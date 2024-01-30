Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Will This Oil Rally Continue?

Jan. 30, 2024 10:45 AM ETCrude Oil Futures (CL1:COM)
Christopher Yates, CFA profile picture
Christopher Yates, CFA
1.72K Followers

Summary

  • Physical market indicators of the oil market such as term structure and crude inventories are supportive of this move higher in oil prices, with the market being in a better position to start off 2024 than 2023.
  • We have seen persistent inventory drawdowns to start the year, leaving crude inventories at a much lower level than at this stage last year (though the same cannot be said of overall petroleum inventories).
  • Speculators are still positioned bearishly, with plenty of scope for a continued short-squeeze higher. How stringent OPEC+ is in enforcing production cuts through Q1 will go a long way in determining how long this rally can continue.
  • However, given the slower demand growth likely to be seen during 2024, continued strength in non-OPEC+ supply growth and higher overall petroleum inventory levels, triple-digit oil remains unlikely anytime soon.

Offshore Fracking Drilling Stills

grandriver/iStock via Getty Images

Oil on the move

Back in December, as the WTI crude oil price fell below $70, I wrote a piece suggesting the sell-off was overdone and an attractive buying opportunity in oil and energy equities

This article was written by

Christopher Yates, CFA profile picture
Christopher Yates, CFA
1.72K Followers
Editor and publisher of AcheronInsights.com. Investment research centered around using the business cycle to your advantage and a "jack of all trades" approach, focusing on macro, fundamentals, technicals, sentiment, and market structure.I am a CFA charterholder with a background in financial planning and investment analysis.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CL1:COM Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CL1:COM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CL1:COM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.