Perfect For Retirement: 13%-Yielding FS KKR Is Both Cheap And Reliable

Jan. 30, 2024 7:17 AM ETFS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)11 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • FS KKR Capital offers a reliable cash flow option for income-focused investors, trading at a 20% discount to its book value.
  • Despite a challenging economic environment, FSK's portfolio and strategic initiatives contribute to its resilience.
  • With a 13.5% annualized yield and a solid credit rating, FSK stock presents an appealing opportunity for income-focused investors, but caution is advised due to inherent risks.
Businessman holding black alarm clock with clockwise countdown from work to retirement.

Dilok Klaisataporn

Introduction

Although I am not one of them due to my focus on dividend growth over income, some investors depend on generating as much cash flow from their investments as possible.

That makes sense. After all, most people have

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
29.88K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities.

As a member of the iREIT® on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (11)

t
totten
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (97)
Has FSK ever traded at or above NAV?
J
Just-here-for-stupid-comments
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (35)
@Leo Nelissen what are your thoughts on the high percentage of PIK income?
Sartre profile picture
Sartre
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (2.66K)
FSK is one of those stocks that one makes money only if you keep it long term. I purchased a full position (actually it was a merger) in 2017 and again another full position in 2019. The average purchase price is $26 and I am down about 20%. However, I am getting about $5,200 per year in dividends. I am replacing my capital loss every two years. Now, if only, FSK... "could recover the 20% discount to its book value."
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (11.5K)
@Sartre If the company continues to execute well, you should get a more than decent total return. Thanks for stopping by!
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (7.72K)
I agree 100% with you. FSK now trades at a 17% discount to NAV, down from a 31% discount a year ago, based upon the following data updated daily:
https://cefdata.com/bdc/

Here is a redacted comment I posted on another positive article on FSK yesterday morning:

"I agree 100% with your detailed analysis of the risks and potential rewards (namely high yield and appreciation potential) of owning FSK, which is currently the only Business Development Company in our portfolio of 30 stocks, and ranks 7th in size in that portfolio. FSK has grown in size over the past year as it demonstrated substantially improved underwriting discipline, higher earnings, a dividend hike, special dividends and the discount to NAV at which FSK trades has declined from 31% to 17% over the past year. I contend that this discount remains ridiculously excessive and that it will continue to abate as FSK continues to perform. When the discount to NAV declines, and NAV itself rises, it's a mathematical certainty that the price will rise."

Good coverage, Leo. Thank you.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (11.5K)
@ndardick Thank you for sharing this comment with us as well!

Also, that link is very handy!
Pablo profile picture
Pablo
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (3.65K)
In for the FSK PIK chat.

FSK is a solid winner for me. I now have a ton of shares.

All the doom and gloom, PIK, etc I am DEPENDING on you people to tell me when to sell!
C
CPA022784
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (1.86K)
Have owned for many years. Trades at a discount for a reason and have read dozens of articles over time saying it should trade closer to NAV but never does. They are trying and have arguably gotten better, but I could use many adjectives to describe the company and "reliable" would not be one of them. Still plenty of issues under a more detailed analysis, which many of the BDC specialists on SA have highlighted.
R
Ron1634
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (3.14K)
The wisest statement - "their fundamentals tend to weaken significantly during (severe) recessions is a reason to remain very cautious"
I learned that the hard way in 2008.
After my BDCs got merged into ARCC at a very large loss, I still have not made my money back in distributions 16 years later.
r
retired ibanker
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (5)
@Ron1634 sounds like you are referring to Allied Capital! That BDC blew up due to fraud. Great book by hedge fund manager David Einhorn on that fiasco.
R
Ron1634
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (3.14K)
@retired ibanker - That is one of them, and also American Capital Strategies – ACAS
