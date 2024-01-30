time99lek

Please note all $ figures in $CAD, not $USD, unless otherwise stated.

Company Overview

iA Financial Corporation Inc. (TSX:IAG:CA) is a diversified financial services company, but its principal business is as a provider of life insurance and health insurance products in Canada and the U.S. In addition to health and life insurance products, it provides disability insurance, car insurance, home insurance, and travel insurance. The company also has a wealth management and retirement planning services like products and services for investments, private wealth management, and registered retirement savings plans. Lastly, it also does group pension plan, real estate, advisory, and brokerage services. With 4 million clients and $205.6 billion of assets under management and administration, the company operates market leading positions in many of the markets it serves.

Relative Outperformance Over The Long Term

One of the things that first attracted me to iA Financial was its track record of share price outperformance over time. As you can see from the chart below, shares of iA Financial have returned 918.8% compared to the TSX's return of 111.5%. It's also beaten the returns of its other life insurance peers like Sun Life (SLF:CA), Manulife (MFC:CA), and Great-West Lifeco Inc (GWO:CA).

Part of the reason for this share price outperformance has been in part due to the company's growth in both insurance and wealth management, as well as a laser focus on deploying capital to create shareholder value. For example, since it became public in February 2000, the company has compounded its book value per share at about 9% annually. This is roughly in line with the 918.8% return since February 2000 which translates to a compound annual return of 11%. So it seems that the strong share price performance over time has been as a direct result of the long-term growth in book value per share over the last 20+ years.

We can see this growth also being reflected in the company's recent results, which tend to be pretty consistent year to year. While we should expect to see Q4 2023 results next month in February, Q3 2023 results saw 11% year-over-year growth in expected insurance earnings, 10% year-over-year growth in core insurance services, and 8% year-over-year growth in core net investment results. In my view, these growth rates highlight that iA Financial's solid core earnings are leading the growth in the company's share price.

Looking at the individual business segments, under the Canadian Insurance segment in Individual Insurance, while year-to-date sales were down 6% year-over-year to $274 million, they were up 38% from 9M comparable period in 2021. The remaining components of Canadian Insurance are strong with Group Insurance, Dealer Services, and Auto & Home all posting double-digit returns.

In the Wealth Management segment, sales can be a bit lumpy as mutual fund sales quarter to quarter or year to year can vary based on what equity markets do as well as they are sensitively tied to the broader economy. On core earnings, quarterly earnings for the segment came in at $82 million which represented a 26% increase year-on-year. Overall, my view is that wealth management will be an area for growth for iA Financial, as it's a faster growing and higher margin business.

In the U.S. Operations segment, core earnings were up $6 million to $32 million for the quarter compared to Q2 2023. While sales in the individual insurance division posted a 21% year-over-year gain for the quarter, dealer services fell by 6% due to higher refinancing expenses and higher car prices impacted affordability for the consumer.

Acquisition Track Record

A big factor as to why iA has been able to outperform its Canadian peers over the long-term is because it's done a number of acquisitions over time and has deployed its capital at consistently high rates of return. For instance, since 2015, the company has done over 25 acquisitions which the company has been able to integrate successfully and increase its return on equity. With an ROE of 11.5% in 2015, the company has been able to increase it to 15.4% today which is currently 40 bps above its medium-term target and highlights a disciplined focus in its M&A strategy.

One of the bigger acquisitions that iA Financial has done recently was its acquisition of Vericity in October. The purchase of Vericity was a US$170 million deal that will essentially help iA Financial expand its U.S. presence in the life insurance space and its products and services are complementary to those of iA. On the earnings call, management said that it expects the acquisition to be accretive to earnings per share in year 2, adding $0.10 of EPS in year 3 and helping to boast the ROE profile of iA Financial as a whole. This is just one of the many acquisitions that iA has done to enhance shareholder value over time, and so I expect that given the track record of management that this deal should be no different.

Often, acquisitive companies can overleverage themselves when buying up competitors or doing tuck-ins but when looking at the company's balance sheet, iA Financial looks to be in a solid financial position with a solvency ratio of 145% (improvement from 126% last year) and a leverage ratio of 14.7%. So overall, the company looks to be in good financial health and looks to be able to service its debt given its liquidity and solvency ratios.

Attractive Valuation

Looking at the valuation of iA Financial, the company is currently trading at 8.9x 2023 earnings and 8.2x 2024 earnings so on absolute terms, iA seems to be pretty inexpensive for a company that's been growing in the high-single digits on average every year.

Compared to its competitors like Manulife, Sun Life, and Great-West Lifeco, iA Financial looks to be trading at a discount to the peer group multiple of 12.5x and 9.0x forward earnings and trades at a smaller premium to book value at 1.3x compared to the peer group at 1.5x.

Overall, I believe this valuation disconnect to be unwarranted given that iA has proven it can grow faster over time through acquisition. Looking at the market capitalization, we can see that iA is also just a quarter of the size of the other three peers so it won't take too many acquisitions to move the needle like it would be in the case of Manulife, for example. It seems that investors haven't really caught onto the iA Financial story as there hasn't been a Seeking Alpha article written on its since 2018 almost 6 years ago.

Based on the 5 sellside analysts who cover iA Financial's stock, there are 4 buy ratings and 1 hold rating. The average price target is $100.80, with a high estimate of $104.00 and a low estimate of $94.00. From the current price to the average price target one year out, this implies potential upside of 10.8%, not including the current dividend yield of 3.4%. With total return potential of 14.2%, this implies that analysts are moderately bullish on the company's near-term outlook.

In terms of the risks to the investment thesis here, the biggest one in my view would be interest rates. Right now, the yield curve is still inverted (although it is slowly reversing) and the difference between 2-year government bonds and 10-year government bonds is 55 basis points. Insurers tend to do better when the yield curve is sloping upwards and long-term interest rates are higher (they make more money on the spreads). If you believe like I do that interest rates will be higher for longer, then buying an insurer could be a great bet. Conversely, if you believe the opposite, you'll likely want to stay away from financials altogether. The undervaluation of the stock coupled with my views on its long-term outlook and the macro outlook is enough to keep me interested in the stock at current levels.

Another risk would be the health of the consumer. At present, consumer statistics are giving us mixed signals as to the overall health. On the one hand, consumer confidence looks to be very high as holiday shopping in 2023 was a record year and the job market still looks to be relatively okay, but Canadians are also holding a lot more debt than they have historically. Monitoring the health of the consumer will be key to investors of iA Financial.

Conclusion

Despite the macro related risks, I think iA Financial is one of the best names in the insurance space right now. With a track record of successful M&A coupled with strong growth across its business lines, iA Financial has been a solid performer. In my view, with a great balance sheet and a much better valuation compared to the peer group, I view the discount to the peer group to be unjustified given the fact that iA is smaller, has more room for growth, and has had a better track record of delivering value to shareholders over time. Moreover, trading close to book value unlike some of the big premiums compared to some of its peers, investors of iA can feel confident in the health of a growing dividend which is currently yielding 3.4%. For these reasons, I rate shares of iA Financial as a buy.

