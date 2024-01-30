Phynart Studio

Investment Thesis

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is about to report its Q4 2023 results on Tuesday, 6 February. As you'll see in this analysis, Snap is amidst a substantial turnaround effort.

But even as I extrapolate some heroic profitability improvements over the next twelve months, I find that paying +60x forward EBITDA for Snap prices me out of this stock. Particularly when there are so many more compelling opportunities available within the adtech sector.

Rapid Recap,

In my previous analysis, back in July, I said,

Snap's failure to maintain robust revenue growth and its loss of market share to bigger peers are concerning signs. Moreover, the company's capital allocation strategy has been questionable, but recent decisions to invest more in core operations and improve capital allocation offer some hope. Therefore, I will keep my sell rating on Snap open to the possibility of revising it to a hold rating if I see genuine efforts in cost control and reinvestment in the business.

Since that time, the stock has soared and dramatically outpaced the S&P 500 (SPY). Here I eat humble pie and reflect on why I called this investment wrong, while also thinking about the road ahead.

Why Snap? Why Now?

The graphic that follows requires some interpretation.

Above we can see that in the past 6 months, there's been a rotation away in certain pockets of the market. The businesses that control their own digital assets, for example, Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL), Pinterest (PINS), AppLovin (APP), and of course Snap, have seen significant gains.

While companies that are in the brokering business, such as The Trade Desk (TTD), Magnite (MGNI), and Digital Turbine (APPS), have fallen out of favor with investors.

Simply put, I believe the inference we can make here is that advertising companies that have some form of ''ownership'' over their own users are making a return to favor with investors. Irrespective of whether or not investors like Snap or not, this makes no difference. What matters is whether Snap has pricing power over the ads displayed on its platform. And I believe it does.

The difficulty with investing is that it's never about the results that have been. It's always about the results that will be.

You don't need the results to be perfect, but they do need to directionally point in the direction you'd hope to see progress.

SNAP Q3 2023

What you see above is Snap's ARPU for its most valuable user base, North America. You see that there's progress towards a positive increase in pricing power in Snap's ARPU numbers.

In other words, there appears to be a strong likelihood that during the all-important Q4 quarter, Snap may have seen a positive increase in APRU compared with the same period in the prior year. And if that's the case, Snap should have no difficulty in delivering positive APRU figures for at least H1 2024. And that positions Snap in a much better position than it has been for a number of quarters.

Given this context, let's now discuss Snap's financials.

Revenue Growth Rates Are Set to Improve

SNAP revenue growth rates

When reported its Q3 2023 results, it took investors by surprise. As a reminder, see the table that follows.

What you see above is that when Q3 results were reported, Snap beat estimates by 7%. Therefore, they must have known that they had substantial positive momentum back into the company. And yet, when they guided for Q4 they guided for 6% at the high end.

Again, given Snap's newly found momentum, I believe this will mean that when Snap reports its Q4 2023 results on 6 February, its revenue growth rates will be up by approximately 9% y/y for the quarter.

Moreover, as we look ahead to H1 2024, Snap's comparables will be a lot easier. Therefore, if Snap indeed delivers a high single digits growth rate for Q4, this means that the remainder of 2024, will be a breeze, particularly H1 2024.

Furthermore, if Snap can convincingly guide next week that Q1 2024 will see its revenues increase by around 10% CAGR, this will mean that Snap has succeeded in turning around its growth rates. And what investors love to back is a fallen angel that has turned around its prospects.

SNAP Stock Valuation -- 6x Forward Sales

I don't believe that thinking about valuation is always helpful. But it is clear from the graphic above, that Snap has gone from being priced at approximately 3x forward sales to nearly 6x forward sales in a few short months.

This doesn't necessarily mean that Snap is overvalued. But it does mean that investors' expectations are already pricing in a lot of its turnaround.

After all, the stock has already jumped higher more than 70% in a few months. Therefore, I don't believe it makes a lot of sense for me to start chasing this name at this point.

Put another way, in the best-case scenario, looking ahead over the next 12 months, Snap will reach close to $350 - $400 million of EBITDA on a forward run-rate figure.

This would leave Snap priced at 65x forward EBITDA. A figure that I believe doesn't afford me with enough margin of safety, for a business that is likely to only be growing in the mid-teens CAGR in 2024.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, my assessment of Snap's current standing and future prospects involves acknowledging its substantial turnaround efforts and recent stock performance, even though I initially underestimated its potential.

The shift in market preferences towards companies with control over their digital assets, as indicated by Snap's positive ARPU trends and potential revenue growth, is noteworthy.

However, despite these positive developments, the current valuation at approximately forward EBITDA of 65x raises concerns about my margin of safety.

While Snap has demonstrated momentum, the stock's recent surge and high expectations necessitate caution, and I remain hesitant to chase the name at its current valuation. The upcoming Q4 2023 results and guidance will be crucial in gauging the sustainability of Snap's turnaround and its ability to justify the current market sentiment.