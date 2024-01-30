Scott Olson

A little over two years ago, I recommended DraftKings (DKNG) as a speculative play on online sports betting and gaming growth. When I suggested buying the stock, the company was in a pullback, and I thought the stock was a great buy opportunity for aggressive growth investors. Little did I know the pullback would be far more than I initially thought. The way things turned out, the stock had further downside during a very rough market period for speculative companies as interest rates rose. The stock dropped 62% from $27.85 at the time of publication on December 27, 2021, to a low of $10.69 on December 28, 2022.

Data by YCharts

However, in the longer term, I may be right in my assessment that it would take the company around two to three years to achieve profitability, albeit on an EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) basis and not GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles). DraftKings profitability prospects may be one reason the stock was up around 209% in 2023 and up 38.10% since I made the stock recommendation versus the S&P 500 being up only 1.52%.

This article will discuss why I currently rate the stock a Hold despite its leadership position in the online gaming and sports betting market, its competitive advantages, and the company's strides toward profitability.

It's a leader in a massive market

DraftKings describes itself as a "digital sports entertainment and gaming company" in Security and Exchange Commission filings. The company's services include:

Daily fantasy sports ("DFS").

Online sports betting ("OSB").

Online casino (iGaming).

A marketplace for digital collectibles (a non-fungible token, or "NFT").

Online advertising and sponsorships.

The company also provides other gaming operators, resellers, and government-run lotteries with B2B (business-to-business) sports betting and gaming services. DraftKings does have some operations internationally, like in the United Kingdom and other European locations; however, its core operations are in North America. During the DraftKings 2023 Virtual Investor Day Presentation, it highlighted its total Addressable market ("TAM") in the U.S. and Ontario in existing locations as $20 billion at the end of 2023.

DraftKings 2023 Virtual Investors Day

Management said the above opportunity should grow to around $30 billion by 2028, with $28 billion as the low estimate and $33 billion as the high estimate, which only includes existing states that it has business in currently. The chart below shows each state's progress until November 14, 2023, in legalizing OSB and iGaming.

DraftKings 2023 Virtual Investors Day.

The three largest states without legislation are California, Texas, and Florida. The Texas legislature will next meet in 2025 to discuss legalizing gambling in the state. California has a ballot initiative to legalize sports betting and gaming exclusively for tribal operators starting in 2025. Florida currently only allows Hard Rock Bet to provide online gambling. However, a Florida-based gambling outfit named West Flagler Associates has an ongoing lawsuit questioning the legality of the current online Florida sports betting scheme. DraftKings looks far from establishing an online gambling operation in any of the top three most populous states any time soon.

The company already operates in the fourth through seventh most populous states, New York, Pennsylvania, Illinois, and Ohio. As for the eighth most populous state, Georgia, DraftKings Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") Josh Robins said on the company's third quarter 2023 earnings call on November 3, 2023, "Georgia is still one that's in that top 10 that has had some momentum in the last couple of years and hopefully, we get some traction there this year." He also mentioned Minnesota and Missouri as examples of several midsized states where DraftKings sees possibilities for further online gambling openings.

A research company called Eilers & Krejcik Gaming said DraftKings surpassed FanDuel as a market leader in U.S. Online gambling in August 2023. The chart below shows the company's increasing market share. The acronym GGR stands for gross gaming revenue.

DraftKings 2023 Virtual Investor Day Presentation.

CEO Josh Robins said the following about the company's increasing market share at the company's Investor Day:

We are proud of our consistent share gains. Our product is extremely strong and we believe our competitive differentiation is real and sustainable. And most importantly, we're not slowing down – we plan to continue to innovate at a rapid velocity. Source: DraftKings 2023 Virtual Investor Day.

How does this company continue to gain market share in an industry with arguably limited brand differentiation, low barriers to entry, and intense competition? Let's take a look.

The company's competitive advantages

The following image lists several areas where DraftKings' management believes the company has a competitive advantage.

DraftKings 2023 Virtual Investor Day Presentation.

According to the image above, DraftKings' technology and innovation are factors in its ability to differentiate its services. The company's technological and innovation advantage stems from when it became publicly traded. The company today known as DraftKings started trading on April 24, 2020, after it completed a tri-merger between Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp., SBTech (Global) Limited, and the original DraftKings to create what it called at the time: "The only vertically integrated pure-play sports betting and online gaming company based in the United States." Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp was a special purpose acquisition company or SPAC, and SBTech was a global provider of sports gaming technologies; it formed the core of DraftKings' bet engine. The original DraftKings was a daily fantasy sports platform company that founders Jason Robins, Paul Liberman, and Matt Kalish launched in 2012. Today, as the only online gaming and sports betting company that owns its tech stack, it has several potential advantages.

