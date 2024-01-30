brightstars

This Analysis Assigns a Hold rating for DRDGOLD Limited

This analysis assigns a “Hold” rating to DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) shares, which represents a downgrade from the “Buy” rating in the previous analysis.

DRDGOLD Limited is a gold producer based in Johannesburg, South Africa, engaged in the extraction of gold, not from mines as gold mining companies typically do, but by reprocessing material previously set aside by other operators during the operation of gold mines.

The Buy recommendation was supported by the fact that the stock was considered to be well-positioned to benefit from expected significant increases in gold prices, one of which occurred shortly after the rating and allowed for a positive margin of return of between 14 and 15%. These types of appreciation are favored by the current highly uncertain climate in the markets where the precious metal is used in hedging strategies against the negative winds that threaten the portfolios.

DRDGOLD Limited Tends to Thrash Competitors and Sector in the Long Run

In principle, it makes sense to buy the shares now to keep them in the portfolio for the long term, as this strategy has produced very important results in the past. However, as there is also the possibility of benefiting from an even lower price in the near term than the price prevailing at the time of the earlier analysis, retail investors would not be harmed by sticking with the 'Hold' rating for the time being.

The chart shows that NYSE-listed shares of DRDGOLD Limited under the symbol DRD have increased by 286.57% when purchased 5 years ago and held in the portfolio all this time, beating the performance of gold futures (GCZ2024 ) +40.39%, Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLB) +55.33%, and the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) +32.53%.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund is used as a benchmark for the basic materials sector, the VanEck Gold Miners ETF is used as a benchmark for the sector of listed companies active in the gold mining and exploration industry, while the gold futures, with which the DRD shares are tied by a very positive correlation, instead form the benchmark for the development of the gold price.

The Outlook for Gold Prices

This analysis assumes that the very favorable phase for gold, which has proven to be very resilient despite the sharp increase in the cost of money in favor of its counterpart, US treasuries, is far from over. Rather, it will be supported by the Federal Reserve's impending rate cut policy and the extreme scenario of turbulent global macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions.

Interest rate cuts and global uncertainty are two excellent catalysts for a rapid rise in the price of the precious metal. The lower interest rate increases the attractiveness of investing in the precious metal because, unlike multi-year US bonds with a predetermined fixed interest rate, it does not generate income.

Uncertainty reinforces the precious metal's safe-haven nature, as investors rely on its appreciation to recover at least some of what they might lose if the consequences of a negative event on the economy devalue their portfolio investments.

This analysis assumes that the Federal Reserve, due to its restrictive monetary policy, which it has pursued since March 2022 to counter the rapidly rising inflation trend, has sent enough blockages in the economy's veins to weaken consumption (“consumer spending accounts for over two-thirds of the U.S. economy”) and achieve a pause in investment from the private sector (households and businesses).

The problem is that high inflation affects the gross domestic product estimate so much that the latest reading can look like growth to the naked eye (the preliminary estimate assumes the U.S. economy grew at an annual rate of 3.3% in Q4-2023), while it is most likely not growth, or at best stagnation if the data is re-examined in light of the record high US GDP deflator (In Q4-2023 it rose by 1.5% to 123,226 index points compared to the previous quarter). So, basing the analysis on US Personal Consumption Expenditures (I:USPCEGDP), which expresses personal consumption as a percentage of US GDP, is believed to be much more reliable as an indicator of how consumption is doing.

This chart illustrates the significant decline in US consumer spending over the past three years:

Source: Y Charts

As for private sector investment, it has stagnated since 2023 due to the Fed's restrictive policies, which, by making growth financing more expensive, have led many economic players to postpone various projects involving the purchase of single-family homes or companies' future-production-expansion goals.

Source: Trading Economics

The labor market, whose tenacity justified both the hikes and the Fed's "higher for longer" policy, has now for a year offered conditions that have loosened the grip significantly and are expected to weaken further going forward.

