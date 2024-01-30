Drew Angerer

It seems like investors in Chinese equities can’t catch a break. While the S&P 500 (SPY) is basically trading at all-time highs (once again), the Chinese stock market is continuing to decline. The Hang Seng index lost almost 50% since its temporary high in 2021 (its all-time high was in 2018 and we can argue that the Chinese stock market is in a bear market for more than 5 years).

And while the Chinese stock market also started a recovery in October 2022 – similar to its counterparts in the United States, it didn’t last long. A few weeks later the stock started to decline again, and we are close to the October 2022 lows again.

Of course, not all stocks are performing equally, but Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCPK:TCEHY) was certainly not performing well. My last article about Tencent was published in August 2023 and back then I stated that Tencent is at least 20% undervalued. Since the article was published, the stock declined another 17% and Tencent is also close to the October 2022 lows. I have been constantly bullish on Tencent in my last articles – and while this might look foolish as the stock is constantly declining, I am not alone with my view. Analysts on Wall Street as well as Seeking Alpha are bullish about Tencent.

Tencent: Seeking Alpha and Wall Street Ratings (Seeking Alpha)

Everybody being bullish about a certain stock is not necessary the best advertisement for an investor as investor sentiment is often a contra-indicator. Nevertheless, let’s take another look at Tencent and explain why I continue to be bullish about Tencent.

Quarterly Results

We start by looking at the quarterly results and while the reported results are not mind-blowing, we see a solid business. Revenue increased from RMB 140,093 million in the same quarter last year to RMB 154,625 million this quarter – resulting in 10.4% year-over-year growth. And while Tencent could grow its top line, operating profit declined 6.0% year-over-year from RMB 51,593 million in the same quarter last year to RMB 48,475 million this quarter. And finally, diluted earnings per share also declined from RMB 4.104 in the same quarter last year to RMB 3.752 in Q3/23 – resulting in 8.6% YoY decline.

Tencent Q3/23 Investor Presentation

When looking at the results on a non-IFRS basis the picture is a little different. Operating profit increased 36% year-over-year to RMB 55.5 billion and basic earnings per share were RMB 4.753. And while I would always be a little cautious about using non-GAAP or non-IFRS metrics, free cash flow is one of the most important metrics of any business and in Q3/23 Tencent generated RMB 51.1 billion in free cash flow – an increase of 85% year-over-year compared to RMB 27.6 billion in the same quarter last year.

Looking at quarterly results certainly makes sense, but we should not just look at one single quarter as it is often just a snapshot of the business. However, when looking at the last few quarters, we see the picture improving further. I already pointed out in my last article that I see Tencent on a good path, as margins are continuing to improve.

Data by YCharts

When looking at the different business segments, we see gross margin improving for all three major business segments. But especially the Fintech and Business Services segment is continuing to improve its margins with a high pace and therefore contributing to profitability of Tencent. Online advertising could improve its margins as well and we saw a solid recovery in the last seven quarters with margins being similar to 2020 again.

Tencent Q3/23 Investor Presentation

Struggling China

I already mentioned above that all Chinese companies seem to struggle, and the Chinese stock market is clearly in a bear market while the U.S. stock market seems to run from high to high. It is probably difficult to escape a bear market with major indices losing about 50% of its value and therefore it is no surprise that Tencent also lost a huge part of its previous value. In the last two years the performance of Tencent is quite similar to the MSCI China ETF (MCHI) – both have lost about 60% from its previous all-time high.

Data by YCharts

And while the stock market is declining and clearly in a bear market, the economy is not in a recession. Nevertheless, the economy is struggling and in case of China a struggling economy is defined as an economy growing only in the low-to-mid-single digits. In the third quarter of 2023, the Chinese economy grew only 4.9% and although this was above expectations, the outlook for the next few years is not great. While the IMF is expecting 5.4% growth for 2023 it will slow down to 3.5% in 2028.

Our World In Data

Aside from the Chinese economy struggling, the Chinese government put immense pressure on several technology companies – including Tencent. And in December, the Chinese government hit several online gaming companies hard again, which led to a panic among investors and to a double-digit sell-off for many stocks – including Tencent. The National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA) issued a draft of rules for online games – including pop-up warnings for irrational consumption behavior and controlling the time and duration for minors to use online games. However, a few days later the Chinese government tried to allay concerns over gaming rules draft. A week ago, the Chinese government also tried to support the yuan.

I have made this argument several times, but I still don’t think the Chinese government will not kill its most valuable companies and while the government can’t fight a bear market, I assume it will let the business perform in a way not to impose major risks to the existence of the businesses.

Our World In Data

And one of the major problems should not be ignored – the shrinking Chinese population. The numbers above are only projections (and a lot can happen) but it looks like the Chinese population will shrink drastically in the coming decades. A growing population by itself is no formula for economic success, but the United States clearly profited from the growing population in the last few decades on its way to become a financial superpower.

Wide Economic Moat

On the one hand we see a struggling Chinese economy and especially a struggling Chinese stock market. But on the other hand, we should not ignore that Tencent is a great business with a wide economic moat that is difficult to attack for competitors.