The company's 2022 10-K goes in-depth with a few of the advantages DraftKings gains by having an in-house tech stack:

DraftKings' core product offerings are built on top of integrated, proprietary account management technology. This technology provides our users with access to their account history across all product offerings and a uniform identity verification system, which is critical in enabling seamless navigation from our national DFS audience to Sportsbook and iGaming products, as existing DFS users need not manage a separate set of account credentials and payment methods for each product offering. Our users also enjoy a highly functional wallet which, in many cases, permits user funds to flow freely from product to product. The technology is certified to safely store user payment information, which reduces our dependency on any particular payment processor, provides redundancy and gives us the flexibility to route our payment volume to a processor of our choosing. In addition, our technology is built to be customizable to the specific regulations of individual jurisdictions. Source: DraftKings 2022 10-K.

Outside its technological advantages, DraftKings has scale advantages. Because it has one of the largest marketing platforms in the industry, DraftKings can reach more people for less money, lowering customer acquisition costs. The company can also leverage its size to reduce some of the costs of delivering its online wagering service. For instance, it can negotiate lower prices in revenue share and payment processing agreements, potentially raising gross margins. Additionally, the company leverages the data it generates from its large platform to identify and focus on the features and functions its large customer base desires; it chooses new investments with the highest probabilities of success, avoiding unnecessary spending on projects with limited user appeal and low potential return on investment ("ROI").

The next DraftKings advantage I will review is its brand image, which it has built up since launching its DFS service in 2012. DraftKings' DFS platform is in states representing 90% of the U.S. population, giving it wide recognition and access to an extensive nationwide customer database. Management built a positive brand image over time through investments in responsible gaming initiatives, having a positive work environment, offering products that users like, and building collaborations with established sports organizations like the New York Giants, Boston Celtics, Colorado Rockies, and Los Angeles Kings, and leagues like the MLB, NFL, NHL, NBA, PGA Tour, and UFC. Put all of DraftKings' advantages together, and consumers recognize DraftKings as being at the top of the industry.

DraftKings 2023 Virtual Investor Day Presentation.

Lastly, the company uses its technological prowess to determine the average lifetime value ("LTV") profile of different consumer segments to determine the best way to spend its advertising budget across various sales channels like TV, social media, and targeted advertising to lower advertising costs.

Moving towards profitability

Since coming public, DraftKings has produced excellent revenue growth. At its height in mid-2021, the company produced quarterly revenue growth of 320% year-over-year. However, the area that gave some investors cause for concern, especially in a high-interest, rising interest rate environment, was its unprofitability. Management had already begun steering the company toward profitable growth in late 2021 or early 2022. The Federal Reserve pausing interest rates, better market sentiment, and investors seeing the company produce measurable results toward profitability are likely a big part of the reason DraftKings's stock rose so strongly across 2023. The chart below shows that the stock price rose as profitability measured by EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) increased in 2023.

Data by YCharts

So, how is the company becoming more profitable? One way is through the types of products that it offers its customers. DraftKings third quarter 2023 letter stated the following about the company's technology:

Over the last two years, our product and technology team has been innovating to create a best-in-class product. As a result of these efforts, our structural Sportsbook hold percentage is continuing to increase in large part due to increasing parlay mix. We believe we now have the best product in the industry and, most importantly, have a clear product roadmap to extend our product lead over the coming quarters and years. Source: DraftKings Third Quarter Letter.

A "hold percentage," is the average percentage of money the platform takes on every wager placed by players. A hold percentage is the platform's profit margin on the average bet. OSB companies aim to raise their hold percentage to keep more share of the money wagered on the platform, which DraftKings can accomplish in three ways:

Adjust the odds slightly in favor of the house. Minimize promotions. Focus on betting types with higher house edges.

Adjusting the odds in the favor of the house has limitations. If an online betting company raises the hold percentage too high, it can attract the unwanted attention of governmental regulators, who may impose restrictions or fines. Additionally, if bettors perceive that it is too hard to win on the platform, which an excessively high hold percentage represents, they may leave the platform. Last, the online betting market is highly competitive, and other online operators may offer lower hold percentages, attracting away bettors in a market without substantial switching costs.

