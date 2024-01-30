dusanpetkovic/iStock via Getty Images

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) is a Brazilian company and one of the world's leaders in poultry and swine processing. The company's integrated supply chain also extends downstream to processed products and upstream to feedstock.

In this article, I present an analysis of the company's operations, capital allocation decisions in the past, current financial condition, and valuation.

I conclude that BRF's stock does not represent an opportunity at these levels. The reasons are that the company's past capital allocation decisions have not been great, its leverage levels are dangerous, its business base is not as diversified as its peers, and the current valuation is high regarding cycle-average earnings (which in themselves are an optimist assumption for the company).

I prefer JBS (OTCQX:JBSAY) and Minerva (OTCPK:MRVSY) as opportunities. Readers can visit recent articles on both JBS and Minerva.

Business introduction and history

BRF is one of Brazil's animal protein giants. Like its peers (JBS, Minerva, Marfrig), the company started in the first half of the 20th century from humble origins in Brazil's interior to grow into a global leader. In the case of BRF, the company is the result of the merger of Sadia and Perdigao, two of Brazil's leading poultry and swine processing and margarines, in 2009 (Company's history). Today, the company is owned by Marfrig (50% participation) and SALIC, Saudi Arabia's food and agriculture sovereign investment fund.

BRF is a leader in Brazil, with a 40% market share in poultry and swine products and a 60% market share in margarine (as shown in their latest corporate presentation). Sadia, Perdigao, and Qualy are household names in Brazil, with a gigantic brand equity value.

Since the 1970s, BRF (then Sadia) started expanding into the Middle East, where it also accounts for a substantial market share in poultry products (swine is forbidden to Muslims). Today, Sadia holds a 40% share in Saudi Arabia and a combined 26% share in the Gulf Countries. Just like in Brazil, the continued exposure of the Saudi public to Sadia has been ongoing for more than 40 years, so the brand value is significant.

During the 2000s and 2010s, BRF expanded significantly thanks to the support from Brazil's Development Bank, BNDES, and the positive outlook from markets to Brazilian equities and managers. And just like its peers, those same heights were never reached back. Brazil entered an economic and political crisis in 2014, coupled with a massive devaluation of the Brazilian real and markets losing interest in those equities.

Today, the company is in a tight position, with falling margins, high leverage levels, and having to divest previously acquired businesses. We will visit these in turn.

Not-so-great capital allocation decisions

Whereas in my articles on Minerva and JBS, I argued that the companies' managements made good capital allocation decisions (ex-post), I cannot say the same about BRF. However, it is also true that I suffer from hindsight bias, and that the capital allocation decisions might have been correct, only poorly executed or unlucky. In any case, whereas Minerva's and JBS' operations and market position improved, BRF's faltered, as seen in the charts below, comparing revenue growth and operating margins. We can see that BRF grew much more slowly and that its margins have been more cyclical and generally trending down.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

I believe the reason for the operational divergence is not in the strategy (diversification), but rather that BRF did not take care of the cost front.

BRF expanded to Argentina by acquiring leading companies in the hamburger, sausage, poultry processing, and margarines categories. It expanded to Thailand (a global competitor in protein production), Turkey, and Europe in poultry processing. Then, it acquired pet food companies in Brazil.

Another indication of BRF's less-than stellar capital allocation is that they divested many of their businesses in recent years, including the operations in Argentina, Thailand, and Europe (and now considering ingredients and pet foods, too). Neither JBS nor Minerva had to divest after acquiring a business, unless for competition regulation.

JBS and Minerva also expanded geographically and horizontally. JBS expanded from cattle in Brazil to poultry and swine in the US and downstream products in Brazil and the US. Minerva expanded geographically to other Latin American cattle-exporting countries (Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, and Colombia).

The fast expansion helped these peers gain market share and scale, which led to market power and higher margins. At the same time, it averaged the cyclical margins of commodity trading in a specific region by expanding into other protein sources and different geographies. So, the strategy followed by BRF was the same as that of JBS, and I believe I was correct.

The problem, in my opinion, was in the execution. BRF probably did not follow a cost-cutting strategy necessary to rapidly gain margins in the acquired operations and repay the debts that fueled those acquisitions. Further, I believe that the lack of execution resulted from a lack of a strong shareholder. Minerva and JBS were (and still are) owned by their founding families, and the managers are either part of the family or have been with the company for decades. However, ownership in BRF was significantly diluted before Marfrig took a significant stake in 2021, increasing into a controlling stake in 2022. No shareholder owned more than 15% of the company before 2021 (annual reports, under Major Shareholders). Companies without large shareholders are prone to agency problems, where managers spend more than necessary and care less about the bottom line.

Comparative leverage

As things stand today, BRF's leverage position is not as good as that of Minerva or JBS.

The company's leverage is in some respects better and in others worse than its peers. Leverage to EBIT ratios are higher for Minerva and JBS (about 6 times) than for BRF (3.5 times). Still, BRF's operating income shows a downward trend in operating income compared to its peers' upward trend.

Also, the net interest expense to average-EBIT ratio is much worse for BRF (0.85x) than for JBS (0.56x) but better than Minerva's (1.15x). However, both JBS and Minerva can cover their net interest expense with current operating profits, but BRF is really far away from that.

Further, JBS's debt is highly elongated (with maturities reaching up to 2053), while Minerva's recent surge in leverage will be used to purchase Marfrig's cattle processing operations, so the Leverage/EBIT ratio should come down.

Finally, the company is much less diversified than its peers. It does generate 50% of its revenues from operations outside of Brazil, mainly in the Middle East. Still, Brazil's operations (both the local market and exports) represent more than 60% of the company's EBIT margins. This means that a cyclical downturn in Brazilian poultry exports, or its protein consumption, significantly affects the company.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Demanding valuation in an optimistic scenario

JBS' and Minerva's operations show an increasing trend in business, profitability, and capital returns. That is not the case for BRF, which shows a decreasing trend.

Therefore, assuming a return to the 2010-2023 average EBIT is more optimistic (and risky) for BRF than for Minerva or JBS because it goes against the company's recent history.

But even if we assumed that the company could return to average profitability, we would be talking about $640 million in operating profits or $450 million NOPAT using a 30% income tax rate (a mix of Brazil's 35% and Saudi Arabia's 20%).

Compared to a current EV of $7.3 billion, the company offers an EV/NOPAT ratio of 16x. This compares with a 10x multiple for JBS and less than 7x for Minerva. Further, the latter pair is profitable at both the operating and net income levels today, whereas BRF is operationally unprofitable and far from covering its interest expenses.

I believe that, therefore, the company is not an opportunity. The reasons are worse capital allocation decisions in the past, a less diversified business base, a much more risky leverage position, and a much higher multiple to average profitability (which implies optimism for BRF but pessimism for JBS and Minerva).