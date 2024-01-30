Dilok Klaisataporn

Introduction

Although I am not one of them due to my focus on dividend growth over income, some investors depend on generating as much cash flow from their investments as possible.

That makes sense. After all, most people have the goal to eventually retire from the wealth they have built.

The problem is finding the right tools, as high yields often come with elevated risks. From my experience, many companies on the market with elevated yields tend to perform poorly when it comes to capital gains.

After all, good things rarely come cheap, and elevated yields are often associated with cheap valuations and mature businesses.

With that said, the need to buy higher yields is rising as an increasing number of investors do not feel very confident when it comes to their retirement outlook.

A recent Bloomberg article found that roughly 21% of Americans aged between 22 and 34 (I'm in that group) believe that retirement is out of reach.

Bloomberg

Even worse, people are starting to realize that social security may not be enough, which means the need to generate income is very important.

One opportunity many young Americans don’t feel will be there for them is the ability to rely on Social Security. Fewer than half of younger generations considered income from Social Security as a way to fund retirement, compared with 64% of those surveyed who plan to retire, and 73% of retirees. - Bloomberg

This means there's a bigger emphasis on buying income.

That's where FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) comes in.

My most recent article on the stock was written on October 11, 2023, titled 14% Yield, 20% Below Book Value - FS KKR is A BDC Gem."

Since then, the stock has returned more than 10%, including its dividend.

Over the past three years, FSK has returned 78%, beating the 57% return of the VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) by a wide margin.

Data by YCharts

In this article, I'll reiterate my bullish call, including the company's latest earnings and macroeconomic developments that impact the financial stability of this lender.

After all, business development companies lend to companies that do not have access to the attractive deals most large corporations get to enjoy.

This brings additional risks. So, while I will explain that FSK is one of the best in its business, by no means would I go overweight in FSK or any of its peers.

Please keep that in mind. Do not get carried away by its yield, regardless of how good the company may look in your portfolio and strategy.

Buying BDCs for income purposes is a smart move, but the fact that their fundamentals tend to weaken significantly during (severe) recessions is a reason to remain very cautious.

So, having gone over the major risks, let's discuss what makes FSK so special!

FSK Is A Top-Tier Income Play

Comparing FSK to some of the strongest BDCs in the industry, Main Street Capital (MAIN) and Hercules Capital (HTGC), we see that FSK is trading well below its book value. MAIN and HTGC trade at a premium.

Data by YCharts

While I will not make the case that FSK should trade at 1.6x its book value, it needs to be said that a driver of undervaluation is distrust. After all, the company as we know it is relatively young. Before the merger, it was a BDC that performed rather poorly.

This is what I wrote in my prior article:

Since 2018, FSK is a whole new company. In 2018, the company merged six separate BDCs, including the merger between FS Investment Corporation and Corporate Capital Trust. In 2021, the company acquired FS KKR Capital Corp. II and entered into a new investment advisory agreement with FS/KKR Advisor, LLC. Now, FSK is the second-largest BDC, with close to $16 billion in assets under management. It benefits from KKR's (KKR) $200 billion credit platform, and it has a portfolio of 195 issuers in 23 industries.

With that said, the company, which enjoys the benefits of its relationship with the investing behemoth KKR, is doing very well.

For example, in the third quarter, FSK's financial and operating results showed strength, as net investment income was $0.84 per share, beating the public guidance of approximately $0.79 per share.

The adjusted net investment income was $0.80 per share compared to an expected $0.76 per share. The net asset value per share at the end of the quarter was $24.89, which translates to a 1% increase.

FS KKR Capital Corporation

Total investment income for the company increased by $3.0 million quarter-over-quarter, reaching $465 million. The primary components contributing to this income were total interest income, which amounted to $374 million, and dividend and fee income, totaling $91 million.

The decrease in interest income was primarily driven by $500 million in asset sales.

FS KKR Capital Corporation

Thanks to these numbers, the company's Board declared a fourth-quarter regular quarterly distribution of $0.70 per share, consisting of a base distribution of $0.64 per share and a supplemental/special distribution of $0.06 per share.

Additionally, special distributions will continue for the next two quarters, totaling $0.10 per share.

The $0.70 quarterly dividend translates to an annualized yield of 13.4%, which is protected by a 114% coverage ratio.

FS KKR Capital Corporation

With that said, taking a closer look at the company's assets that paved the road for a strong quarter, we find a portfolio with a fair value of $14.7 billion, consisting of 200 portfolio companies.

This number is slightly down from the previous quarter when the fair value stood at $14.8 billion with 195 portfolio companies.

However, the ten largest portfolio companies maintained their significance, representing approximately 19.5% of the portfolio's fair value, which is a consistent trend from prior quarters.

