Alibaba: Don't Follow Jack Ma - Why I'm Giving Up (Rating Downgrade)

Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Jack Ma and CEO Tsai made big purchases totaling around $200 million into Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock.
  • I am taking a different course and cutting lose my position.
  • The company has made minimal progress on spinning out its business segments.
  • I am concerned about competition and macro risks.
  • I am downgrading the stock as the reward no longer compensates for the risks.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has seen very volatile trading as of late. With the Chinese property market appearing as dicey as ever, investors have grown cautious on Chinese equities, with BABA trading down to below its IPO price.

This article was written by

Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
31.91K Followers

Julian Lin is a financial analyst. He finds undervalued companies with secular growth that appreciate over time. His approach is to look for companies with strong balance sheets and management teams in sectors with long growth runways.

Julian is the leader of the investing group Best Of Breed Growth Stocks where he only shares positions in stocks which have a large probability of delivering large alpha relative to the S&P 500. He also combines growth-oriented principles with strict valuation hurdles to add an additional layer to the conventional margin of safety. Features include: exclusive access to Julian's highest conviction picks, full stock research reports, real-time trade alerts, macro market analysis, individual industry reports, a filtered watchlist, and community chat with access to Julian 24/7. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long all positions in the Best of Breed Growth Stocks Portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (15)

azbroker profile picture
azbroker
Today, 12:56 PM
Comments (1.34K)
Look at Russia...MOEX was 5x cheaper than China when they invaded Ukraine. Average PE was 5. China is a coin flip, bet accordingly. Remember Xi made English illegal.
richjoy403 profile picture
richjoy403
Today, 12:51 PM
Comments (27.82K)
I recently initiated a small position in PDD, and am adding shrs at better prices as the shr price declines.

Rich-untrack:8hrs
N
Natturner1966
Today, 12:27 PM
Comments (5.86K)
Capitulation? That’s the time to buy!
stock realist profile picture
stock realist
Today, 12:19 PM
Comments (3.15K)
Charlie Munger really liked baba too, and then it kept going down anyway
sho1 profile picture
sho1
Today, 12:37 PM
Comments (2.47K)
@stock realist that is history, lets hear your take now at $70, is it a buy? You have not said anything as yet.
BonBonPie profile picture
BonBonPie
Today, 12:18 PM
Comments (129)
BABA investor and apologist here, but I do appreciate your closing thoughts and sincerity. It's personally hard for me to IMAGINE Chinese equities getting even cheaper, but then there's a Peter Lynch segment about "how much cheaper can it get?"

Best to keep an eye on things and be ready to change narrative (as you are), although I'm also confident adding heavily at these levels for swings if nothing else. Extremely reliable support range.

Thanks for the article, Julian! :)
j
jb112656
Today, 12:17 PM
Comments (4)
Probably need to reassess the BABA narrative; Julien's surrender must be interpreted as a trough valuation.
078956
Today, 12:10 PM
Comments (1.03K)
The weakest hands sell at the bottom.
M
Mountain Walker
Today, 12:07 PM
Comments (2.23K)
Jack Ma is worth 25 billion and Tsai is worth 9 billion so even though 200 million may sound like a large stake it’s really not for these two. This looks more like an attempt to instill confidence in an eroding stock price.
x
xwhoohahx
Today, 12:00 PM
Comments (216)
I’m in at 66.85 all time lows. Sorry about your loss. I’m up.
matt99999 profile picture
matt99999
Today, 12:22 PM
Comments (143)
@xwhoohahx all time low c57...
paullyballz profile picture
paullyballz
Today, 11:57 AM
Comments (1.57K)
Is Jack Ma a free man? i wouldn't buy ADR's only ord's in China these days .....interesting article thanks
078956
Today, 12:09 PM
Comments (1.03K)
@paullyballz tsai bought adrs
T
Trade em fast
Today, 11:56 AM
Comments (169)
Huge value here but huge fatigue. All these guys would have to do is $10b accelerated buyback to clean up what’s around and get new eyes on it.
Alan Brochstein, CFA profile picture
Alan Brochstein, CFA
Today, 11:56 AM
Comments (11.49K)
Never have owned this one! I agree with your point about the insider buys
