dentalcorp (TSX:DNTL:CA) is the largest dental care provider in Canada. Since its IPO in 2021 the shares have been in a constant decline. The company has continued to implement its rather simple strategy in a stable but growing industry. dentalcorp's business is resistant, recurring by nature and high margin.

dentalcorp is highly levered, but its valuation has declined to an attractive level. dentalcorp’s earnings power will slowly increase by the organic growth and acquisitions. The management expects margin expansion to continue adding another lever to better performance in the near future. As the company potentially buys back its shares and pays down its debt, the shares become increasingly attractive.

A dental practice roll-up

dentalcorp is in the business of acquiring and operating dental practices in Canada. The company was established in 2011 and it has a network of 535 practices. Since its founding it has partnered with several investors to fund its growth. dentalcorp IPOed in May 2021 at a price of $14. The company has annual revenue of 1.4 billion Canadian dollars and employs 9600 dentists, hygienists and auxiliary personnel. All figures in the article are Canadian dollars.

After acquiring an individual dental practice, dentalcorp maintains the brand and the personnel of the practice. The owners of the acquired practices are dentists who want to focus on practicing medicine and taking care of the patients. According to the company it is the largest operator in Canada measured by the number of practices.

Approximately 70% of its revenue comes from dental care and 30% from hygiene services. 75% of its customers are reimbursed partly for the services the company provides increasing resilience of the demand. Over 80% of the customers return the following year and each customer visits a clinic 2.3 times per year.

In order to connect with the customers and drive demand dentalcorp has a digital platform called Hellodent, which is a website primarily for finding a dentist and booking an appointment. The site has over 20 000 unique visitors per month. Hellodent is also integrated into PC Health, a Canadian platform for consultation with pharmacies and minor illnesses.

EBITDA growing faster than revenue

In the third quarter of 2023, released in the beginning of November, dentalcorp’s revenue increased 7.9% and 5.2% on the same practice basis. Revenue declined sequentially due to the seasonality as Q3 is generally the slowest quarter. Its EBITDA increased 17% during the quarter. dentalcorp sold 17 orthodontic and specialty practices as it pursues to focus on general dental care.

In the first nine months of 2023 its revenue increased by 15.7% and EBITDA increased by 17%. In the last quarter the company expects revenue to grow 9 to 10% and adjusted EBITDA margin to remain at a historical level. Due to significant depreciation and amortization and interest expenses (14% of the revenue), dentalcorp doesn't produce positive net income yet.

Quarterly revenue and profitability development. (Tikr)

Growth comes at a lower cost but slower

Acquisitions have become cheaper

In Canada there are over 15 000 dental practices of which 93% are independent. The growth of dentalcorp is driven by acquisitions. Around 5000 practices meet dentalcorp’s acquisition criteria and it has over 130 acquisitions in a negotiation stage. In the third quarter dentalcorp acquired three practices and in the nine months 22 practices, increasing revenues by $16.7 million and net income by $2.6 million.

Canadian dental care industry. (Dentalcorp)

The pace of acquisitions has slowed down from 96 acquisitions in 2022 and 67 acquisitions the year before. In 2022 acquisitions contributed $77.3 million to revenue and $3 million to net income.

A key part of the acquisition driven growth strategy is to improve the profitability of the acquired practices. dentalcorp achieves this by attracting more patients, reducing costs in sourcing and administration and improving the service offering and pricing. In the third quarter, the practices acquired the year before improved their EBITDA by 12%.

In the current market environment dentalcorp is able to acquire practices at lower multiples than before. In the third quarter the acquisitions were made at a 34% lower multiple (EV/EBITDA 5.9x) than the year before.

Unfortunately, dentalcorp has a significant amount of debt on its balance sheet, which hinders its ability to engage in acquisitions when the times would be opportune. Its net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio stands at 4.4x. Now, after refinancing (more below), most of its debt is fixed rate and not due anytime soon. The company targets net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 3x.

dentalcorp's key measure, (adjusted) EBITDA, excludes financial costs, which is a large expense for a levered company such as dentalcorp. In the first nine months the finance costs increased nearly 60% from $43.9 million to $69.8 million hurting the bottom line. A high leverage has likely contributed to the share price decline in the rising interest rate environment.

Furthermore, after the merger of 123Dentist and Altima Dental in 2022 dentalcorp faces a significantly larger competitor. The combination of the second and third largest players created a company with 350 practices. Among others, the deal was supported by KKR, which owns the U.S. based Heartland Dental. The larger competitor could make competition over acquisition targets more intense.

