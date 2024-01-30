JulPo

There was a time when many (me included) thought that higher rates would vastly diminish stock buybacks financed by cheap debt. Turns out many (me included) were wrong. Maybe buybacks will continue to be an ongoing trend independent of rates. If that's your belief, the Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) may be the fund for you. PKW is an exchange-traded fund that primarily invests in companies that have reduced their shares outstanding by at least 5% in the trailing 12 months. The fund follows the Nasdaq US BuyBack Achievers™ Index, which is designed to track the performance of such companies. The fund's investment strategy reflects the belief that companies that buy back their own shares may be undervalued and represent an attractive investment opportunity.

ETF Holdings

PKW holds a diverse portfolio of companies across various sectors. The fund had 312 holdings. Top positions include:

Morgan Stanley: a prominent global entity in the financial sector, offering an extensive suite of services that encompasses investment banking, securities, asset management, and wealth management solutions. Amgen: at the forefront of the biotechnological industry, dedicated to discovering, developing, manufacturing, and distributing advanced human therapeutics. Comcast 'A': a major player in the media and technology sphere, with a portfolio that includes Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky as its core businesses. ConocoPhillips: the largest independent exploration and production company in the world, focusing exclusively on the exploration of hydrocarbons. Lowe's: a leading company with its headquarters in Mooresville, North Carolina, and a network of stores across the United States and Canada.

The top 10 positions make up 33% of the portfolio. This is a fairly diversified fund for what it's seeking to accomplish.

Sector Allocation

The sector composition of the Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF is also diverse, which adds to its appeal for investors looking for broad market exposure. I find it interesting that the sectors which have the biggest allocation are Consumer Discretionary and Financials - the two sectors you'd think are most vulnerable to NOT having share buybacks on higher rates.

invesco.com

Comparison with Similar ETFs

Comparing the performance of the Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF with the S&P 500 is telling. It's interesting to note that buybacks haven't really resulted in outperformance, as the price ratio is within a large sideways range suggesting no added alpha.

stockcharts.com

Pros and Cons of Investing in the Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

Like any investment, the Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF comes with its own set of pros and cons that potential investors should consider.

Pros:

Diversification: The fund's broad mix of holdings across various sectors offers investors a high level of diversification. Performance: The fund has a strong track record of performance, consistently outperforming the broader market over the long term. Management: The fund is managed by Invesco, a global leader in the investment management industry with a solid reputation for managing ETFs.

Cons:

Risk: Investing in the stock market involves risk, and the Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF is no exception. The fund's value can fluctuate, and there's no guarantee of returns. Fees: The fund charges a management fee, which can eat into returns over time. Market Conditions: The fund's performance can be influenced by a variety of market conditions, including economic trends and changes in interest rates.

Conclusion

The Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF capitalizes on the potential benefits of share buybacks. While the fund comes with its own set of risks, its strong performance history, diverse holdings, and professional management make it a worthy consideration. Just keep in mind that right now it's largely, performance-wise, indistinguishable from the S&P 500. Not necessarily a bad thing, but worth considering before you automatically assume buybacks will generate alpha on a go-forward basis.