MenzhiliyAnantoly

Let's take a stroll back to last year, which was a rollercoaster ride for the energy sector. Between the wild swings in commodity prices, an unpredictable economy, and geopolitical tensions, energy companies had their work cut out for them. Amidst all the chaos, one group managed to stand tall: the MLP sector, with InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA) leading the pack. I pegged AMZA as a potential standout in my last piece, and it did not disappoint, wrapping up the year with impressive gains. Looking ahead to 2024, I've got a good feeling about AMZA. With its strong foundation of underlying holdings, this ETF might just be the beacon of stability we need in what's shaping up to be another unpredictable year for the oil industry.

A Volatile Year

2023 has been a rollercoaster for investors in the energy sector, but the InfraCap MLP ETF stands out as one of the top performers. AMZA is an actively managed fund aiming to provide exposure to 25 to 35 midstream master limited partnerships, known for their appealing yields. Additionally, the ETF employs a modest leverage strategy of about 20% to 30% to enhance returns for its shareholders and leverages options strategies as an income source. The fund benefits from the expertise of Jay Hatfield, the Chief Investment Officer, and Edward Ryan, the Chief Operating Officer. The strategic use of leverage and active management by seasoned experts are among AMZA's core advantages, as I discussed in detail in my previous article.

AMZA selects its holdings from the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index, but it diverges from market-cap weighted funds that automatically invest in the largest companies by blindly following the index. Instead, AMZA relies on in-depth fundamental and technical analyses to choose its investments within the index. Predominantly, the ETF provides significant exposure to key players such as Energy Transfer (ET), MPLX LP (MPLX), Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), Plains All American Pipeline (PAA), and Western Midstream Partners (WES). Presently, these five MLPs represent 82% of the ETF's overall portfolio weight.

2023 presented significant challenges for the energy sector, marked by fluctuating oil and gas prices that negatively influenced energy company shares. Despite the volatile spot prices of WTI crude and Henry Hub natural gas, which saw declines of 10% and 26.7% respectively by year-end, the overall sector performance still managed to outpace these commodity price movements.

The broader energy sector, encapsulated by the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLE) - which consists of 23 of the leading energy companies from the S&P-500 - concluded the year with a modest decline of 0.64%. Subsectors such as oil and gas producers (XOP) and oilfield services and equipment providers (OIH) demonstrated resilience, recording gains of 3.55% and 3.20% respectively. However, energy infrastructure MLPs emerged as the standout performers. Boasting average distribution yields around 8%, they achieved returns of 21.4%, as indicated by the performance of the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP), the single largest fund in the MLP arena. AMZA notably exceeded AMLP's performance in 2023, maintaining its historical trend of outpacing its peers with returns of 23.4%. Thus, MLPs shone as the clear victors in the sector, with AMZA securing impressive returns that surpassed industry benchmarks.

Looking Ahead

Looking forward to 2024, two pivotal factors intertwined with overarching uncertainty could significantly impact the performance of energy stocks. Firstly, the trajectory of oil and gas prices remains uncertain. OPEC and its allies, including Russia, have consistently kept a lid on production to bolster oil prices, a strategy expected to persist into 2024. Nonetheless, these efforts are somewhat negated by rising production from non-OPEC members, with the US notably emerging as the world's leading oil producer.

Last year, shale oil drillers in the United States surpassed expectations, pushing the country's oil production past the 13 million barrels per day (bpd) threshold in the latter half of 2023, data from the US Energy Information Administration shows. I expect this upward trend to continue in 2024, with the U.S. Energy Information Administration forecasting an increase in output from 12.92 million bpd in 2023 to 13.21 million bpd in 2024.

A rise in oil production often leads to a corresponding increase in associated natural gas production, which is good news for midstream MLPs. These companies, responsible for transporting crude oil and natural gas across the nation and delivering energy products ranging from crude oil to LNG to both domestic and international markets, are poised to see sustained demand for their services in 2024.

While the projection for U.S. oil volumes appears optimistic, the future of commodity prices remains fraught with uncertainty, significantly influenced by geopolitical events. Past incidents, such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine and attacks by Hamas on Israel, have shown the potential for such events to dramatically sway oil prices.

The situation in the Middle East, with its complex interrelations and potential for conflict escalation, especially following attacks from Yemen's Houthi rebels on the southern part of the Red Sea-a crucial maritime route for global trade-have added to this uncertainty. Although the Houthi attacks have yet to significantly impact oil and gas prices, escalating tensions, particularly those that could draw in regional powers like Iran, pose a risk. The proximity of conflict to Iran is particularly concerning, given the strategic importance of nearby trading routes like the Strait of Hormuz, through which approximately 20 million barrels of oil are transported daily. Any disturbance in these critical areas could lead to substantial spike in commodity prices.