While certain economic indicators such as declining hiring rates point to a slowdown in the labor market (nonfarm jobs increased by 2.7 million in 2023, less than the 4.8 million increase in 2022), Deutsche Bank economists, who expect the recession to begin sometime in the first half of 2024, believe the announced layoffs in 2023 will take effect in the coming months. This latest expectation is consistent with Andrew Challenger, a labor expert and senior vice president of Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc., saying in early December last year that layoffs would continue into 2024. Also, continuous claims of 1.833 million in the week ended Jan. 20 suggest the unemployed are taking longer to find another job, challenging views that the labor market will remain historically strong despite the Fed's historic tightening campaign.

So, 2024 will be the year of the recession and this will be quite a shocking fact for the financial markets because those numbed by the narrative of the soft-landing scenario, despite the aggressive policy stance on interest rates against record inflation, instead believe that there will not be any significant downturn that could cause such a setback in portfolio returns. As the Italian Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti explains about the economic situation in the Eurozone, which has received from the European Central Bank the same therapy against galloping inflation as prescribed by the Fed for US inflation, the negative cycle in which the economy will fall next is an obvious consequence (the target) of the central bank's restrictive policy to curb runaway inflation. For inflation to return from its current level to the 2% target, the economy must slip into recession.

As a safe haven against the headwinds of the expected recession in the US, analysts at Trading Economics expect bullion prices to reach $2,089.21/oz by the end of this quarter from the current price level of $2,029/oz, and to be at nearly $2,160/oz. within 12 months.

Take Advantage of the Gold Price Bull Market through a Holding of DRDGOLD Limited

To benefit from the expected rise in gold prices triggered by the Fed's interest rate pivot in 2024 and the strong demand for protection against recession headwinds, the investor should invest in gold bullion. However, if he is at the level of a retail investor, he will hardly have the capital to make an investment of this size, which is possible for a large investor or a bank. Herein lies the advantage of the stock market, which allows retail investors to take advantage of the rise in gold prices by buying shares in listed companies that are looking for deposits of the precious metal and perhaps also producing ounces. Therefore, in periods of greater risk and increased uncertainty, he will still be able to take advantage of the precious metal's capacity to appreciate, not directly, but through holdings of US-listed gold shares, which, by virtue of a positive correlation with the metal's price, also reflect the positive effects of the increase.

Among the securities that benefit most from this positive correlation with gold are the shares of DRDGOLD Limited, which retail investors may want to take very much into account given the golden period that 2024 seems to reserve for the yellow metal. One factor in particular makes DRD shares perform so well against the above-mentioned indices over the long term: the strong positive correlation with the gold price action as indicated by the yellow area in the lower part of the chart.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The yellow area is almost always above zero in past 5 year. Positive correlation implies bullish (bearish) sentiment for DRD shares, if gold is bullish (bearish), regardless of the returns between the securities, which can even vary widely.

The Risk of an Investment in DRD

In the long term, there is not much risk in investing in DRD, apart from the increasing volatility of the gold price due to a more and more uncertain global outlook, but the latter implies more frequent use of its hedging properties than in the past. Over the long term, DRD shares have risen more than most peers, even large companies, and faster than the basic materials sector. The drawback of DRD is represented by the trading volume (it was an average of 364,705 shares traded in the last 3 months), which is not very high: this can lead to some flexibility problems if changing conditions on the gold market require a quick action on the position.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) are about 86.07 million, representing nearly 864.6 common shares, of which less than 50% are publicly traded, while of the total outstanding shares of 864.6 million, individuals hold only 31 million against 833.6 million owned of institutions and body corporate.

The price of gold represents an additional risk. If it suddenly went bankrupt, DRD's business would be in trouble and the shares would lose their value in the market. The environment is becoming increasingly uncertain due to geopolitical tensions and conflicts between countries, and gold is increasingly being used as a safe-haven asset, so it is hard to imagine the precious metal making a dramatic retreat.

