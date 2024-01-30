PepsiCo is expected to announce its 52nd year of dividend growth in early February. JHVEPhoto

This is the latest in my series of articles where I provide predictions of annual dividend increases for long-term dividend growth companies. At the end of December, I provided predictions for 14 dividend growth companies that have historically announced annual payout increases in January. In this article I'll look at another 20 dividend growth companies that I expect will announce their annual dividend increases in the first half of February.

Before I get to that, I want to note some other companies with a history of dividend growth that also announced annual dividend increases in January:

- S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) began its 2nd half-century of dividend growth with a 1.1% boost to an annualized $3.64. The financial information company has a forward yield of 0.82%.

- Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) announced a 6.9% dividend increase to an annualized $1.24 for its 17th year of dividend growth. Comcast's forward yield is 2.69%.

Here are the results from my predictions from January (the original predictions are available here), followed by my predictions for the dividend increases that I'm expecting to be announced in the first half of February:

(All yields are based on stock prices at the market close on Friday, January 26th).

Results for Dividend Increase Announcements from January

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) - 49 years

Prediction: 8.9 - 11.1% increase to $1.96 - $2.00.

Actual: 11.1% increase to $2.00.

Forward yield: 3.84%.

This year's increase from the agricultural company is smaller than last year's, but still a nice boost for investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) - 42 years

Prediction: 8.0 - 10.3% increase to $7.56 - $7.72.

Actual: 1.1% increase to $7.08.

Forward yield: 2.70%.

The drop in sales caused the chemical company to announce a minimal boost to keep its dividend growth streak alive.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) - 14 years

Prediction: 8.3 - 14.6% increase to $1.04 - $1.10.

Actual: 4.2% increase to $1.00.

Forward yield: 1.84%.

Dividend growth from the architectural products company fell from its normal 9% rate.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) - 13 years

Prediction: 7.4 - 10.6% increase to $2.02 - $2.08.

Actual: 8.5% increase to $2.04.

Forward yield: 1.39%.

While still a nice boost from the defense contractor, dividend growth continues to slow at BAH, down from last year's increase of 9.3%.

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) - 15 years

Prediction: 2.0 - 5.0% increase to $20.40 - $21.00.

Actual: 2.0% increase to $20.40.

Forward yield: 2.59%.

The asset manager continues to struggle. This is the 2nd year of 2% dividend growth from BlackRock.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) - 27 years

Prediction: 3.7 - 5.5% increase to $1.13 - $1.15.

Actual: Deferred to early February.

The Arm & Hammer brand owner should announce its latest dividend when it reports earnings on February 2nd.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) - 64 years

Prediction: 6.0 - 8.0% increase to $3.18 - $3.24.

Actual: 8.0% increase to $3.24.

Forward yield: 2.89%.

The insurer's latest boost beat its compounded growth rate of 7% over the last 5 years.

California Water Service Group (CWT) - 57 years

Prediction: 0 - 3.8% increase to $1.04 - $1.08.

Actual: 7.7% increase to $1.12.

Forward yield: 2.47%.

Despite a delay from the California Public Utility Commission on the new rate structure, the utility's latest increase is in line with the company's 5-year compounded growth rate of 7%.

Chevron Corporation (CVX) - 37 years of dividend growth

Prediction: 5.0 - 6.3% increase to $6.34 - $6.42.

Actual: 7.9% increase to $6.52.

Forward yield: 4.37%.

As mentioned in the comments in my last article, when Chevron announced their acquisition of Hess Corporation the company also announced that it planned to increase the dividend by 8%.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (EBTC) - 30 years

Prediction: 6.5 - 8.7% increase to $0.98 - $1.00.

Actual: 4.3% increase to $0.96.

Forward yield: 3.20%.

Dividend growth from the regional bank fell just short of my expectations.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) - 50 years

Prediction: 1.9 - 3.7% increase to $3.30 - $3.36.

Actual: 2.5% increase to $3.32.

Forward yield: 3.69%.

The New York-based utility continues its pattern of 2 - 3% dividend growth.

Fastenal Company (FAST) - 25 years

Prediction: 8.6 - 14.3% increase to $1.52 - $1.60.

Actual: 11.4% increase to $1.56.

Forward yield: 2.28%.

Dividend growth slowed from last year's 13% increase, but the industrial supplier continues to reward investors with 10%+ growth.

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) - 32 years

Prediction: 6.7 - 8.9% increase to $0.96 - $0.98.