One of the ways that DraftKings has chosen to raise its hold percentage in its Sportsbook is by focusing on a betting type with higher house edges, the Parlay. DraftKings Same Game Parlay ("SGP") is a type of bet where a bettor combines multiple wagers within the same sporting event into a single bet. If all of the legs of a parlay bet are correct, the potential winnings can be significantly higher than placing individual bets on each outcome. SGP also has the potential to increase user engagement and provide fodder for the company's marketing team to promote narratives of high payouts. Suppose SGP becomes popular; DraftKings' profit margins could increase without immediately attracting the attention of regulators. If you decide to invest in the company, monitoring the effectiveness of SGP to attract bettor interest is vital.

DraftKings 2023 Virtual Investor Presentation.

So, where does the company stand today? In its third-quarter earnings release, DraftKings reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of $153.414 million, up from a $264.211 million loss in the previous year's comparable quarter. Management projects a full-year adjusted EBITDA loss of $105 million in 2023.

When initially recommending this company, I said, "Each new state that DraftKings enters is expected to become profitable in a two-to-three-year time range." And that is what is happening. DraftKings' CEO said during the company's 2023 Virtual Investor Day:

Third, when looking at our state vintages and customer cohorts, the economics are fantastic. All of our state vintages are turning contribution profit positive within the 2-to-3-year timeframe that we've talked about in the past, and more recent states are turning contribution profit positive faster while customer payback periods are also improving dramatically. Source: DraftKings 2023 Virtual Investors Day

The following chart shows state vintages contribution profit. If the company maintains or improves the contribution trend in the image below, it bodes well for DraftKings' long-term profitability.

DraftKings 2023 Virtual Investor Day

In addition to existing states starting to turn a contribution profit faster, DraftKings has also improved its hold percentage by improving its trading operations (adjusting odds in favor of house) and creating a favorable mix of bets. Trading operations are the technology that adjusts odds on the fly by analyzing betting trends, match statistics, and competitors' offerings to set profitable odds for each sporting event. The technology produces odds designed to maintain targeted profit margins while remaining attractive to investors who could bet on other platforms if dissatisfied. DraftKings tries to keep a favorable mix of bets by offering more bets with higher hold percentages, i.e., more parlays with a higher leg count. A leg count is the number of individual wagers combined into a single parlay bet. The more wagers combined into a single bet, the more profitable that bet is to DraftKings (higher hold percentage).

DraftKings 2023 Virtual Investor Day.

An improving hold percentage results in a decreasing customer payback period. DraftKings defines customer payback period as "the amount of time required to generate cumulative Adjusted Gross Profit that is equal to the upfront external marketing spend associated with customer acquisition."

DraftKings 2023 Virtual Investor Presentation.

Management has become so confident about existing states turning a contribution profit positive faster and a decreasing customer payback period that they now forecast profitability on an EBITDA basis in 2024, as seen in the chart below.

DraftKings Third Quarter 2023 Investor Presentation.

Additionally, management projects $1.4 billion of Adjusted EBITDA in 2026 and $2.1 billion in 2028. The cherry on top is that DraftKings estimates that additional state legalization could open the potential for up to an additional $6.2B of annual Adjusted EBITDA, improving the company's long-term Adjusted EBITDA margins. EBITDA is a core operating profitability metric that can help investors track the company's progress toward GAAP profitability more easily.

Balance sheet

DraftKings held $1.112 billion in cash and marketable securities against $1.253 billion in long-term debt at the end of the September quarter in 2023. The company's debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is 1.68, meaning that for every $1 of equity, there is $1.68 of debt. I consider a D/E of 1.68 a moderate amount of leverage. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, which means it's capable of paying its short-term obligations. As you can see from the following chart, the company burned $346.45 in free cash flow ("FCF") in the trailing 12-month ("TTM") period.

Data by YCharts

The company has some leeway since its long-term debt is due in 2028 and has $1 billion in untapped revolving credit. Additionally, analysts expect DraftKings to turn EBITDA and FCF positive in 2024. Suppose the company does achieve positive EBITDA and FCF in 2024; its long-term debt shouldn't be an issue. If you decide to invest in the company, continue monitoring this company's debt situation and FCF.

Risks

DraftKings has many risks that can trip it up. The gambling business is highly competitive, and many of the things the company does to achieve success, others can copy. Some competitors to watch out for are MGM Resorts International's (MGM) and Entain Holdings' BetMGM, Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) online betting app, new player Hard Rock Bet, and SI Sportsbook. In addition, Disney's (DIS) ESPN recently established a betting app with PENN Entertainment (PENN) in 17 states. Because of the low barriers to entry and no moat characteristics of the industry, despite DraftKings and FanDuel's current leading position, other players could potentially replace both leaders tomorrow. Heavy competition could also force the company to lower its Hold percentage to remain competitive, resulting in lower profitability margins.

