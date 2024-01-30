Nastco

Overview

I continue to review the U.S. coal miners with Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP), which yesterday reported its Q4 and 2023 full year result.

Alliance Resource Partners is a limited partnership, which means there are some slight differences with regards to the financial statements. This structure is primarily used as it is more tax efficient for some owners. Note that units will consequently be used instead of shares and distributions instead of dividends in the article.

ARLP is primary a coal miner, but there is also some coal, oil, & natural gas royalties. We can in the chart below see that most of revenues have over the years come from coal sales.

Figure 1 - Source: ARLP Annual Reports

When we drill further down, we can see that more than 80% of adjusted EBITDA comes from coal sales. So, that is primarily the segment I will be focusing on throughout this article, even if the other segments provide a healthy contribution to total earnings and cash flows.

Figure 2 - Source: ARLP Annual Reports

ARLP has 4 operating mines in the Illinois Basin and 3 operating mines in Appalachia. The mines did in 2023 produce 34.9M short tons of coal, and the guidance for 2024 is also around 35M short tons. Most of these mines have a reserve life of between 10 and 20 years, with a few mines having slightly below 10 years, but I don't doubt some of these mine lives can be extended over time with some capital investments.

While many other U.S. coal miners have quite a lot of export sales, ARLP is more exposed to the domestic coal market, where 87% of the committed 2024 coal sales are in the domestic market. Now, it is not uncommon for coal miners to commit most of the domestic sales early and then sell more on exports during the year. However, total committed sales in 2024 are 32.5M short tons and total guidance is only around 35M short tons, so we can safely assume 80+% of total volumes will in 2024 be sold domestically, which is what we have seen in the most recent years as well.

Figure 3 - Source: ARLP Presentation

2023 Results

ARLP reported record total revenues of $2.6B and record net income of $630M during 2023, even if free cash flow declined 24% year-over-year to $422M.

2023 was a relatively strong year, but it was impacted by some production issues in Appalachia towards the end of the year, due to challenging geologic conditions, and other operational issues. So, we did see the production volume decline and costs increase in Q3 and especially in Q4. ARLP expects the mines in the region to run more smoothly in 2024.

Figure 4 - Source: ARLP Quarterly Reports

Operations at the Illinois Basin have been much more stable during 2023, with predictable sales volumes, sales prices, and costs.

Figure 5 - Source: ARLP Quarterly Reports

Balance Sheet & Distributions

Alliance Resource Partners has a relatively strong balance sheet. Cash and cash equivalents was $60M at the end of 2023, while total debt and finance leases was $348M, which gives us a net debt of 288M.

With a 2023 EBITDA of $933M, the net debt to EBTIDA is 0.31, which is a very manageable leverage ratio given that ALRP has generated relatively consistent earnings and cash flows over the years.

The quarterly distributions are presently at $0.70 per unit and quarter, which translates to about $356M per year. Now, ARLP generated $422M in free cash flow during 2023, so there is some margin there, but it is not a massive surplus of cash and cash flows. Especially when we consider that capex is expected to be a little bit higher in 2024, the company continues to invest in the royalty business, and is expected to continue with debt repayments in 2024.

I expect the distributions will continue to be high for ARLP, but I wouldn't rule out a slight downward revision of the distributions later in 2024.

Valuation

Based on the latest reported figures, ARLP is currently trading with a historical free cash flow yield of 16%, using the market cap, and 14% when we rely on the enterprise value. The distributions are as high as 13.6% using the latest unit price.

Figure 6 - Source: ARLP Annual Reports

93% of 2024 estimated coal sales are committed and priced. The price used in the 2024 guidance is slightly below what we saw in 2023, costs are expected to be marginally higher in 2024, and the capex guidance is somewhat higher than last year. So, the 2024 free cash flow yield is likely somewhere in the middle of a 10-15% range. Capex is expected to decline in 2025, which should boost free cash flow next year at least.

Conclusion

Alliance Resource Partners is a well-managed partnership, trading with an attractive valuation, has a relatively strong balance sheet, and offers very healthy distributions to the unit holders.

However, there are a few things which make me less attracted to ARLP compared to some of its peers.

ARLP still has some financial leverage, even if it is relatively low, but many peers have completely deleveraged at this point. This will impact ARLP's margins slightly and possibly keep distributions somewhat lower than peers.

I do prefer buybacks over dividends (distributions) when the valuations are as low as they are for the coal miners. The lower the valuation, the more beneficial buybacks tend to be over dividends in the long run.

I do think the domestic coal demand will continue to be stronger than most mainstream investors think over the next 3-5 years. However, it is hard to argue with the long-term trends shown in the graph below. So, I prefer coal miners with more export exposure, that are likely to benefit more from the growing demand for coal in Asia.

All-in-all, I am more neutral on Alliance Resource Partners than some of its peers that I have covered over the last month.