Nevertheless, the management of dentalcorp remains, in the latest Q3 call, confident that dentalcorp has the lowest leverage in the industry and is the most attractive acquirer for the owners of the dental practices.

Linear business could benefit from scale effects

In the latest quarterly calls the management has indicated that investors should expect margin expansion at the practice level and lighter burden from corporate expenses as it has completed larger investments in the corporate infrastructure. dentalcorp's expenses or charges have grown significantly slower than the revenues. Therefore, slower spending would quickly fall to the bottom line.

Dentistry is not a business that scales very well. However, as the business grows the overhead costs become distributed over a larger revenue base. The table below illustrates a step change in the revenue and EBITDA per employee figures. An investor should see the proportion of overhead costs to decline and bottom line increase as the scale slowly ramps up.

Revenue and EBITDA per employee development. EBITDA M$. Employees 2020 is an estimation by the author. (Author, Dentalcorp)

Concentrated ownership experienced a special situation

A private equity investor L Catterton owns 40 % of the dentalcorp shares and 28% of votes. According to L Catterton it is affiliated with LVMH and Bernard Arnault and it is the largest consumer-dedicated private equity investor. Unfortunately the founder and the CEO Graham Rosenberg was a significant owner of the company, but he has reduced his ownership down to less than 0.4%. This is naturally a significant red flag and raises questions.

It’s likely that dentalcorp shares could be still recovering from a special situation. In November 2022 the company began a strategic review where one of the considerations was to sell the company to interested third parties. The shares appreciated temporarily until the company came to a conclusion that a sale wouldn’t be on the table anymore. Instead, it decided to continue business as usual and authorized a share buyback program of approximately 2% of the shares outstanding. So far, however, the number of outstanding shares has been in a modest rise and during the first nine months of 2023 dentalcorp has only purchased back 0.2% of the outstanding shares.

Attractively valued from several standpoints

On an EV/EBITDA basis and quarter by quarter the increasing EBITDA and decreasing debt will make the shares look more and more inexpensive. Due to the big decline of the shares the EV/EBITDA multiple has decreased to a current level of 9x, which appears low from historical, relative and business performance standpoint.

EV/EBITDA and levered FCF yield. (Tikr)

On January 23rd dentalcorp extended the maturity date of its senior secured credit facility from 2026 by two years. Simultaneously it reduced the amount of the facility from $1.75 billion to $1.4 billion. This is a good indication that the company is pursuing to lower its indebtedness and lower the financing costs.

Furthermore, dentalcorp appears attractive on a cash flow basis. The levered free cash flow yield has climbed to nearly 12% according to Tikr. Adjusted quarterly free cash flow, dentalcorp’s own measure, has been strong, between $26 to $125 million in the last four quarters.

Comparing dentalcorp to similar healthcare related peers which engage in acquisitions, highlights the attractiveness of its valuation. For example, American Surgery Partners (SGRY) has only slightly better historical growth profile, indebtedness and EBITDA margins, it trades at twice higher EV/EBITDA multiple. Same goes for U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) with slower growth profile but better profitability. Select Medical (SEM) trades at a similar level to dentalcorp on an EV/EBITDA basis, but is clearly a more mature business.

Valuation multiples of selected peers. (Tikr)

For 2024 the analysts are expecting a revenue of $1560 million and EBITDA of $290 million. Eleven analysts have an average target price of $10. My own estimates are a little bit more conservative but end up into a similar target price for the stock. In the table below I have included the key figures.

I'm expecting a 1-2 percentage points slower growth for Q4 2023 than the management. The estimate is also rather conservative in regards to the contribution from acquisitions. Debt is assumed to remain constant, as dentalcorp likely could finance the acquisitions from its cash flow. Applying a EV/EBITDA multiple of 8x would give us a target price of $10.2.

Target price for 2024-2025. Figures in millions, CAD. (Author)

Although dentalcorp prioritizes growth, it could be slowly in a path to profitability. In the Q3 its depreciation and amortization saw only a modest rise year on year and has stood at around $50 million quarterly since Q2 2022. Increasing revenue and improving profitability combined with stabilized interest expenses and amortization, could propel the net income to a positive territory and increase the potential investor base in the medium term.

Conclusion

At the constant share price the valuation of dentalcorp is likely to decrease due to organic and acquisitive growth, margin expansion, debt reduction and potential buybacks. The shares are traded at an attractive multiple from historical, relative and business performance perspective. Even if the economy faces turmoil, its business performance is likely to remain solid if not improving by its own undertakings.

