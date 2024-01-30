Bonded But Not Indentured

meshaphoto

Some records are broken when almost no one is looking. There has been plenty of talk about the “Magnificent Seven” but almost no mention of what has taken place in the bond markets. What is the most interesting aspect of this is that with the Fed cutting rates, at some point, fixed-income securities are likely to appreciate in price when their unwinding begins to take place.

Opportunity has presented itself.

In fact, investment-grade U.S. corporate bond sales just hit a record for the month of January at $176 billion. This breached the previous January record set in 2017, according to Bloomberg data. It should also be noted that January’s record could be beaten this month as the grind of issuance continues. To put this in perspective, the yields on investment-grade corporate bonds have fallen to 5.23% from 6.60% last October, according to data provided by Bloomberg. What is also interesting to me is the 20-year sector. Here, given the Treasury’s yield curve, you pick up an extra 10 basis points in yield given the current spread when you buy 20-year corporate bonds or municipal bonds.

Another interesting comparison is in the equity-to-bond match-up. Fixed-income risk premiums are at two-year lows, according to Bloomberg. This is compared to many U.S. stocks that are trading at very high valuations, in my opinion. Value, of course, is in the eye of the beholder, but when the Fed starts cutting rates, I think it is much more likely that bonds will go to premiums and not widen significantly in the process.

While a number of funds that I use in my income strategy are tied to bonds, there is also a time and a place to have a maturity attached to some investments. It all depends on the risk profile of a money manager or of an individual. Also, nothing precludes the combination of strong listed funds and various bonds of different maturities and durations. Both are producers of income, and I still think that the income play is the top place to be at the moment.

There is also a tax play in some bonds and funds that are tied to municipal bonds. It is certainly possible with our national debt that more taxes may be on the path ahead. Here is one way to fend off governmental interference, which is always present in all of our markets.

One thing is for sure. You want to have bond funds or actual bonds with maturities before the Fed steps to the plate. Once they begin to cut rates, there will be a lot of pressure to proceed 3-5 steps, in my view, which will be a boon for any investments connected to fixed-income products.

The Fed’s cutting rates is coming, in my opinion, it is just a matter of when. The key is to be “in” before the “when” begins.

Original Source: Author

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.