Of course, the economic moat around Tencent can be brought down by the Chinese government continuing to put pressure on technology companies like Tencent. And while this is a risk we should not ignore – and the government has been striking again and again against major tech companies – I still don’t think China will bring down its iconic companies and major tech companies like Tencent or Alibaba (BABA) are certainly belonging in the category of companies being able to compete on an international level.

Tencent Q3/23 Investor Presentation

We clearly see that growth slowed down in the last few years, but we should not ignore that Tencent still grew revenue with a CAGR of 13.7% in the last three years and earnings per share grew with a CAGR of 26.11% in the same timeframe. And Tencent will most likely not reach previous growth levels again (revenue grew with a CAGR of 28.87% in the last ten years) but arguing that Tencent can’t grow anymore seems nonsense and expecting growth rates in the mid or high single digits seems reasonable.

Not only will Tencent continue to grow, but we are also dealing with a company that has a wide economic moat around its business that seems difficult to attack from the outside. And Tencent’s moat is clearly visible when looking at different metrics. Starting with the stock price, we see an impressive outperformance of Tencent versus the S&P 500.

Data by YCharts

Aside from the stock performance, we see margins that are not really stable. But we should keep in mind that Tencent expanded its business, which is usually good for revenue growth but not for margins. In my opinion, we are seeing margins stabilizing and as long as Tencent will not expand into new businesses (which will most likely have a negative impact on margins again) I expect margins at least to stabilize or even improve again.

Tencent: Margins and return on invested capital (Author's work)

Aside from margins, the return on invested capital is an important metric when identifying companies with a wide economic moat. In the last five years, Tencent reported a return on invested capital of 18.46% on average. This is a clear indication for a wide economic moat around the business.

And the economic moat around Tencent is mostly based on network effects. In an article, I describe the network effect:

The network effect as a competitive advantage arises, when the value of the product or service increases with every new user – and not only for the existing user, but also for the new user (in contrast to a restaurant or trains where additional users might even lower the individual user’s experience). You will find the network effect most likely in businesses that are based on sharing products or some kind of information between the different users. It is important to have the links and connections between the users and not only a company selling a product or service to its customers. The company itself is seldom selling a product or service, but is often only providing the infrastructure and settings for the exchange of goods, information or content between the different users.

And in China, Tencent has an almost unrivaled network of users and on September 30, 2023, the combined monthly active users of Weixin and WeChat was 1,336 million. Of course, the number of MAU is growing only with a slow pace (similar to Facebook and Instagram) but the number increased 2.1% year-over-year. And especially fee-based VAS registered subscriptions increased 7.0% year-over-year to 245 million, which is a good sign for Tencent.

Tencent Investor Overview January 2024 Presentation

And while network effects can generate a wide economic moat around a business, not every network is the same. Especially strong network effects are generated when a network is big (with a lot of users), dense (a lot of connections between the different users) and the connections between the different users are equally important and the fragmentation between the different users is high. And Tencent clearly has a high number of monthly active users, and the network is existing of several connections of similar importance and has a high fragmentation (as users are similar important for the network). This is generating a strong network that is hard to attack.

Of course, Tencent has problems to avoid multi-tenanting. In the above-mentioned article I wrote about multi-tenanting:

Networks (especially marketplaces) are stronger if they can avoid “multi-tenanting”. This means that it would be best if customers or consumers can’t use different marketplaces or networks simultaneously. If there are several, similar marketplaces or several, similar networks one can use to fulfill a certain need of the customer, this creates competition and undermines the network effect.

And of course, Tencent can’t completely avoid multi-tenanting as we have other social networks like Douyin, but it is certainly one of the better and strongest networks and can also avoid multi-tenanting to some degree.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

I already wrote in my last article that Tencent is undervalued and still see the stock as a major bargain. This becomes obvious when looking at simple valuation metrics like the price-earnings ratio as well as the price-to-free-cash-flow ratio.

Data by YCharts

At the time of writing, Tencent is trading for 13 times earnings and although the stock was trading for a lower valuation multiple in late 2022, this is one of the lowest valuation multiples ever. When looking at the price-free-cash-flow ratio, Tencent is trading for 16.5 times FCF. And while this is a higher valuation multiple than the P/E ratio, it is the lowest valuation multiple in the last 10 years. Both are strong hints for Tencent being undervalued at this point.

Aside from looking at simple valuation metrics we can also use a discount cash flow calculation to determine an intrinsic value for the stock. As usually, we take a 10% discount rate in our calculation and calculate with 9,452 million outstanding shares (according to data on the company’s investor relations page). As basis for our calculation, we use the free cash flow of the last four quarters, which was RMB 155.9 billion.

Tencent Investor Overview January 2024 Presentation

And for growth rates, we are still rather cautious and assume “only” 6% growth for the years to come. When calculating with these assumptions, we get an intrinsic value of RMB 412 for Tencent, resulting in an intrinsic value of HKD 453 (the currency Tencent is trading mostly trading for). When comparing this to a stock price of HKD 282, the stock is almost 38% undervalued at this point and clearly a bargain.

Bottom Line

I know that the last few years were painful for investors and the temptation to sell Tencent now is probably high. I also know that my bullish calls in the last few quarters did not work out so far, but from a fundamental basis there is no reason to sell Tencent now. However, there are plenty of reasons to buy or accumulate.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.