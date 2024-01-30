zhengzaishuru

Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) shelves plan to boost oil production capacity after state order. (00:31) Northrop Grumman (NOC) enters $1B accelerated stock buyback agreement. (01:33) AMD Q4 earnings preview: AI tailwinds expected in 2024. (02:25)

Saudi Arabia has ordered state-owned Aramco (ARMCO) to maintain its oil production capacity. This marks a major reversal from its plan to boost capacity.

The country's Ministry of Energy ordered the world's largest oil producer to maintain its Maximum Sustainable Capacity at 12M bbl/day.

Saudi is currently producing 9M bbl/day, well below its capacity of 12M bbl/day, on account of output cuts that began towards the end of 2022.

Aramco (ARMCO) had been aiming to expand its maximum capacity to 13M bbl/day by 2027, as it expected energy demand to increase over the mid- to long-term.

"The company will update its capital spending guidance when its 2023 results are announced in March," Aramco (ARMCO) said in a statement.

"It's the clearest sign yet that the kingdom is moderating its expectations of global oil demand growth in the coming years," said Vandana Hari, founder, Vanda Insights.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) is up 0.7% in premarket action.

This happening after the company said it entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement with Morgan Stanley to buy back $1B of common stock.

Northrop (NOC) said it expects to receive ~1.8M shares on January 31, which represents ~80% of the buybacks under the repurchase deal based on Monday's closing price of $438.31.

The ASR will be completed under the company's current share repurchase authorization, which has ~$3.6B remaining.

Northrop (NOC), which expects the buybacks to be completed no later than Q2, said it continues to target returning "well over 100%" of its free cash flow to shareholders through dividends and buybacks this year.

On our catalyst watch for the day,

Arcos Dorados (ARCO) will be on watch as the company participates in the Bradesco BBI Retail Days event in São Paulo. Shares of ARCO have rallied in the past after the McDonald's (MCD) franchisee operator updated on strategy at the event.

10:00 a.m. JetBlue Airways (JBLU) will hold its earnings conference call amid high drama over the attempt to buy out Spirit Airlines (SAVE).

In our earnings watch for the day, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings today after market close.

Analysts expect a year-over-year increase in both the top and bottom lines, with earnings per share of $0.77 on revenues of $6.14 billion.

The U.S. chip designer is anticipated to report fourth-quarter results in line with expectations, but the company's first-quarter guidance is expected to miss market estimates following Intel's (INTC) weak report last week.

Analysts will be focusing on demand for AMD's (AMD) MI300 AI chips, expecting the company to raise its prior $2 billion sales forecast for 2024.

And now an update on our earnings watch from Monday. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) is down 4.8% premarket after topping revenue and EPS expectations with its Q4 earnings report. However, the company set guidance below expectations.

Looking ahead, Whirlpool (WHR) sees full-year sales of approximately $16.90B vs. $17.67B consensus and GAAP earnings per diluted share of $13.00 to $15.00 vs. the consensus mark of $15.34.

U.S. stocks on Monday ended at a new record closing high.

The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) gained 1.12%, while the S&P (SP500) rose 0.76%. The Dow (DJI) added 0.59%.

Ten of the 11 S&P sectors ended in the green. Energy was the exception.

Treasury yields were lower on Monday. The 10-year yield (US10Y) was down 8 basis points to 4.08%. The 2-year yield (US2Y) was down 5 basis points to 4.31%.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the red. The Dow is down 0.08%, the S & P 500 is down 0.05% and the Nasdaq is down 0.02%. Crude oil is up 0.3% at more than $77 per barrel. Bitcoin is up 2.8% at more than $43,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is up 0.7% and the DAX is up 0.2%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) is up more than 10% after the company's Q2 earnings topped market expectations. Net sales are projected between $3.7B and $4.1B, significantly surpassing the consensus estimate of $2.99B. Additionally, the non-GAAP EPS guidance for the third quarter is set at $5.20 to $6.01, exceeding the consensus of $4.65. SMCI also raised its full-year revenue guidance to a range of $14.3B to $14.7B, marking a substantial increase from the previous range of $10B to $11B.