Source of data: Investing.com

The trend in gold price is truly crucial to the profitability of the group as a core uptrend in the price per ounce has driven margins and earnings as well.

Source: DRDGOLD Limited, Corporate Presentation

As profitability is the main driver of the stock market, the yellow metal's good performance is reflected in the DRD stock price, which is above its historical average, despite longer cycles due to the increasingly uncertain environment.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The Opportunity for the Stock Price: The Dividend

DRDGOLD Limited pays a semi-annual dividend that scores high for its growth and yield (5.81% as of this writing) compared to its peers. On September 28, 2023, DRD paid a semi-annual dividend of $0.341/share following a semi-annual dividend of $0.110/share paid on March 23, 2023.

Source: Seeking Alpha

In terms of dividend consistency and dividend safety, DRD ranks very low, but this analysis believes that this should not concern investors too much for two aspects in particular: the existence of a solid financial position combined with a profitable company business. The latter aspect will continue to be beneficial as long as the favorable outlook provides fertile ground for a robust gold price, while the company still has several years to process surface gold tailings in South Africa at a production cost which is not low, but also not among the most expensive mines.

The company's financial stability is characterized by a debt-free balance sheet, while its liquidity and short-term investments amounted to 2,471.4 million South African Rand (or approximately US$131.3 million) as of June 30, 2023, up from 2,392.2 million South African Rand at the end of 2022 (approx. $140.8 million). In the US dollar currency, the amount of cash and short-term assets has decreased slightly, and this is a factor that could cause headwinds for shares, but the risk diminishes over time.

The Fed will begin cutting interest rates in 2024, while South Africa's central bank expects interest rates to remain well above the 10-year average of 6% in 2025 and 2026 due to ongoing inflation risks. As a result, the US dollar is expected to weaken somewhat against the South African Rand, dampening headwinds that threaten the value of cash on the balance sheet. As the company has very little debt, its balance sheet only incurred 12-month interest expenses of just 5.2 million South African Rand (US$0.3 million), while operating activities generated an income of approximately 1,366.3 million South African Rand (US$ 72.6 million).

In a nutshell, the company has a solid financial position to run the business for years, providing exposure to rosy prospects for the gold price and continuing to pay dividends. The situation is also reflected by a strong Altman Z-Score reading of 5.44 (scroll down to the "Risk" section of this Seeking Alpha page), which means there is no risk of insolvency in the next few years.

DRD: Current Performance and Growth Plans

DRDGOLD Limited's waste reprocessing gold recovery operations are located in the Gauteng Province of South Africa and are divided into two primary business segments: the Far West Gold Recoveries [FWGR] segment and the Ergo segment.

DRDGOLD Limited owns a total of 5.79 million ounces of gold in mineral reserves and 9.56 million ounces of gold in mineral resources, over an operating area of 1000 km2 to exploit. The Ergo segment ultimately accounts for 60% of total mineral reserves and 75% of total mineral resources, while the FWGR segment accounts for 25% of total mineral reserves and resources.

The company processed 23.032 million tons of waste ore material and mined 5,282 kg of gold in fiscal 2023, slightly lower than the previous fiscal year, but with an increase in grades of 0.25 grams of gold per ton of ore material.

Source: DRDGOLD Limited, Corporate Presentation

Based on an annual gold production target of 165,000 to 175,000 ounces for the full financial year 2024, the group has several years ahead of gold recovery activities from the reprocessing of waste material from previous mining operations.

Source: DRDGOLD Limited, Corporate Presentation

These activities incur operating costs of 770,000 South African Rand per kg of gold, or approximately $40,953.1/kg (approximately $1,273.9/ounce), which is not the highest cost in the gold mining industry: According to Metals Focus Gold Mine Cost Service, AISC – the total cost of all activities, not just mining – rose to $1,358 per ounce in early 2023.

