces together and consider thematic equities, the first thing they tend to focus on is the degree of purity exposure to the theme.

Man in a business meeting using an interactive screen while giving a presentation

Hispanolistic

By Christopher Gannatti, CFA

Six months before the COVID-19 pandemic began in earnest and right before work-from-home-related stocks really took off, WisdomTree launched the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD), which is designed to track the returns, after fees, of

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.24K Followers
In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WCLD--
WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund ETF
AMZN--
Amazon.com, Inc.
WCBR--
WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund ETF
VRNS--
Varonis Systems, Inc.
ATEN--
A10 Networks, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.