The majority of the portfolio continued to focus on senior-secured investments, with around 60% allocated to first-lien loans and 68% to senior-secured debts.

FS KKR Capital Corporation

It also has well-diversified sector exposure, with Software leading the pack with close to 18% exposure.

Moreover, the company has a Joint Venture ("JV"), as it co-invests with South Carolina Retirement Systems Group Trust, or SCRS for short.

In 3Q23, this JV accounted for 9.6% of the total fair value.

FS KKR Capital Corporation

Hence, the company makes the case that the influence of this JV is substantial, impacting the composition of first-lien loans and senior secured investments. Consequently, first-lien loans constituted approximately 68% of the total portfolio, and senior secured investments accounted for about 76% as of September 30.

With that in mind, during the third quarter, the company was very proactive, as it originated $504 million in new investments.

Over 65% of these investments were directed towards add-on financings for existing portfolio companies.

FS KKR Capital Corporation

The company also engaged in a strategic partnership, committing funds to purchase a substantial amount of consumer receivables originated in Europe.

Even more important, what matters to me is the state of this portfolio. After all, we're in an environment of elevated rates, which is a big risk for companies with poor financials.

Due to the rise in Fed rates, the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") is now at 5.3%. Most companies (in general) borrow at SOFR plus a spread, which means especially weaker companies will have to refinance way above 5%. Before 2022, SOFR was close to 0%.

Data by YCharts

With that in mind, the other day, I tweeted the chart below from Apollo Global Management, which showed that 40% of Russell 2000 companies are losing money. That's a big deal - especially because we're not in a recession.

Apollo Global Management

In the case of FSK, despite the challenging macroeconomic environment marked by both inflationary pressure and higher interest rates, the company's portfolio companies showed resilience.

For example, the median interest coverage of portfolio companies was 1.5x at the end of the third quarter.

During its earnings call, the company emphasized its focus on large, high-quality borrowers, with a weighted average EBITDA of $212 million.

According to the company, the credit performance surpassed market expectations, with companies demonstrating the ability to manage price increases and navigate labor and input cost challenges.

In general, while interest coverage continued to weaken, portfolio company revenue and earnings growth remained robust, contributing to a positive overall credit outlook.

FS KKR Capital Corporation

FSK itself is also financially strong.

As of the third quarter, the company's gross and net debt-to-equity levels were 115% and 110%, respectively.

The company maintained robust liquidity, with available funds of $3.6 billion.

Notably, unsecured debt constituted a significant portion, comprising 59% of the drawn balance sheet and 42% of the committed balance sheet.

Furthermore, an October amendment to the senior secured revolving credit facility further enhanced liquidity and debt maturity.

On top of that:

The company is one of the few BDCs with a credit rating. In this case, it has an investment-grade credit rating of BBB-.

The weighted average maturity of its debt exceeds 3%, which buys a lot of time in this market. Given the long duration of its revolver, 92% of total debt matures after 2025.

FS KKR Capital Corporation

So, what does all of this mean for shareholders?

Valuation

FSK, which will report its 4Q23 earnings on February 26 after the market close, guided for net investment income of approximately $0.74 per share and adjusted net investment income of approximately $0.77 per share in the fourth quarter.

Analysts are looking for $0.76 in EPS.

With that said, going back to the valuation, FSK trades a 20% discount compared to its book value.

Data by YCharts

Based on the company's impressive progress since the merger, I believe a 1x book value multiple is warranted, which gives the stock roughly 20% capital gains potential.

Including its dividend, the company could return close to 15% per year if it reaches its target price (without including a higher book value) over the next three to four years.

Needless to say, this is only possible if the Fed maintains a healthy balance between supporting economic growth and fighting inflation.

A recession more than certainly will (temporarily) hurt FSK's stock price.

Hence, if I were an income-focused investor, I would add a few shares at current levels and add gradually over time. If the stock continues to do well, I would benefit. If the stock were to weakness, I could add exposure and potentially average down.

However, as explained in the intro, I would make sure to always maintain a limited position to keep overall financial risks subdued.

All things considered, I really like FSK as an income play and believe it will continue to outperform its peers in the BDC industry.

Takeaway

In a landscape where retirement seems elusive for many, income-focused investors are seeking reliable cash flow.

Trading at a 20% discount to its book value, FSK stands out among Business Development Companies.

Despite a challenging economic environment, FSK's robust portfolio and strategic initiatives contribute to its resilience.

With a 13.5% annualized yield and a solid credit rating, FSK presents an appealing opportunity for income-focused investors.

However, caution is advised due to the inherent risks in BDCs, requiring the need for a balanced portfolio approach.