The industry is also heavily regulated. Regulations and potential restrictions could lower the company's revenue and profitability. For instance, although parlays are a great way to raise hold percentages without immediately raising red flags with regulators, eventually, over-reliance on bets with higher house edges could attract the unwanted attention of groups dedicated to stopping predatory gambling, legislators, Attorney Generals, and regulators, which may not be happy with companies that have odds stacked too much in favor of the house. So, there is a limit to raising hold percentages.

You should also be aware that DraftKings' OSB business is seasonal. With overlapping NFL and NBA seasons, the fourth quarter is the company's best time of year. During the summer months, with baseball being the only major sport, sports betting can sometimes go into a drought.

Last, DraftKings makes its profitability forecasts in adjusted EBITDA, which investors should not use as the sole metric to judge the company's progress toward profitability. Companies can potentially exclude certain one-time expenses or reclassify expenses to inflate EBITDA and overstate profitability. So, while EBITDA can be an important measure, it is also essential to look at GAAP profitability trends.

Buy, sell, or hold

Why has DraftKings yet to achieve GAAP profitability? A big issue is that the company spends a boatload on Sales, General, and Administrative (SG&A). The following chart shows that for much of the company's public history, SG&A vastly exceeded the company's gross profits. Note that the company's recent profitability improvements coincide with management lowering SG&A in 2023. One area to watch as DraftKings moves to achieve profitability is how much management can lower SG&A before it impacts revenue growth. One issue some investors have with the company is that it has yet to display much operating leverage, meaning it may have difficulty maintaining revenue growth without spending a ton of money on marketing to acquire new customers. Too much cost-cutting may hinder marketing efforts and customer acquisition, stalling overall revenue growth. If you decide to invest in the company, monitoring its SG&A growth versus its revenue growth is a good idea.

Data by YCharts

The chart below shows GAAP earnings-per-share ("EPS") profitability rising on a TTM basis since the first quarter of 2022.

Data by YCharts

The following table shows that analysts expect DraftKings to achieve full-year GAAP profitability in 2025.

Seeking Alpha

Since DraftKings has no GAAP profitability or FCF today, one of the best ways to value it is through price-to-sales (P/S) ratio and EV/Sales (EV/S) ratio. The chart below shows DraftKings P/S of 5.35 trades above its three-year median P/S ratio. It has a forward P/S ratio of 3.84 and an EV/S ratio of 5.55.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

With a speculative, no-moat company like DraftKings, I value it conservatively. The company has a TTM per share at the end of the third quarter of $7.24. If I multiply 7.24 times its median three-year P/S ratio of 4.757, I get a price target of $34.44, or around 14% below the company's January 29, 2024, closing price of $39.91.

The table below compares DraftKings' P/S and EV/S ratios to several online sportsbooks and gaming competitors. The market values DraftKings more highly than its peers, likely because it's the fastest growing in the space and has higher potential profitability because DraftKings is 100% online and not bogged down with operating physical locations. The other competitors on the following list have physical locations, meaning they must pay the expenses associated with maintaining physical locations like hotels, casinos, and betting parlors. Even Flutter Entertainment (OTC:PDYPY), which owns FanDuel and a few other online betting brands, runs a betting operation called Paddy Power, which has physical locations in the U.K. and Ireland.

Company Mkt Cap Price/Sales Free Cash Flow Margin % EV/Sales Revenue Growth (Y/Y) % Gross Margins % Flutter Entertainment (PDYPY) $36.69B 3.09 ------ 3.56 8% ------- Caesars Entertainment (CZR) $9.59B 0.84 5.77% 3.03 3.7% 54.54% DraftKings (DKNG) $17.95B 5.35 -10.50% 5.55 57.38% 31.20% Penn National Gaming (PENN) $3.57B 0.56 5.42% 2.10 -0.34 40.08% Click to enlarge

Source: YCharts and Seeking Alpha

Although the company has made tremendous strides over the last two years, it remains speculative, in my opinion. DraftKings has yet to prove online gambling can achieve revenue growth and profitability simultaneously, and the stock sits above my Fair Value price, so risk-averse investors should avoid buying the stock at these prices. The potential for the market to become disappointed in either revenue growth or profitability in future quarters is high. DraftKings may find it difficult to balance spending on marketing to produce revenue growth and keep spending low enough to increase profitability metrics. DraftKings reports its fourth-quarter 2023 earnings on February 15, 2024. If you already own the stock, monitoring revenue growth, EBITDA, and SG&A expenses may be prudent to see if management can hold the line on costs and continue on the path to profitability without revenue growth declining meaningfully. I currently rate the stock a Hold.