yujie chen

I've never been a fan of hotels when traveling abroad. The monotonous atmosphere and lack of local charm always left me wanting a more authentic experience, something that Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) readily provides.

I understand that opinions on this matter differ, with some favoring hotels for their perceived comfort and criticizing Airbnb for its perceived lack of host accountability and quality assurance.

However, I've always believed that these concerns can be mitigated with careful vetting of Airbnb stays. In my experience, it's entirely possible to find high-quality, pristine accommodations on Airbnb that can significantly enhance one's overall travel experience compared to a standard hotel.

Why am I sharing this perspective? Well, it influenced my decision to invest in Airbnb in late 2021 instead of opting for the hotels-focused Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG). The outcome has been underwhelming, to say the least: Booking's stock has surged by 48%, whereas Airbnb's stock has seen an 11% decline.

Booking Holdings & Airbnb Total Return Since Oct. 2021 (Koyfin)

Clearly, there is a lesson to highlight here:

The common advice of "invest in products/services you, as a consumer, find great" can be a useful guideline, yet it is not a foolproof rule.

Despite being on the right track in predicting Airbnb's success, with its soaring revenues and profitability in recent years, it seems the market requires further long-term proof before the shares catch up.

One could argue that Airbnb might have been slightly overvalued when I made my investment, and its growing financials have only gradually caught up with the valuation in recent quarters.

In any case, while I remain confident in holding onto Airbnb due to its high-margin business model and user-centric experience that I feel will eventually bear fruits, the timing of my investment may have been off.

Airbnb's Q3 Financial Highlights (Airbnb)

In the meantime, Booking, with its more promising opportunity at the time, slipped through my fingers solely due to my personal preference for Airbnb as a consumer.

Clearly, investing decisions should be driven by market analysis rather than personal preferences. For instance, even though I don't smoke cigarettes, I hold shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) because I love its financials, hefty dividends, and overall upside prospects.

So, back to Booking: What did I "miss" in my analysis then? Hotels and resorts were about to return stronger for multiple reasons. With the pandemic ending post-2021, the travel industry was set to start rebounding.

However, with an already overblown residential real estate market (correlated to Airbnb) and a depressed hotel market, Booking was primed to capitalize on a particularly dynamic rebound. Well, Booking's revenue growth has outshone Airbnb's for eight consecutive quarters, underscoring this theme.

Revenue Growth of Booking & Airbnb In Recent Quarters (Koyfin)

But what happened is behind us. The question that arises now is whether Booking stock remains a good buy today despite trading near all-time high levels. I think the answer to this question is yes, in my view.

My bullish stance is based on

A strong outlook for the travel industry,

Booking's favorable capital allocation policy,

The stock's valuation remaining rather attractive.

A Strong Outlook for The Travel Industry

To begin with, the travel industry seems to continue riding on the post-pandemic revenge travel momentum, which means that hotel occupancy rates are likely to remain high. For context, a look at Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.'s (HLT) and Marriott International, Inc.'s (MAR) most recent Q4 occupancy rates shows that this trend is a worldwide phenomenon. Considering the sheer size of the two businesses, we can view them as a barometer in the industry.

As you can see, Hilton posted improved occupancy rates during the first nine months of 2023 across all regions and brands.

Hilton - Occupancy Rates (Hilton's Q3 Results)

Marriot's results show the same trend, with improving occupancy rates across the board...

Marriot's Occupancy Rates (Marriot - Q3 Results)

...and region-wise.

Marriot's Occupancy Rates (Marriot - Q3 Results)

In the meantime, the global travel and tourism industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2031, which means that strong occupancy rates (by strong, I view anything over 65%) are likely to last moving forward. For this reason, I believe that Booking will keep seeing robust reservations traction in hotels, cars, and restaurant tables.

Booking Favorable Capital Allocation Policy

The second reason I have grown fond of Booking stock is its capital allocation policy, which has been very favorable for investors over the years. The key to this success is that Booking utilizes a capital-light business model. It doesn't own the lodgings, restaurants, or auto fleets featured on its platforms. Rather, it collects hefty commissions upon each reservation, resulting in a high-margin business model. As you can see, gross margins hover above 85%, while its LTM (Last-Twelve-Months) EBITDA and net margins have recovered to 33% and 26%, respectively.

Booking's Margins (Koyfin)

Historically, Booking has consistently utilized free cash flow to buy back stock. Notably, even during periods of cash reservation, as evident in 2017 and 2021, as illustrated in the graph, the company swiftly intensified buybacks in the subsequent years.

Booking's Free Cash Flow & Buybacks (Koyfin)

I love this strategy by management, as strong earnings growth over the years has resulted in buybacks being highly accretive to EPS growth.

But besides rewarding shareholders, more importantly, I like Booking's capital allocation because management seems responsible and trustworthy with our money. Back in Booking's Q1 2023 earnings call, David Goulden, CFO, stated:

Every profit metric we highlighted in these quarterly earnings report includes the negative impact of stock-based compensation expense because we view SBC expense at a very real cost of doing business. We continue to manage SBC very carefully and it continues to be a very low percentage of our operating cash flow.

It's very refreshing to see a company not trying to hide behind "Adjusted" figures while recognizing that SBC is a real expense. The combination of responsible capital allocation practices combined with a rapidly declining share count is certainly quite compelling.

Booking's Share Count (Koyfin)

The Valuation Appears Reasonable, Still

Finally, the most significant reason I am willing to go long on Booking stock despite missing out on notable gains is that shares appear reasonably valued to this day.

While we are still waiting for the company's Q4 report, Booking is expected to end fiscal 2023 with an EPS of $150.76. This implies a year-over-year increase of 51% compared to last year and a forward P/E of about 23.4X.

Booking Stock Forward P/E (Seeking Alpha)

In the meantime, Wall Street seems to agree with the notion of an improving industry outlook (and possibly an additional boost by buybacks), as consensus EPS estimates for the following years suggest double-digit growth. In fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2025, in particular, it appears that Booking is positioned for high teens EPS growth.

Assuming Booking achieves Wall Street's targets and maintains a P/E in the low 20s -which is not a rich multiple at these growth rates, the company's overall moat, and strong industry outlook- this implies that Booking investors could likely see double-digit returns over the medium term.

Sure, I regret missing out on Booking stock back in 2021 and the substantial gains that followed. However, I am now convinced that seizing the opportunity is wiser sooner rather than later, or I risk missing out entirely on this long-term compounder.

Risks

No investment comes without risk, and Booking is no exception. The biggest risk to the company's investment case, in my view, is a potential reversal in demand for travel. This could result from consumers' disposable declining.

You often hear in the news that car owners fall behind on payments these days due to rising interest rates on their financing loans. If such trends were to last, the travel industry could eventually suffer, as tourism is a discretionary cost category.

Nevertheless, with rates likely to decline this year and the Fed having likely achieved a soft landing, I am confident in the industry's outlook. Overall, the economy looks quite resilient, with inflation having eased substantially and unemployment remaining at healthy levels.

Given these current macros, the ongoing momentum of rising travel demand should be difficult to reverse, supporting Booking's growth outlook, as cited earlier. Still, if you believe that consumer spending is going to come under pressure moving forward, you may want to evaluate Booking more prudently.