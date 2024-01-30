Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bonded But Not Indentured

Jan. 30, 2024 10:45 AM ETAGG, GVI, GBF, BND, BIV, OVB, PAB, SCHZ, CMBS, SPAB, AGGY, NUAG, BNDC, NUBD, UITB, HTAB, FFIU, EAGG, BBAG, FLCB, HCRB, GCOR, PIFI, AVIG, BKAG, FIGB, FSEC, GTO, BOND, BYLD, IUSB, FBND, VBND, TOTL, RFCI, FIBR, IMTB, FIXD, HTRB, WBND, JCPB, EUSB, ESGB, IEI, MBB, SPTI, SPMB, VGIT, VMBS, SCHR, GOVT, GNMA, MBSD, JMBS, MTGP, FLGV, PFIX, IG, LQD, IBD, VTC, MIG, SPIB, VCIT, CORP, SPBO, PFIG, QLTA, LQDH, ESCR, FCOR, SKOR, LKOR, WFIG, GIGB, SUSC, IGEB, SPXB, FLCO, KORP, IGBH, IGIB, USIG, BBCB, DRSK, LQDI, SCHI, VCEB, MBBB, LQDB, JHCB, CMF, PWZ, FCAL, MINN, MUB, FMB, OVM, MUNI, VTEB, FLMI, MMIT, MMIN, HMOP, TAXF, MUST, IBMO, IBMP, JMUB, MBND, AVMU, INMU, RTAI, TFI, PZA, ITM, MLN, XMPT, RVNU, FLMB, IBMQ, SHM, PVI, SMB, SUB, SMMU, MEAR, FUMB, FSMB, JMST, NYF, FMNY, PZT, IBMM, IBMN, BSMN, BSMO, BSMP, BSMQ, BSMR, BSMS, BSMT
Mark J. Grant profile picture
Mark J. Grant
6.48K Followers

Summary

  • With the Fed cutting rates, at some point, fixed-income securities are likely to appreciate in price when their unwinding begins to take place.
  • Investment-grade U.S. corporate bond sales just hit a record for January at $176 billion, breaching the previous January record set in 2017.
  • Given the Treasury’s yield curve, you pick up an extra 10 basis points in yield given the current spread when you buy 20-year corporate bonds or municipal bonds.

Fixed Money Income

meshaphoto

Some records are broken when almost no one is looking. There has been plenty of talk about the “Magnificent Seven” but almost no mention of what has taken place in the bond markets. What is the most interesting aspect of this is

This article was written by

Mark J. Grant profile picture
Mark J. Grant
6.48K Followers
Mark J. Grant is the Chief Global Strategist at Colliers Securities, LLC. The highlights of a 49-year career in the financial services industry include positions as President of an investment bank, head of Capital Markets for four investment banks, and serving on the Board of Directors of four investment banks. He has been designated as a Bloomberg Prophet, one of only 15 globally. Mark is one of the longest serving guests on CNBC’s “Squawk Box”, is frequently interviewed on Fox Business and Bloomberg TV, and is regularly quoted in the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, MarketWatch and other business publications. His commentary, “Out of the Box,” is subscribed to by over 5,000 money managers and financial institutions in more than 46 countries. He is also the author of a book titled “Out of the Box and onto Wall Street.” While Mark’s institutional clients include some of the largest money managers in the world, he also works with high-net worth individual investors. His unique investment strategy is especially useful for people who need yield and monthly cash flows. He employs carefully chosen closed-end funds and exchange traded funds and notes to produce monthly income for his clients, currently he is able to provide yields are 10%+, however current performance is no guarantee of future results. For additional information, email Mark at Markjgrant@Bloomberg.net.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AGG--
iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
GVI--
iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF
GBF--
iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF
BND--
Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares
BIV--
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.