Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AbbVie Q4 Earnings Preview: Few Clouds On Horizon Thanks To Masterful Management (Rating Upgrade)

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • AbbVie Inc.'s revenues have fallen in 2023 due to the expiration of patents for its best-selling drug Humira, but the decline has not been as severe as expected.
  • AbbVie's share price has grown by 11% in the past six months and over 110% in the past five years.
  • The company recently provided raised guidance for earnings per share in 2023 and 2024, but overall revenues in both years are expected to be substantially lower than in 2022.
  • The company will announce its Q4 2023 earnings this Friday. I am not expecting any major surprises - although the market may be pleasantly surprised as key divisions can have strong years.
  • With a generous dividend and strong management, I doubt AbbVie will disappoint shareholders in 2024 - a necessary "trough" year.

Abbott and Abbvie sign at their headquarters in Abbott Park, IL, USA.

JHVEPhoto

Investment Overview

2023 had been telegraphed as a potential "annus horribilis" for the Illinois-based Big Pharma concern AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV), as it was the year patents for its all-time best selling drug Humira expired in the

Gain access to all of the market research and financial analytics used in the preparation of this article plus exclusive content and pharma, healthcare and biotech investment recommendations and research / analytics by subscribing to my channel, Haggerston BioHealth.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
10.78K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABBV, BMY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

K
Kwheelock1
Today, 9:50 AM
Comments (638)
I wonder whether the SA experts who were predicting ABBV’s post-Humira stock plunge in recent years were related to the ‘expert economists’ who had been predicting the American economic recession.

Neither happened—-and these ‘experts’ continue to bloviate.

Kudos to ABBV management!!!!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ABBV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ABBV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ABBV
--
ABBV:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.