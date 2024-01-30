CHUNYIP WONG

Don't be fooled. It's not just the Magnificent Seven stocks on the rise. Along with the Financials sector, and Energy equities which have recently turned higher, leading the S&P 500 last week, many foreign markets are doing just fine. We can go full-blow Carmen Sandiego to find that Latin America, Europe, and even parts of the Asia-Pacific region appear to be in bull markets. Let's inspect the land of the rising sun.

I reiterate my buy rating on the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DXJ). This country fund with a currency twist is 'best in asset class,' at least when it comes to its ranking in the ETF Quant system - number 1 out of 439 as of January 29, 2024.

Japan Sports Strong Breadth

According to the issuer, DXJ seeks to provide exposure to the Japanese equity market while hedging exposure to fluctuations between the U.S. dollar and the yen. The ETF is used by investors to gain broad equity exposure to Japanese dividend-paying companies with an exporter tilt. Currency hedging techniques are employed to mitigate risks around volatility with the Japanese yen, according to WisdomTree.

DXJ is a moderate-sized ETF with more than $3.4 billion in assets under management and it pays a high 3.2% trailing 12-month dividend yield. Share-price momentum is extremely robust with the fund right now, and I will outline key price levels to monitor on the chart later in the article. The portfolio carries a middle-of-the-road 0.48% annual expense ratio while risk metrics are generally favorable given the ETF's standard deviation history and diversified portfolio. Finally, liquidity marks reveal that tradeability is high - DXJ's three-month average daily volume is high at nearly one million shares while its 30-day median bid/ask spread is tight at just a single basis point.

Digging into the portfolio, the 5-star, gold-rated ETF by Morningstar is primarily a large-cap portfolio. Just 17% of the allocation is considered small- or mid-cap in size and there is a healthy mix of both the value and growth styles. With an exceptionally low price-to-earnings ratio of 11 and long-term earnings growth of 10.4, the PEG ratio is downright cheap near 1. I took a look at more updated figures from WisdomTree, and the forward P/E remains a bargain at 13.2 as of January 26, 2024.

DXJ: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

The 446-holding portfolio is also highly diversified. Just 31% of the total allocation is invested in DXJ's top 10 holdings. Toyota Motor (TM) is the largest weight at 5%. In a sign of the times, illustrated below, TM is now outperforming Tesla (TSLA) over the past 12 months. Boring has suddenly become better as far as many global investors are concerned.

Sector-wise, Industrials is the biggest component while the Information Technology sector is just 11.6% of DXJ, so I expect a somewhat low correlation between this ETF and the growth-heavy S&P 500. Income investors should also appreciate DXJ's stellar 17.5% 5-year dividend growth rate (CAGR).

DXJ: Holdings & Dividend Information

Toyota, a Top Japanese Stock, Beating Tesla YoY

Seasonally, DXJ tends to see bouts of volatility from mid-February through mid-March, but then performs well through much of the first half of the year, according to data from Equity Clock. The last 17 years have featured an average annual return of more than 7% amid what has been a relatively weak period for non-US equities.

DXJ: Some Bearish Seasonality on Tap

The Technical Take

Over the last year, DXJ has returned 43%. That outshines the S&P 500 ETF's (SPY) 22% total return and trounces the All-Country World Index ETF's gain (ACWI) by nearly 30 percentage points. Not only has Japan produced alpha, but ongoing weakness in the yen has resulted in DXJ's currency hedge paying off. Now, let's inspect the chart. Notice in the graph below that shares are barely off their all-time high. With a long-term 200-day moving average that is positively sloped, the trend clearly favors the bulls. Moreover, an uptrend support line is seen, currently coming into play at the $88 level. Still, I see more significant support down at the $80 mark - that is the base of a significant amount of volume by price. If the fund were to break down below that mark, then there's a big air pocket of volume down to the upper $60s.

For now, with the RSI momentum indicator notching a higher high above the late 2023 peak, momentum appears to be confirming the new high in price. Also take a look at the volume profile at the bottom of the chart - it looks to me like big money has been coming into DXJ as 2024 gets underway.

Overall, if you aren't in DXJ, consider eyeing this Japan-focused fund if it pulls back to the upper $80s for a favorable risk/reward idea.

DXJ: Powerful Uptrend, Support in the High $80s

The Bottom Line

I reiterate my buy rating on DXJ. I see this top-rated ETF as still on sale with respect to its valuation while share-price momentum is very positive.