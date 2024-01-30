Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
My Top Insurance Picks In Early 2024

Jan. 30, 2024
Alexander Steinberg
Summary

  • Insurance companies are often overlooked by investors but have been successful for me over the years.
  • My current insurance holdings are ranked by position size, with Trisura being the largest.
  • Trisura, Progressive, Cigna, UnitedHealth, Fidelity National, American Financial Group, Legal & General, and F&G Annuities & Life are highlighted as promising insurance picks with unique qualities.

Umbrella, Standing out from the Crowd, Leadership

akinbostanci

Long ago, Warren Buffett made me enthusiastic about the insurance industry and it has remained my biggest allocation. Insurance companies are not popular on SA except for Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B). They appear boring to many

Alexander Steinberg
Ph. D. and MBA. I worked in executive/management positions for big US companies, then ran my own business for about 15 years, and upon exiting, turned to full-time investing. I primarily manage my own funds and consult a limited number of friends and clients.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BRK.B, APO, TSU:CA, PGR, CI, UNH, FG, FNF, AFG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

J
Jeff Milligan
Today, 8:23 AM
Thanks for yet another very well written article. I bought quite a large position in Progressive when the shares were a little more than $100 and I am sorry to say that I sold my position when the share price was in the low $140 range.
