Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Veritex Holdings: Radical Change Is Underway

Jan. 30, 2024 9:20 AM ETVeritex Holdings, Inc. (VBTX) Stock
Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
2.46K Followers

Summary

  • Veritex Holdings is still far from its all-time high despite a recovery in share price over the past 3 months.
  • The bank is facing problems, including a high concentration of commercial real estate loans and a declining net interest margin.
  • Management aims to reduce the CRE concentration ratio and the loan-to-deposit ratio, but future loan growth may be limited.

Business people in the office.

VioletaStoimenova

Despite a major recovery in price per share over the past three months, Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX) is still far from the all-time high of about $43 per share. In the latest quarterly report, the problems seen in

This article was written by

Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
2.46K Followers
Passionate about financial markets, I express my opinion on Seeking Alpha about the economy in general and individual companies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About VBTX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VBTX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VBTX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.