Thanks to a robust gold price offsetting lower gold sales volumes from FWGR (down 15% YoY to 1,337 kg in FY2023) and ERG (down 5% YoY to 3,936 kg in FY2023), the group is finding resources to finance the dividend and create the conditions for future operations.

In fiscal year 2024 the company plans to use South African Rand 3.5 billion (or approximately US$187 million) to continue with the following expansion projects:

At FWGR, the company operates Driefontein Plant #2 and Driefontein Plant #4, which process waste material at a rate of 1.1 million tons of material per month. The company is engaging in expansion activities at Driefontein Plant #2 as this will welcome material from the 9-year lifespan Driefontein 3 dump, which will replace the Driefontein 5 reclamation site as the latter nears the end of its life.

At FWGR, the company plans to build the regional tailing storage facility (TSF).

At Ergo, it is building a 60 MW solar cell project, which is nearing completion, including the installation of 160 MWh power storage.

At Ergo Business, workers are processing old slime dams and sand dumps south of Johannesburg's central business district and the Central Rand goldfields, and plan to expand the activities of gold recovery on the East Rand goldfields. The material is reprocessed at the Ergo and Knights plants at a rate of 1.8 million tons of material per month.

DRD in the NYSE market: The Stock Price Could Move Lower, So Hold Off for Now

As of writing, DRD shares were trading at $7.84 per unit, for a market cap of $668.76 million and a 52-week range of $6.75 to $13.85. The stock price is below the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day simple moving averages.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The share price currently appears low compared to recent market valuations. Additionally, the stock price could rise sharply if the expected economic recession happens, perhaps similar to safe-haven gold's March 2023 rally amid the U.S. regional banking crisis. The current share price level is also not significantly different from the levels at the beginning of the crisis in the US regional banks in March 2023.

However, the 14-day relative strength indicator shows that there is plenty of scope for the stock price to fall further from current levels and that the retail investor could increase the margin he would receive if the stock had another strong rally like the one in March 2023.

This analysis considers the formation of a lower share price for DRDGOLD Limited as possible due to the following scenario. Fed policymakers are anticipating that interest rates may not move as quickly or as much as the broader market expects. In addition, the market seems convinced that the Fed is deliberately holding tight to its interest rate expectations, as it then wants to surprise the market by implementing higher-than-expected rate cuts. The governors of the American Central Bank, on the other hand, aim to ensure the stability of prices in the markets through the change of interest rates and to make monetary policy decisions essentially based on the updated economic data from time to time. So, the market is going to remain disappointed when the Fed decides on the rate cut it thinks is most appropriate, or perhaps decides to delay the rate cut (as this option is also on the table today). The disillusionment will not have any positive impact on the market value of securities on the US market, rather create the opportunity for a more attractive entry point in DRD shares.

If in the retail investor's shoes, this analysis would not view current share price levels as ones to profit from but would rather wait for lower levels to form with a "Hold" rating. In light of this highly uncertain and difficult-to-interpret economic context weighing on equity valuations, there is a real possibility that DRD shares will trade somewhat lower, providing an opportunity to increase the position at a reduced price ahead of gold price increase.

Conclusion

DRDGOLD Limited recovers gold from the treatment of surface tailings in Gauteng Province, South Africa. The Company's profitability is supported by sales volumes on track to benefit from the replacement of an aging surface waste reprocessing plant with a nine-year lifespan facility. The share price will continue to benefit from a very worrying gloomy environment as the latter provides fertile ground for safe-haven gold prices. The price of gold is really critical to DRDGold's business and its expansion plans. The market makes this stock a suitable long-term investment as long as gold is highly valued relative to historical averages. 2024 will be a remarkable year for the gold price, which may make it meaningful to also use DRD for shorter investment strategies that benefit from the rapid rise in the gold price. DRD's share price is expected to decline from current levels, and retail investors may want to hold on for now pending more attractive entry points