Actual: 11.1% increase to $1.00.

Forward yield: 1.04%.

Franklin Electric continued its pattern of 11% dividend growth this year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) - 52 years

Prediction: 1.7 - 3.4% increase to $4.80 - $4.88.

Actual: 3.4% increase to $4.88.

Forward yield: 4.03%.

Dividend growth accelerated from last year's 2% boost for the personal and household products company.

Predictions for Dividend Increases in the First Half of February

I expect 20 long-term dividend growth companies to announce their annual increases in the first half of February. First, here are my predictions for three featured companies:

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) - 13 years of dividend growth

The networking company recently reported earnings from the first quarter of fiscal 2024. In its report, Cisco announced that it was seeing a slowdown in new orders; the company believes this is due to customers still digesting orders from 2023. This is consistent with the fact that revenues grew 11% in 2023, powering adjusted EPS growth to 16%. In contrast, the company is guiding to a fiscal 2024 revenue fall by 4 - 5%, resulting in flat adjusted EPS - a reduction from initial guidance provided at the end of fiscal 2023.

So what does this mean for Cisco's dividend growth this year? Well, dividend growth has collapsed, reaching a nadir of 2.6% last year, well below the company's decade-long compounded dividend growth rate of 12%. This was the result of 4% adjusted EPS growth in fiscal 2022. While fiscal 2023's adjusted EPS growth of 16% would seem to suggest a return to double-digit dividend growth, it's more likely that the weakness will cause Cisco to accelerate dividend growth from last year's numbers into the mid-single digit percentages.

Prediction: 3.8 - 7.7% increase to $1.62 - $1.68.

Predicted Forward Yield: 3.11 - 3.22%.

3M Company (MMM) - 65 years

Those of you who follow 3M earnings and stock price know that the company's shares took a dive when the company announced earnings on the morning of January 23rd. The company reported a full year loss of $12.63 per share due to the settlements of two major lawsuits over the company's products. Over the next two days, 3M stock dropped nearly 14% as the market digested the impacts of the $10.3 billion settlement of the use in public water systems of Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) and the $6.0 billion settlement for the use of combat arms earplugs. While the funds will be distributed over time, 3M is taking the charges in 2023.

While the settlement charges crushed earnings this year, ultimately it allowed the company to put both issues behind it. Dividend growth investors, however, will feel the effects for at least a few years. 3M has grown its dividend by 4 cents in each of the last 3 years as the lawsuits hung over the company. But the industrial conglomerate has grown its dividend year-over-year since the presidential administration of Dwight Eisenhower and it is not likely to abandon its dividend growth streak. It's possible that 3M might decide to push its annual increase to later this year to save some cash. But if they announce their increase in early February, the best investors can hope for is another 4-cent increase.

Prediction: 0 - 0.7% increase to $6.00 - $6.04.

Predicted Forward Yield: 6.25 - 6.29%.

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) - 51 years

Although named after its first, original product, over the years PepsiCo has expanded well beyond a soft drink company. A member of both the NASDAQ and S&P 500 indices, the snack and beverage company's growth is unusual for a company with a market cap of nearly a quarter of a trillion dollars. PepsiCo is guiding adjusted EPS growth to 11% for the second straight year, powered by 10%+ revenue growth across the Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East, and South Asia divisions, along with Frito-Lay sales in the United States.

PepsiCo focuses its free cash flow on buying back shares and dividends, and the company has been accelerating the latter. The company has a compounded growth rate of 8% over the last decade and announced a 10% increase last year. Will this year bring another 10% dividend increase? Normally, I would say definitely, especially since EPS growth is continuing at the same rate as last year. The only concern is that the company's payout ratio of 75% is uncomfortably high. Regardless, I do think there's a small chance of another 10% boost but it's more likely investors will see an increase in the high single digits.

Prediction: 7.5 - 10.3% increase to $5.44 - $5.58.

Predicted Forward Yield: 3.24 - 3.32%.