The second significant factor influencing the energy sector's future is the global economy's health, with particular attention to the possibility of a recession. Throughout 2023, the U.S. economy demonstrated impressive resilience despite elevated interest rates, as I've discussed in numerous previous articles. Similarly, China's economy, a pivotal driver of oil demand for the past two decades, benefited from stimulus measures enacted by its government. However, there's a looming concern over the potential delayed repercussions of interest rate hikes, which could adversely affect economic growth in crucial regions, including the U.S., where central banks have raised interest rates in recent years.

Predicting the exact timing or impact of these delayed effects of interest rate increases is impossible, presenting a risk every energy investor must acknowledge. A deceleration in economic growth could lead to diminished oil demand, possibly driving oil prices down. Such a scenario could adversely affect all sectors within the energy industry, including midstream MLPs. Nevertheless, the midstream sector might still fare better than other segments for several reasons: they lack direct exposure to commodity prices, the U.S. will continue to have substantial oil and gas volumes flowing, and they predominantly operate on a fee-based model, safeguarding their cash flows.

In the face of macroeconomic uncertainties, MLPs, especially those constituting AMZA's top holdings, might emerge as beacons of stability, well-equipped to improve their earnings in 2024 and leverage this growth to provide unit-holders with increased distributions. While the growth may be modest, likely in the mid-single digits, the value during unpredictable times lies in reliability and security for investors. Analyzing each MLP's strategies individually reveals a level of certainty absent on the broader economic stage. In the current context, this clear, forward-looking perspective is likely to be highly valued by investors seeking stability.

I think the recent announcement of Energy Transfer's 3.3% year-over-year increase in dividends to $1.26 per unit (annualized) epitomizes the strength within AMZA's portfolio, with Energy Transfer being its largest holding. This distribution growth aligns with the company's yearly goal of a 3% to 5% increase and reflects its progress towards an adjusted EBITDA target of approximately $13.55 billion for 2023, up from $13.09 billion the previous year. Energy Transfer's capability to consistently produce strong cash flows enables it to continue rewarding its unitholders generously. For example, in the first nine months of 2023, it generated $5.55 billion in distributable cash flows, comfortably covering distributions of $2.92 billion, resulting in a robust distribution coverage ratio of 1.90x.

Looking into 2024, Energy Transfer's earnings growth will likely benefit significantly from the completion of the $7.1 billion acquisition of Crestwood Equity Partners. This transaction is anticipated to immediately enhance distributable cash flows per unit, augmenting Energy Transfer's capabilities in NGL and refined petroleum products storage, logistics, natural gas gathering, and processing.

Energy Transfer, already a leader in the NGL market, reported record levels of transportation and fractionation volumes of NGL for Q3-2023, with exports from its Nederland and Marcus Hook Terminals also reaching record highs. Through strategic acquisitions, investments in new projects, and the expansion of existing operations (such as the Mont Belvieu Frac VIII project that commenced in Q3-2023) I believe Energy Transfer is set to further solidify its position as one of the world's biggest players in the NGL sector. This strategic focus should continue driving the company's earnings and cash flow growth, enabling sustained distribution growth.

Similarly, other AMZA holdings like MPLX and Enterprise Products are well-positioned for future growth in earnings and cash flows. This foundational strength of AMZA's portfolio suggests the ETF may maintain its positive trajectory into 2024. The well-positioned underlying MLPs, poised for earnings and distributable cash flow growth, are likely to positively influence their stock performance, contributing to AMZA's continued success.

Takeaway

The previous year was marked by volatility, significantly shaped by supply-demand dynamics and geopolitical tensions. These factors, alongside potential recession risks, may continue to sway oil prices in 2024, impacting energy stocks considerably. However, InfraCap MLP ETF, with its actively managed approach and robust underlying holdings like Energy Transfer, is poised to perform well. These companies are anticipated to expand earnings and cash flows, enabling ongoing distribution growth to shareholders.

In my view, AMZA currently has a reasonable valuation. Approximately half of its holdings, including four of its top five holdings which cumulatively make up about 65% of its portfolio weight, are assigned valuation grades ranging from C- to C+ on Seeking Alpha's Factor Grades. These holdings are trading close to the sector's median and their own historical averages, suggesting a fair pricing. Hence, my recommendation for the ETF at this time would be to hold.

Remember, however, that investing in AMZA carries its own set of risks, primarily from macroeconomic factors such as the threats of recession, as previously discussed. A recession could lead to lower commodity prices and diminished demand for oil and gas, adversely affecting all energy stocks. The MLPs might face weakness in demand for their infrastructure assets, which can push their earnings lower. Consequently, AMZA's share value could face downward pressure.