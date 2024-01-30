Wall Street Breakfast: A Cyborg Is Born

A cyborg is born

The first human to receive an implant from Neuralink is recovering well, according to Elon Musk, marking the latest milestone for the emerging brain-computer interface industry. BCIs are aimed at helping people with traumatic injuries like paralysis, but if all goes well, Musk hopes to extend this to hearing and vision loss, and eventually merge humans with artificial intelligence. The implants use "ultra-fine" threadlike electrodes to detect and help transmit "neuron spikes," or the electrical and chemical signals in participants' brains.



Quote: "The first @Neuralink product is called Telepathy," Musk wrote on X. "Enables control of your phone or computer, and through them almost any device, just by thinking. Initial users will be those who have lost the use of their limbs. Imagine if Stephen Hawking could communicate faster than a speed typist or auctioneer. That is the goal."



The FDA gave Neuralink approval for clinical trials on humans in May 2023, prompting the company to start recruiting candidates in September. The neurotech firm has already shown success with extensive tests on primates, such as monkeys that have been able to move cursors or play video games like "Pong" using just their brains. Some of Neuralink's activities have been criticized for their surgical work, but the in-human clinical trial marks one step closer toward commercialization, especially for a startup that's reportedly valued at around $5B.



Not the only show in town: The latest development casts another spotlight on Musk's ability to allocate time to his many ventures at the same time as shoring up social platform X and electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA). Most of Neuralink's competitors are also not publicly traded, including Synchron, Onward, Precision Neuroscience and Blackrock Neurotech. Where Neuralink stands ahead of the pack is the ability for its device to go deeper into the brain, as well as containing far more electrodes that target individual neurons (instead of groups or clusters), with the aim of offering a higher degree of precision. (7 comments)

Tech (or AI) earnings

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) jumped 10.5% AH on Monday to $550/share after its results topped preliminary numbers released earlier this month. The data center hardware maker, which has become an AI darling, will kick off a week full of earnings that will likely include many references to artificial intelligence, with Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) and AMD (AMD) all reporting this afternoon. Note that Super Micro (SMCI) was added to Seeking Alpha's Alpha Picks in November 2022 (when it was trading around $85). The stock recommendation tool has also outperformed the S&P 500 (SP500) return by more than 50 percentage points since its inception. (105 comments)

Eye on output

Saudi Arabia has ordered state-owned Aramco (ARMCO) to maintain its oil production capacity, marking a major reversal from the energy giant's plan to boost capacity. Maximum Sustainable Capacity of the world's largest crude producer will be maintained at 12M bbl/day, instead of a planned capacity expansion to 13M bbl/day by 2027. The directive comes amid growing oil demand concerns, as well as countries steadily shifting from oil to natural gas and renewables. The International Energy Agency had previously forecast that fossil fuel demand will likely peak before 2030, a prediction that many in the industry - including Aramco head Amin Nasser - have rejected. (2 comments)

Auto crown

Toyota Motor (TM) remained the top-selling automaker in 2023 for the fourth year in a row after registering a record of 11.2M units sold last year, up 7.2% Y/Y. It also marked the ninth year out of the past 10 in which Toyota's total sales topped 10M units. The milestone came amid fears of a sales slowdown as the automaker's reputation took a hit from faulty testing procedures at Daihatsu and Toyota Industries (OTCPK:TYIDY), as well as falsified engine emissions data at Hino Motors (OTCPK:HINOY) found in 2022. Toyota also recently issued a "Do Not Drive" advisory for around 50K vehicles in the U.S. involved in the Takata airbag recalls.