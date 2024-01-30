imaginima

Investment Rundown

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) is a company I haven't covered before but am very excited to do so since it's operating in one of my favorite sectors, the energy sector. The company has been on quite a strong uptrend the last couple of months as it posted pretty solid results in Q3 of FY2023. The first quarter of 2023 had its challenges but it seems the top line is going to continue expanding and for the trend to continue going into the Q4 report which seems to be in the latter part of February.

The energy sector tends to trade at very low or conservative multiples, but that isn't necessarily the case with HLX right now. In terms of earnings multiple, it's about 150% higher than the rest of the sector. I think that HLX is a growth story but I have to admit, the current price level is a little high to be buying at. There is also no dividend that would help ease some of the high price levels and HLX also doesn't have any strong history of buying back shares. The company continues to look quite positive in the coming quarters and 2023 seems to be resulting in a strong YoY growth rate. For me though, I won't be a buyer here, but it will stay on my watchlist in case the price drops to my preferred range. As I begin covering HLX I will do so by rating it a hold.

Company Segments

HLX is an offshore energy services company providing specialized services across diverse global regions, including Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the U.S. East Coast, the North Sea, Asia Pacific, and West Africa. Operating through segments like Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment, the company is heavily involved in offshore renewable energy and the decommissioning of end-of-life oil and gas fields.

Company Overview (Investor Presentation)

With a comprehensive service range encompassing drilling support, reservoir management, and maintenance, HLX is known for its extensive experience in well-intervention projects and a strong focus on safety and operational excellence. Their recent expansion in the Gulf of Mexico and a robust global footprint underline their significant role in the evolving energy sector. Over the past 12 months, there has been a notable shift for HLX and where it's generating its revenue. The shift from revenues being 14% in 2022 from shallow water abandonment to 22% in 2023 is a noticeable difference and something that seems to have largely been beneficial as revenues rose 45% YoY to $395 million. This has increased the exposure to the decommissioning market as well by quite a large amount, now at 56%.

Markets They Are In

Well Utilization (Investor Presentation)

HLX has had some varied market conditions across its operational regions. In the Gulf of Mexico, the focus is on regulatory-driven Plug and Abandonment operations, with a tight rig market that is expected to strengthen. This contrasts with the APAC region, where the market is more influenced by commodity prices and centers around production enhancement. However, operational challenges exist in APAC, such as the requirement for vessels to have contracts to operate in Australia. HLX plans to deploy one riser-based vessel in APAC with a strategy to relocate it to Brazil by 2024. I think the steadily trending higher utilization rates are what will support a stronger top line and higher FCF generation as well.

Earnings Highlights

Income Statement (Earnings Report)

Over the past 12 months there has been a rapid increase in the good intervention segment of the company, which has increased the overall market exposure to decommissioning of the business The revenues rose from $143 million in Q3 FY2022 to $225 million in Q3 FY2023. There was not a single segment that did not improve YoY and this may be a big reason for the share price growing the way it has in the last 6 months or so.

We are still some weeks out before the next earnings report for HLX, but I think a big focus area will be increased revenues from well intervention. The trend for offshore oil companies seems to be increasingly tight rigs, but demand is still certainly there. In the US, the Permian Basin has been a massive supply area of oil, but there is still a lot of opportunity for offshore companies. Seeing as HLX derives revenues in the good intervention segment from increased rig utilization, I think the coming reports will likely show consequential growth in the top line.

EPS Results (Seeking Alpha)

Estimates still lean towards a rather inconsistent uptrend for the bottom line over the long-term and I tend to agree with this given the volatility of commodity prices. I have to give credit where credit is due though, and HLX hasn't seen it as necessary to dilute shareholders at least during this time, shares have largely stayed the same at 150 million. Debts are the same as well and the largest portion of the $218 million debt position will be due in 2026, with $210 million. This means that HLX can run a pretty cash-intensive operation up until then as long as the FCF remains the same.

P/FCF (Seeking Alpha)

In the risk segment, I talk a little about the risk to FCF and how the valuation heavily relies on that. To set a price target on the company I think it has to come down in valuation, to a range of 5 - 6 in p/fcf. With that, we would get a price target of $5.65 on the higher end with an estimated FCF generation of $1.13 per share in FY2023. As I have said, we are not far off from the next earnings report, and if HLX raises FCF guidance for 2024 then I would see the share price rise quite rapidly for HLX. This underscores why I think a hold is the most beneficial rating to have here. You get the best of both worlds. You are not buying into what could be an overvalued company, but one that will likely over the long term still produce strong returns. Holding shares you will also get the benefit of a significant valuation increase if the next report comes in hot.

Risks

Market volatility is certainly one of the primary risks that affects a company like HLX. HLX is an offshore energy company so it's very much impacted by oil prices and the positive or negative movement of them. We have seen oil prices quite volatile in recent weeks following increased hostilities in the Red Sea area.

Company Trends (Investor Presentation)

Being in these types of markets also opens up the risk of quite a lot of volatility for the bottom line as well. High depreciation costs will always be there for offshore energy companies, and when commodity prices are low the bottom line is hurt even more. The chart above here displays the last 5 years' revenue and bottom line trend. Even though the top line has been climbing higher between 2021 and 2022, which seems to occur in 2023 as well as revues estimates land at $1.25 billion at the higher end, the EPS results are far from impressive. But with HLX one could argue that the FCF generation might be more important as that is a better depiction of the actual results of the business. EPS is more tied to commodity prices than FCF. With the projected FCF of $170 million on the higher end, we land at $1.13 per share, which means HLX trades at an FWD p/FCF multiple of 8.4 right now. Even if FCF seems to be trending upwards, this is still a rich multiple for a company in the energy sector. When the rest of the sector trades at 4.35x FCF it means HLX has a near 100% premium. The results I have seen don't indicate this premium to be justified, and should coming reports leave investors wanting more, I think we will see the stock price fall fast.

Final Words

HLX is an interesting company that has been increasing its revenues very quickly in the past few quarters as a result of increasingly positive market conditions. However, as I look closer at the business, there are still some issues displayed in terms of net income. Even though the company relies strongly on FCF to run operations and fund expansions, it remains important to me that a consistently positive bottom line is achieved. It's the first coverage of HLX I am doing and I don't think it will be the last one either, with that said, I will begin by rating it a hold.