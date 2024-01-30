Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Wall Street Breakfast: A Cyborg Is Born

Jan. 30, 2024 7:30 AM ET2 Comments
Wall Street Breakfast profile picture
Wall Street Breakfast
5.75M Followers

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Spotify.

Getty Images

A cyborg is born

The first human to receive an implant from Neuralink is recovering well, according to Elon Musk, marking the latest milestone for the emerging brain-computer interface industry. BCIs are aimed at helping people with traumatic injuries like paralysis, but if all goes well, Musk hopes to extend this to hearing and vision loss, and eventually merge humans with artificial intelligence. The implants use "ultra-fine" threadlike electrodes to detect and help transmit "neuron spikes," or the electrical and chemical signals in participants' brains.

Quote: "The first @Neuralink product is called Telepathy," Musk wrote on X. "Enables control of your phone or computer, and through them almost any device, just by thinking. Initial users will be those who have lost the use of their limbs. Imagine if Stephen Hawking could communicate faster than a speed typist or auctioneer. That is the goal."

The FDA gave Neuralink approval for clinical trials on humans in May 2023, prompting the company to start recruiting candidates in September. The neurotech firm has already shown success with extensive tests on primates, such as monkeys that have been able to move cursors or play video games like "Pong" using just their brains. Some of Neuralink's activities have been criticized for their surgical work, but the in-human clinical trial marks one step closer toward commercialization, especially for a startup that's reportedly valued at around $5B.

Not the only show in town: The latest development casts another spotlight on Musk's ability to allocate time to his many ventures at the same time as shoring up social platform X and electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA). Most of Neuralink's competitors are also not publicly traded, including Synchron, Onward, Precision Neuroscience and Blackrock Neurotech. Where Neuralink stands ahead of the pack is the ability for its device to go deeper into the brain, as well as containing far more electrodes that target individual neurons (instead of groups or clusters), with the aim of offering a higher degree of precision. (7 comments)

Tech (or AI) earnings

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) jumped 10.5% AH on Monday to $550/share after its results topped preliminary numbers released earlier this month. The data center hardware maker, which has become an AI darling, will kick off a week full of earnings that will likely include many references to artificial intelligence, with Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) and AMD (AMD) all reporting this afternoon. Note that Super Micro (SMCI) was added to Seeking Alpha's Alpha Picks in November 2022 (when it was trading around $85). The stock recommendation tool has also outperformed the S&P 500 (SP500) return by more than 50 percentage points since its inception. (105 comments)

Eye on output

Saudi Arabia has ordered state-owned Aramco (ARMCO) to maintain its oil production capacity, marking a major reversal from the energy giant's plan to boost capacity. Maximum Sustainable Capacity of the world's largest crude producer will be maintained at 12M bbl/day, instead of a planned capacity expansion to 13M bbl/day by 2027. The directive comes amid growing oil demand concerns, as well as countries steadily shifting from oil to natural gas and renewables. The International Energy Agency had previously forecast that fossil fuel demand will likely peak before 2030, a prediction that many in the industry - including Aramco head Amin Nasser - have rejected. (2 comments)

Auto crown

Toyota Motor (TM) remained the top-selling automaker in 2023 for the fourth year in a row after registering a record of 11.2M units sold last year, up 7.2% Y/Y. It also marked the ninth year out of the past 10 in which Toyota's total sales topped 10M units. The milestone came amid fears of a sales slowdown as the automaker's reputation took a hit from faulty testing procedures at Daihatsu and Toyota Industries (OTCPK:TYIDY), as well as falsified engine emissions data at Hino Motors (OTCPK:HINOY) found in 2022. Toyota also recently issued a "Do Not Drive" advisory for around 50K vehicles in the U.S. involved in the Takata airbag recalls.

Today's Markets

In Asia, Japan +0.1%. Hong Kong -2.3%. China -1.8%. India -1.1%.
In Europe, at midday, London +0.5%. Paris +0.5%. Frankfurt +0.3%.
Futures at 7:00, Dow -0.2%. S&P -0.1%. Nasdaq flat. Crude +0.1% to $76.82. Gold +0.4% to $2,052.10. Bitcoin +3.1% to $43,549.
Ten-year Treasury Yield -3 bps to 4.06%.

Today's Economic Calendar

FOMC meeting begins
9:00 S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index
9:00 FHFA House Price Index
10:00 Consumer Confidence
10:00 Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey

Companies reporting earnings today »

What else is happening...

WSB survey results: Subscribers see fewer rate cuts in 2024 than Fed.

3M (MMM) earplug settlement on track to exceed 98% participation.

iRobot drops as $1.4B sale to Amazon (AMZN) terminated, CEO exits.

Alaska Airlines (ALK) plane left Boeing (BA) factory without key bolts.

ADM pops to top of S&P leaderboard after CEO reassures on probe.

U.S. Treasury cuts Q1 net federal borrowing estimate to $760B.

Northrop Grumman (NOC) enters $1B accelerated buyback deal.

Taylor Swift might just save us from ourselves, AI deepfakes.

Tesla (TSLA) among top 10 most oversold stocks on Wall Street.

Why Are Some Still Buying S&P 500 - Even After Record Highs.

This article was written by

Wall Street Breakfast profile picture
Wall Street Breakfast
5.75M Followers
Wall Street Breakfast, Seeking Alpha's flagship daily business news summary, is a one-page summary that gives you a rapid overview of the day's key financial news. It is designed for easy readability on the site or by email (including mobile devices), and is published before 7:30 AM ET every market day. Wall Street Breakfast's readership of over 3.4 million includes many from the investment banking and fund management industries. Sign up here to receive the Wall Street Breakfast in your inbox every business day.Check out our Podcast RSS feed

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

deercreekvols profile picture
deercreekvols
Today, 7:47 AM
Comments (25.47K)
Results Tuesday is here! For results from Survey Monday, check out the link above.

$GM with a positive outlook for the next year. Profits. Big news.

Toyota, for the fourth year in a row, is the best-selling automaker.

CNBC headline stating that "Big Banks Get Major Upgrades"- sounds good to us as we continue to add shares of some big banks. The news is certainly opposite of what some comments on this site which claimed big banks were heading for a crash. The joys of comments.

The top story is about a brain implant from Neuralink. Looking forward to the development of implants to help those with speech/hearing impairments. Neuralink is not the only company developing such technology. Synchron, Precision Neuroscience, Paradromics and Blackrock Neurotech have also created systems with these capabilities. Interesting.

More later-

Have a great day everyone and remember: Let's be careful out there.
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
Today, 7:34 AM
Comments (1.38K)
Dear Readers,

We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here - seekingalpha.com/... - to join the separate political discussion.

Purely political comments on this Wall Street Breakfast article will be removed by moderators.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.