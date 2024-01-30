Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PepsiCo, 3M Among 20 Companies To Announce Dividend Increases In The First 2 Weeks Of February

Jan. 30, 2024 11:52 AM ETADI, ADM, ALLE, APD, APOG, AVA, BAH, BLK, CHD, CINF, CMCSA, CSCO, CVX, CWT, DGX, EBTC, ED, ES, EXPO, FAST, FELE, GLW, ITT, JKHY, KMB, MMM, NEE, NWE, PEG, PEP, PRU, SHW, SPGI, TROW, UPS, XYL1 Comment
Harvesting Dividends profile picture
Harvesting Dividends
3.25K Followers

Summary

  • Investors saw some nice dividend increases from dividend growth companies in January, including 10%+ boosts from ADM, Fastenal, and Franklin Electric.
  • A boatload of companies are announcing annual increases in February. Twenty companies are on tap for announcements in the first two weeks of February.
  • Most of these increases will be in the mid-single digit percentage range, but ITT, Xylem, Allegion, and Sherwin-Williams should reward investors with 10%+ increases.

PepsiCo Canada facility on Falbourne St. in Mississauga, On, Canada.

PepsiCo is expected to announce its 52nd year of dividend growth in early February.

JHVEPhoto

This is the latest in my series of articles where I provide predictions of annual dividend increases for long-term dividend growth companies. At the end of

This article was written by

Harvesting Dividends profile picture
Harvesting Dividends
3.25K Followers
I'm an individual investor looking to grow my wealth over the long term. I've tried many different styles of investing over the last 25 years and have found that buying dividend growth stocks and reinvesting the dividends is one of the easiest ways to grow wealth over the long term. Over the years, I've owned stocks, options, ETFs, treasury notes, and mutual funds. I operate a blog, HarvestingDividends.com, that provides information on the S&P Dividend Aristocrats and other dividend growth stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in MMM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I may take a position in any of the stocks mentioned in this article in the near future.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

t
timstickney
Today, 12:14 PM
Comments (53)
The timing of the article comes right after $UPS's disappointing, though perhaps not unexpected, .62% dividend raise this morning along with their earnings report.

$SHW actually already announced their dividend raise back in January - buried here in their earnings report on 1/25: "Next month, at our Board of Directors meeting, we will recommend an annual dividend increase of 18.2% to $2.86 per share, up from $2.42 last year. If approved, this will mark the 46th consecutive year that we've increased our dividend."
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ADI--
Analog Devices, Inc.
ADM--
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
ALLE--
Allegion plc
APD--
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
APOG--
Apogee Enterprises, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.