Certara: Applied BioMath Acquisition And Simcyp Launch Should Drive Growth

imaginima

⁤Drug development is unimaginable without the use of biosimulation, and Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) has become a major player in this area. ⁤⁤Despite the recent poor financial performance of this company where revenue showed only a small increase but net loss increased significantly due to a one-time charge, its overall business effectiveness is still undeniable. ⁤⁤Despite the arguably poor economics, there continues to be a high demand for Certara's biosimulation software and services. ⁤

The acquisition of firms such as Applied BioMath allows Certara to consolidate its position in the developing field - QSP. Although the company has its short-term fluctuations, Certara's strategy in the long term is oriented at expanding product variety with such software as Simcyp Biopharmaceutics. This particular software plays an important role in enhancing drug production, and it is widely used by regulatory agencies. The development of biosimulation technology by Certara along with high demand for its service offerings has made the company an appealing option for investors interested in healthcare technologies.

Financials

In the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, Certara's financial position demonstrates a combination of growth aspects and challenges. With regards to sales revenue, the company showed a mere percentage growth of 1% in $85.6 million compared with last year's, demonstrating some stability levels on its biosimulation technology services and software. This increase, however, is small and was overcome by a decrease in regulatory income.

The net loss for Certara stood at $49.0 million, compared to a net income of $39 million in the second quarter of last year. It mainly resulted from a $47 million non-cash charge on the goodwill impairment in its Regulatory business. This is a non-recurring cost and does not reflect the company's sustained viability.

For year-over-year comparison, the company's adjusted EBITDA decreased from $32.7 million to $ 28.8 million. On the positive side, adjusted net income marginally improved to $17.1 million from $16.6 million showing that despite goodwill impairment, Certara can sustain its profitability in core business ventures.

YCharts.com

However, with its $272 million in cash reserves, Certara can continue operations for more than five quarters given the current loss rate. This projection is conservative since the recent losses partly comprise a one-time goodwill impairment. The third-quarter results were hampered by increased total operating expenses; primarily due to the goodwill impairment, changes in contingent considerations, and employee-related costs. Besides these non-recurring charges, the company shows growth accompanied by a workforce expansion.

At a glance, it may seem concerning that Certara's revenue growth has stalled in the past few quarters, with the company reporting only a 7% growth from $249 million to $266 million between the nine months ended 2022 and 2023, respectively. In the past year, Certara has primarily been in a state of consolidation rather than active growth. As stated earlier, the company is not bleeding money (the loss being from a non-recurring cost), but a history of stagnation can be concerning to investors.

Certara has yet to report its Q4 earnings, but there is significant reason to believe this quarter's revenue will be a positive deviation from the last few by a large margin. Through the Simcyp Biopharmaceutics software picking up traction from its recent launch, the company is generating revenue through means that did not exist in quarters prior. Additionally, the recent acquisition of Applied BioMath will drive revenue growth further, as the integration of the company's offerings will expand Certara's services significantly, as discussed in the next section.

The company's guidance seems to reflect this sentiment as well. In the report, Certara projects full-year 2023 revenue to be in the range of $345 to $360 million, with the full-year EBITDA reaching nearly $130 million.

Product and Service Analysis

Certara is the leader in biosimulation with its Phoenix PK/PD Platform and Simcyp Mechanistic Modeling suite. These products are essential to the drug development process by providing advanced pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic modeling and simulation that is vital for understanding the behavior of the drug and optimizing dosing.

With the launch of Simcyp Biopharmaceutics software, Certara takes a step forward by providing its services to scientists working in biopharmaceutics, formulation, and CMC (chemistry, manufacturing, and controls). This software helps in streamlining the formulation process of complex drugs and facilitates moving towards virtual bioequivalence studies which are consistent with the regulatory trends and may result in cost reduction for clients.

The services provided by Certara, such as consulting for regulatory submissions and model-informed drug development, support its software products. The Applied BioMath acquisition increases Certara's QSP capacity, which has become a key area in predicting drug development results.

ir.certara.com

The company plans to remain competitive in the market by preparing itself for foreseeable changes, given that biosimulation is becoming increasingly important in drug development.

Strategic Acquisitions and Expansions

The acquisition of Applied BioMath by Certara is an important move that marked the strengthening of its biosimulation capabilities. This step highlights Certara's commitment to being at the cutting edge of biopharmaceuticals. The timing of the acquisition is timely, reflecting the growing focus on QSP's predictive potential for understanding intricate biological pathways in novel therapies. The merger of Applied BioMath's QSP modeling talents with Certara's scale is a win-win situation that could lead to broader adoption of biosimulation solutions in the life sciences industry.

Moreover, creating a QSP center of excellence makes Certara into an epicenter of the best talents and innovation in drug development. The goal of this initiative is to make QSP more widespread throughout the stages of drug development, as well as by enriching the process with deeper biological insights and better predictions.

