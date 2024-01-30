VioletaStoimenova

Despite a major recovery in price per share over the past three months, Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX) is still far from the all-time high of about $43 per share. In the latest quarterly report, the problems seen in the past emerged again, including a CRE concentration that is too high and a declining NIM that has not yet found the bottom. These two factors are probably depressing the price per share and I had already mentioned them in my previous article; in addition, analysts' estimates were not beaten:

Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.58 missed by $0.04.

Revenue of $77.74M (-35.4% Y/Y) missed by $32.92M.

This is a complex situation but management is doing what it can to make Veritex more solid.

Loans and investment portfolio

As previously mentioned, one of the main problems is the CRE concentration ratio is too high, and this is limiting the bank's operations.

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (VBTX) Q4 2023 Earnings Call

While declining from Q4 2022, it is still above the regulatory guideline that sets the maximum threshold at 300%. The current 320.20% puts the bank in strong doubt should the commercial real estate market experience a decline in demand. After all, in a recession CRE loans are typically the ones that get the worst of it.

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (VBTX) Q4 2023 Earnings Call

Compared to last year, multi-family residential loans are the fastest growing, $283.10 million; on the other hand, C&I segments are the fastest declining, -$190.30 million.

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (VBTX) Q4 2023 Earnings Call

Overall loan production has dropped dramatically since 2022, as much as 80%, which is why the market is still skeptical about VBTX. Its growth has changed dramatically, and what is most worrisome is that future prospects are not that much better.

In order to reduce the CRE concentration ratio, new commercial loans will have to be limited, but not only that, management also aims to reduce the LTD ratio. The goal is to bring it below 90% by the end of 2024, today it is at 94%. Although the target is close, this means further downward pressure on future loan growth. At the same time, it will be necessary to continue improving deposits.

Basically, VBTX will not divert much of the liquidity obtained from deposits toward the issuance of new loans, but will invest these resources in fixed-rate securities. Thus, it will benefit the securities portfolio. After all, keeping liquidity unproductive has a cost, and originating too many loans would raise the LTD ratio and probably also the CRE concentration ratio.

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (VBTX) Q4 2023 Earnings Call

To date, the securities portfolio is worth only 10.10% of total assets: its importance will probably grow as the quarters go by. In Q4 2023, $205 million of AFS securities were purchased with an average rate of 5.87%. Overall, the portfolio yield is 4.10%, very close to current Treasury rates. In fact, unrealized losses are in no way a problem for VBTX and its TBV per share growth.

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (VBTX) Q4 2023 Earnings Call

Since the IPO it has grown by 9.50% CAGR, 11.40% by adding dividends. So, although from an income perspective there has been a decline in recent years, the same cannot be said of TBV per share.

Deposits and NIM

Total deposits reached $10.30 billion, up $1.20 billion from 2022. Although positive, this increase was followed by a deterioration in the composition of deposits.

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (VBTX) Q4 2023 Earnings Call

In fact, non-interest-bearing deposits plummeted by $422.60 billion, while time deposits and brokered CDs increased by $592.50 and $512.60 million, respectively.

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (VBTX) Q4 2023 Earnings Call

The result has been a sharp increase in the average cost of deposits, from 1.46% in Q4 2023 to 3.37% today. At the same time, there has not been as large an increase in the average investment yield, which is why the NIM has gradually dropped. Moreover, in the last quarter, the average loan yield fell by 4 basis points and reached 6.88%. This is certainly not a positive sign for shareholders but was to be expected after the corporate decision to focus more on the securities portfolio during this period.

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (VBTX) Q4 2023 Earnings Call

As mentioned, NII and NIM are steadily declining and we may not have reached the bottom yet. Seventy-five percent of total loans have a variable or hybrid rate, which exposes VBTX to further NIM collapses if the Fed proposes a more restrictive monetary policy. In other words, it is not an easy situation and a radical change in the balance sheet is needed to avoid experiencing more difficulties in the future. In fact, that is what management wants to implement:

I would just say go back about 18 months when we decided that we were going to change our balance sheet. And this is an overall balance sheet strategy. And in order to get it down below 90% on a loan deposit ratio you got to put your liquidity somewhere. CEO Malcolm Holland

So, now the focus is to increase deposits as much as possible and use much of the liquidity obtained to buy fixed-rate securities not at short maturity, otherwise it would only exacerbate the downside risk of the Fed Funds Rate. It will not be easy to continue with this strategy, especially because of the high cost of attracting new depositors. Competition is fierce, and to obtain new liquidity VBTX may have to sacrifice its NIM once again.

Finally, management expects a 4-basis point decline in NIM for every 25 basis point decline in the Fed Funds Rate. Although efforts are being made to reduce asset sensitivity, VBTX remains highly exposed to the risk of falling rates.

Conclusion

Veritex Holdings is not going through an easy time, in fact it is facing a stall in growth mainly due to a financial structure that is not ready for a drop in interest rates. The variable rate is still predominant in assets; the CRE concentration ratio is well above 300% and the LTD ratio is almost on the 100% threshold. In short, we are not facing an ideal situation. The positive aspects concern the TBV per share, which despite everything continues to increase, and the almost non-existent unrealized losses in the securities portfolio. Finally, the CET1 ratio is above 10%, implying that VBTX is still well capitalized.

As much as management is expressing a willingness to radically change the structure of its balance sheet, I remain doubtful that it can succeed by conceding only a few basis points of NIM. The main risk is that the latter could collapse for a long time yet, and if the Fed cuts rates sooner than expected at that point there would not be much time for VBTX to turn things around. At the same time, these risks may already be discounted in the current price, which is rather depressed based on valuation multiples. Personally, for all the problems mentioned in this article, I prefer to avoid this bank for the time being.