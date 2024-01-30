Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tesla: Too Many Headwinds To Deal With

Arbab Shahzeb
Summary

  • Tesla has reported remarkably dismal performance over the past year, with a sharp decline in the company's profit margins and free cash flow.
  • The demand for electric cars is not rising as strongly as expected, and Tesla's growth is being affected by factors such as high inflation and reduced incentives.
  • The Cybertruck may not contribute significantly to profits, and Tesla's market share will dwindle as competition increases.
  • Given the slowing revenue growth, eroding revenue margins and the number of execution risks that the company is currently facing, the risk/reward at current levels is skewed downwards.

Electric cars charging at a charging station. 3d rendering

Дмитрий Ларичев

Investment thesis

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) faces a difficult operating environment with intense price competition and slowing demand going into 2024. The company's financial performance continued to weaken throughout 2023 with falling margins and free cash flow, and it

This article was written by

Arbab Shahzeb
MBA Student with three years of experience in sell-side. I focus on value opportunities in the market that provide a deep margin of safety.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

InvestingRevealed profile picture
InvestingRevealed
Today, 10:03 AM
Comments (2.26K)
"The demand for electric cars is not rising as strongly as expected"
"Tesla's market share will dwindle as competition increases."

Tesla has too much demand. They are deliberately constraining supply, again. Read this for the evidence:
seekingalpha.com/...

The TAM is so huge that several competitors can continue growing and be limited by production-constraints.

On top of that:

The EV business can pale in comparison to the other potential businesses.

EVs, especially Tesla EVs, are superior to gas cars in an overwhelming number of ways.

FSD is already faster, safer, cheaper and better than Waymo and Cruise in many ways.

Read:

seekingalpha.com/...