Apart from acquisitions, Certara is also concentrating on organic growth, especially by means of the development of new software such as Simcyp Biopharmaceutics. This software is a link between clinical and computational, simplifying the formulation process for complex medication that may help in getting biowaivers. It fits with the current regulatory practice and clients' demands.

The moves that Certara makes are not made for the sake of size, but to deepen its technological capacity. Such a strategy is likely to stimulate growth; this will enable Certara to exploit the growing need for complex biosimulation tools and services.

Industry Trends and Competitive Positioning

The biopharmaceutical industry is moving towards precision medicine and tailored treatments, aided by sophisticated biosimulation and data analysis tools. With its broad portfolio of software and services that align with the industry's movement toward a more predictive, efficient drug development, Certara is well-positioned to benefit from these trends.

ir.certara.com

The position of Certara as a major innovator in biosimulation is further supported by its powerful platforms and more extensive capabilities following strategic acquisitions. The pervasive use of its tools by regulatory bodies not only attests to the scientific validity of its products but also reflects Certara's prominence in the drug development pipeline.

The growing intricacy of drug discovery and development requires more sophisticated predictive modeling. These challenges have been taken up by Certara's platforms, particularly the Simcyp suite, which offers a competitive advantage in an industry that places great emphasis on efficiency and effectiveness.

ir.certara.com

The purchase of Applied BioMath and the formation of a QSP center of excellence places Certara as a pioneer in using computational and experimental data to improve and de-risk the R&D process.

The position of Certara relative to competitors is favorable due to its alignment with the current trends in the industry and proactive strategic initiatives. Its wide range of solutions and the trust that regulatory bodies place in its systems set a secure base for further development of the growing biosimulation market.

Valuation Metrics Insight

In terms of valuation, Certara is a rather complicated picture for investors with both challenges and opportunities. Noteworthy valuation metrics include the forward P/E Non-GAAP ratio. This ratio is currently 35.75, considerably more than the industry median of 19.04 indicating that investors are willing to pay a premium for possible earnings growth at Certara. But this also means that the market has high expectations of the company's future performance.

The Price to Sales ratio also reflects the same trend. The TTM P/S ratio is 7.23, considerably higher than the industry average, which suggests that investors are optimistic about Certara's revenue growth prospects. The forward P/S ratio decreased slightly down to 7.29, which reflects a gradual but not explosive growth in revenue.

There is also the gap between the forward-looking metrics and TTM figures with particular emphasis on the forward P/E GAAP ratio. This might also show that the market is anticipating an earnings recovery from Certara after a one-off goodwill impairment affecting its quarterly numbers.

Such metrics reveal that although the company is currently struggling with issues of profitability, in the long term, this market believes that Certara will rebound and grow again. Investors are assuming strategic acquisitions and product innovations as sources of future revenues. On the other hand, such a premium valuation implies that failing to meet growth expectations could lead to stock re-rating.

Risks and Challenges

As in any biopharmaceutical company, investing in Certara comes with its own risks and challenges. The first issue is the company's recent financial performance, particularly the significant net loss stemming from a once-off goodwill impairment charge. This cost is non-recurring but it leads to questions about the value of a company and its stabilization Investors may witness volatility as the market reacts to these numbers and readjusts its expectations.

There are also integration risks that are associated with Certara's aggressive growth strategy through acquisitions and product expansion. The successful merger of Applied BioMath into the operations of Certara is essential. Any problems in this process could undermine the anticipated benefits and impact Certara's reputation in QSP biosimulation. Furthermore, the introduction of Simcyp Biopharmaceutics software by Certara makes it necessary to comply with regulatory requirements carefully in order for its innovations to be accepted.

The biopharmaceutical industry is very competitive. For Certara to continue being a leader in this industry, it needs to keep innovating and differentiating its offerings. As therapies become increasingly targeted, Certara's product offering will need to adapt quickly in order to meet these new demands. Lack of innovation may cause a loss of market share to competitors.

The high valuation metrics indicate that the market anticipates perfect execution. In order to justify such valuations, Certara must meet its growth goals on a regular basis. A minor underperformance in revenue, earnings, or product development may result in a huge market correction.

Conclusion

The positioning of Certara in the market is rather optimistic but cautious. The company's innovation drive in biosimulation, evidenced by its deep product portfolio and strategic acquisitions, is consistent with long-term trends in drug development. The usage of predictive modeling and simulation for drug development efficiency and effectiveness has increased the demand for Certara's business model.

Nevertheless, the recent financial performance and especially the large net loss because of goodwill impairment remind us about volatility and uncertainty in high-growth tech businesses. Although the one-off nature of this impairment implies that it may not affect future earnings in such a way, it reminds investors to be vigilant and take into account both Certara's growth prospects and operational risks.