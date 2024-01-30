bjdlzx

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) is one of those rare small companies that has partnered with names that everyone would recognize. While there are a lot of small companies with big hopes, this company actually has partnerships that produce cash flow and grow. That separates this company from many in the industry. Now the company is using its cash flow to slowly add some liquids production. The original natural gas produced in the Marcellus by operator Chesapeake Energy (CHK) still produces most of the cash flow. But basin diversification is now leading towards a very different future.

The Marcellus

The Marcellus is the original business for the company. Chesapeake Energy has long operated this acreage for the company. In that sense the strategy here is very similar to Evolution Petroleum (EPM) in that the company has others manage its leases so that the administrative overhead is minimal. Also, like Evolution Petroleum, this company maintains a relatively large cash balance with a debt free balance sheet.

Epsilon Energy Summary Of Upstream Operations In The Marcellus (Epsilon Energy Corporate Presentation December 2023)

The cash balance and the debt free balance sheet allows for maximum flexibility for a company that has a total business in partnerships. It means that the company does not have to turn down participating in a well just because it lacks the cash or the borrowing ability. Management can also take advantage of the fact that another partner may elect to not participate in a well by following the prescribed state rules if that is allowed in the particular state.

What the company has is a relatively small interest in darn good acreage that is spread out. Even though the net acreage is a small amount, the company has considerable diversification within the basin. This is primarily dry gas production. It is also very low-cost dry gas production. Therefore, in the current environment, development can proceed as wells in this area are often profitable despite current prices.

Many times, the operator emphasizes bringing on production during the important heating season. Even if winter "is a bust" for prices, they are likely stronger than what happens the rest of the year.

It is also often profitable to complete new production even though the company itself may show a loss. The reason for that is older wells have lower production and often older designs. Those wells could cash flow while showing a loss due to their higher costs and antique completion methods. Such wells are often not yet worth reworking until the cash flow turns either insufficient or even negative.

That can be confusing to investors who often wonder why production keeps coming online when the company and the industry are both losing money. What works for a well or even a whole company may not work for the industry as a whole. The hedging, if any adds still another layer because hedging is often there to justify the capital spent. It "freezes" the selling price to guarantee a profit no matter the current commodity prices. This again likely confuses investors because they often wonder about new production coming online with low prices.

Marcellus Midstream

This company makes a "second" profit from production by gaining cash flow from the midstream operations. Typically, the industry looks at this as a reduction in transportation costs (or an offset if the production goes in one direction while the midstream interest is separate).

Epsilon Energy Summary Of Marcellus Midstream Operations (Epsilon Energy Corporate Update December 2023)

Here again, Epsilon Energy is by far the smallest partner of the partnership. Williams (WMB) companies is a very well-known NYSE listed operator. Equinor (EQNR), likewise, needs no introduction to most readers. This is the kind of partnership that gives Epsilon Energy a considerable reputation advantage over many companies its size in the industry.

For Epsilon Energy, this partnership gives the company some badly needed cash flow when upstream prices are particularly weak. It helps to limit the typical upstream earnings volatility with the "utility" earnings of midstream that are considered far less risky.

As the company expands the upstream operations, there has been no similar strategy to expand the midstream operations. Therefore, the effects of this division will become less as the company grows upstream.

Anadarko Operations

The company has had some Anadarko acreage for some time and there is some production there as well. However, the acreage is on the higher production cost side. Therefore, there has been some thoughts about possibly exiting this acreage in the future rather than spending more money there.

It is possible to profit from such acreage by developing it when prices justify such development. The parties then hedge the production for a guaranteed return and follow-up by shutting-in production as indicated. So far, it would appear that the partnership has no appetite for such a strategy.

This points out that disadvantage that smaller players in the industry often face. The leasing area itself was revitalized "overnight" by new completion techniques and other operational improvements. But others grabbed the best acreage as this management was "later to the game" and of course a lot smaller with less resources to compete for better acreage.

Oftentimes, smaller players need to be very early in the development of a basin as this company was with the Marcellus. Those same managements then hope that a larger operator like Chesapeake gets interested in the acreage while the company can keep a reasonable participation after selling a major interest in the acreage. But that takes considerable talent and luck.

Permian

Management acquired a small position in the Permian. Management has the same idea here that it had with the Anadarko. The strategy is to drill a few wells and see if the return justifies further development. It is also possible that with both this one and the previous discussion, that should further development not be justified, the profitability analysis could change soon with the rapid advancement of technology. Hence it may have been wise to invest in both basins whether or not the initial wells justify the investment.

Epsilon Energy Summary Of Permian Lease Operations (Epsilon Energy Corporate Presentation December 2023)

The location overall is pretty good. Whether this particular acreage holdings perform as the area overall performs is another matter entirely. This is another area that could provide further growth for the company.

Finances

The company has some of the most conservative finances in the industry. The cash balance alone can pay all the current liabilities with plenty of cash left over. Since much of the longer-term liabilities are unlikely to be paid any time soon (if ever for growing companies), this company, in many ways, fits the original Benjamin Graham definition of a decent investment idea. There are not too many of these around.

Epsilon Energy Summary Of Financial Results And Shareholder Return History (Epsilon Energy Corporate Presentation December 2023)

Management has split shareholder returns between buybacks and dividends in an attempt to be able to defend the dividend during times of weak commodity prices. Nonetheless, it is best for investors to view this as a variable distribution entity because the fortunes of upstream businesses are very unpredictable and very volatile. Income investors can probably look elsewhere unless they can handle that volatility.

The balance sheet is a financial rock. That alone reduces the small company risk tremendously. Should that policy ever change, it may be a wise idea for investors to move on.

The CEO is relatively new. But there is considerable board presence and surrounding management that has been with the company for some time. Clearly that surrounding management has guided this company conservatively which further reduces that small company risk. There is still the risk of loss of key personnel though.

This is really the kind of company that can be a strong buy for patient investors that are willing to wait for the company to grow large enough to attract institutional attention. It also may at some point become a takeover candidate as it has a lot of things that would attract a buyer should management ever decide to sell the company.

It is also the kind of company that really could try an investor's patience waiting for the day the stock trades at a much higher price. Small companies are like that because timing and future value (especially in this industry) can be extremely unpredictable.

Nonetheless, this company navigated the very challenging 2015-2020 period and still has a strong cash position even now. The dividend is backed by a large cash position and no debt. But investors should consider that if a downturn is long enough and low enough, management will reduce or eliminate the dividend to preserve the strong balance sheet.

