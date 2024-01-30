Torsten Asmus

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) offers basically spot rates for a basket of varied credit, including corporate credit and Treasuries, but all investment grade. We are still pretty bearish on moderate duration, and we quite like the practicality of FLOT because it works while looking or waiting for targeted equities to go on discount. However, we do note that the yield curve is showing a lot of upward revision but only in durations beyond 7 years. As a practical play, FLOT remains a great instrument, and we think that some upward revisions are possible more towards where expectations were from 6 months ago. Although, we note that terminal rates are starting to get pretty high, so ultra-long duration may be interesting now. Just not that mid-range.

FLOT Breakdown

The departure from most other ETFs is of course the minimal duration, but also the fact that it isn't just a Treasury ETF and contains other corporate exposures.

Credit Quality (iShares.com)

Expense ratio is 0.15%, which is reasonable for any fixed income ETF. Yield to maturity is 6.1%, which is a 0.7% credit risk premium implied at zero duration.

General Comments

The positives of FLOT are that it provides a solid yield at pretty low credit risk with no duration risk, which lets you sit on it for however long you need as you possibly scout out equity markets for new ideas.

The negatives are that spot rates have come down as interest rate cuts are priced in for this year. There is also the fact that in general, corporate credit markets are pretty crowded. For the capital market businesses this is good, as it means investors are going to be coming off the sidelines, consistent with the meaningful 2-sigma overweight on bonds in general. But it does mean that credit risk premiums are going to be in line with what you'd expect in boom times, before we actually have the boom times, which constitutes a bit of unnecessary exuberance. However, FLOT is investment grade, so the concerns are not that substantial.

On the flip side, while rates are coming down on FLOT, they could easily go up as all it takes is yet another revision in expectations and consequent changes on the spot rate. Our house view on US rates is very specific. We think that the inflation battle is far from over, but we also think some rate cutting will happen consistent with the Fed's rather unique dual mandate, as growth might become a general concern with markets continuing to ignore repeated statements and economic logic that the pain from rate hikes may lag the actual rate hikes themselves significantly. We maintain that pain is essential in the economy to actually tackle the inflation, and that the Fed's attempt at influencing inflation expectations in the previous FOMC meeting, with the next one coming up soon, had a week basis on very long-term and rather unstable inflation rate expectations surveys.

We believe that the imminent FOMC meeting may temper the dialogue around rate cutting in order to remind markets that having inflation at high levels for any extended period of time will cause it to anchor at those levels through price-expectation effects. FLOT would be a good instrument to weather the potential storm in. If things proceed as the market expects, no harm in FLOT either as it doesn't have duration risk.

What's more interesting however is the evolution of the very long-term rates on the yield curve. Beyond the 7-year mark, and especially beyond the 20 year mark, there has been a substantial upward revision in rates, meaning that markets may be pricing in longer-term, secular inflation, or some other factor that may lead to higher rates. Depending on whether this is due to higher long-term inflation expectations or not, where long-term inflation would be bad for real yields, ultra-long duration may present somewhat of an interesting zone to study further for opportunistic plays. However, for now the zero duration area remains a great stowaway of cash, rather than taking duration risk quite yet while markets are so ebullient about the economy's soft landing prospects.