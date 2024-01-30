NOVONIX Ltd. (NVNXF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 30, 2024 8:51 AM ETNOVONIX Limited (NVNXF) Stock, NVX Stock2 Comments
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.51K Followers

NOVONIX Ltd. (OTCPK:NVNXF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 29, 2024 7:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Chris Burns - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chris Burns

Hi. I'm Chris Burns, and welcome to our Fourth Quarter Activities Report Update. Please read the notice and disclaimers after the presentation is posted.

NOVONIX is a uniquely positioned company to support building out the North American battery material supply chain. We're a leading US-based battery materials and technology company, focused on process technology with lower carbon intensity. We're focused on the large and growing market for the battery material supply chain, supported by localization efforts in the electric vehicle and energy storage sectors.

Since inception, we've been focused on the development of intellectual property around the process technologies to make high-performance synthetic graphite, as well as an all-dry, zero-waste NMC cathode synthesis technology, both of which we'll speak about today.

At the core of the business is our Battery Technology Solutions group. It sets us apart from being a standard materials company and provides us a competitive advantage to accelerate our work in developing new products and new technologies in our materials teams. And we're living in a time now where customers and government financing are supporting and paving the way to profitability as we scale our first production sites here in North America.

The image you see on the right here is our Riverside facility in Chattanooga, Tennessee. It's a 400,000 square foot mass production site that we purchased about two years ago. And it will begin production later this year and be the first site dedicated in the US to the production of battery-grade synthetic graphite.

We operate our business through three primary units. The first is our battery technology solutions business. We founded this about 10 years ago to focus on

Recommended For You

About NVNXF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVNXF

Trending Analysis

Trending News