Here are my predictions for the 17 other long-term dividend growth companies which should announce annual increases in the first half of February:

Company # Yrs Industry Prediction (%) New Annual Rate Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) 21 Technology - Semiconductors 4.7% - 5.8% $3.60 - $3.64 The semiconductor company is working through a backlog of inventory. Revenue growth was 2% while adjusted EPS grew 5%. This won't be enough to support a 13% increase like last year's; investors can expect dividend growth to slow until earnings growth returns. Predicted Forward Yield: 1.86% - 1.88% Allegion plc (ALLE) 10 Industrials - Security & Protection Services 14.4% - 17.8% $2.06 - $2.12 Allegion provides security and access products for businesses and individuals. Last year's EPS growth of 9.6% drove a dividend increase of 9.8%. This year, the company is looking at adjusted EPS growth of more than 20%. While investors probably won't see a 20% boost, they can look forward to an increase around the company's 5-year growth rate of 16%. Predicted Forward Yield: 1.65% - 1.70% Avista Corporation (AVA) 21 Utilities - Diversified 4.4% - 5.4% $1.92 - $1.94 The electric and natural gas utility serves the Pacific Northwest. The company has a very steady dividend growth rate of 4 - 4.5%. Although earnings were up only 1% in 2022, Avista's earnings are up more than 7% in the first three quarters of 2023. This should offset 2022's sub-par earnings and allow Avista to keep up its dividend growth rate. Predicted Forward Yield: 5.68% - 5.74% Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) 13 Healthcare - Diagnostics & Research 7.0% - 8.5% $3.04 - $3.08 As testing for COVID-19 continues to drop, Quest Diagnostics is seeing earnings fall. The company is projecting a 12% drop in adjusted EPS in 2023 after a 30% drop in 2022. Despite the drop in earnings, the company was able to post a 7.6% dividend increase last year. With a payout ratio of 32% based on expected earnings, the company has room for another 7 - 8% increase. Predicted Forward Yield: 2.33% - 2.36% Eversource Energy (ES) 25 Utilities - Regulated Electric 5.2% - 7.4% $2.84 - $2.90 This energy and water utility serves New England. The company has a decade-long compounded growth rate of 6.3%, which is consistent with its declared EPS growth objective of 5 - 7%. Eversource is guiding 2023 growth to 8%, which will allow the company to maintain its dividend growth rate. Predicted Forward Yield: 5.15% - 5.26% Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) 11 Industrials - Engineering & Construction 3.8% - 7.7% $1.08 - $1.12 Engineering consulting firm Exponent's dividend growth slowed last year to 8% from a decade-long average of 21%. Investors can expect dividend growth to continue to decline - while the company has little debt, EPS growth slowed to 3% in 2022 and further to 1% in the first 9 months of 2023. Look for an increase in the mid-single digits. Predicted Forward Yield: 1.22% - 1.26% Corning Incorporated (GLW) 13 Technology - Electronic Components 3.6% - 5.4% $1.16 - $1.18 The maker of display glass for smartphones and televisions saw sales drop in the first 9 months of 2023, driving a drop in adjusted EPS of 18%. This comes after 1% EPS growth in 2022. With a decent debt level, the company is not likely to be able to return to its historic dividend growth rate of 11%. Predicted Forward Yield: 3.76% - 3.82% ITT Inc. (ITT) 11 Industrials - Specialty Industrial Machinery 10.3% - 13.8% $1.28 - $1.32 ITT has consistently grown its dividend in the double-digits, with the exception of last year when the 9.8% boost just missed that line. With 2022 EPS growth of 20% and another 16% growth expected in 2023, the diversified manufacturer is likely to return to 10%+ dividend growth. Investors can expect a boost around the decade-long growth rate of 11%. Predicted Forward Yield: 1.07% - 1.10% Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) 34 Technology - Information Technology Services 3.8% - 5.8% $2.16 - $2.20 Jack Henry provides technology solutions to banks and credit unions. The company's EPS was up less than 2% last year and is expected to be flat this year. In fact, EPS would be flat to slightly down if not for the fact that the company has repurchased more than 5% of its outstanding shares over the last 5 years. Jack Henry has boosted its annual dividend by 12 cents over each of the last 5 years. Predicted Forward Yield: 1.27% - 1.30% NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) 29 Utilities - Regulated Electric 7.0% - 9.1% $2.00 - $2.04 The owner of Florida Power & Light grew adjusted EPS by 14% in 2022, which normally would support another dividend increase of 10 - 11% that the company has historically announced. However, the company is guiding to slower adjusted EPS growth in 2023 and future years. NextEra announced adjusted EPS growth guidance of 5% in 2023 and 4% in 2024. This won't be enough to keep up the 10%+ dividend growth; investors can expect dividend growth to decelerate this year to the high-single digit percentages. Predicted Forward Yield: 3.42% - 3.49% NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NWE) 19 Utilities - Diversified 0.8% - 2.3% $2.58 - $2.62 Primarily serving Montana and South Dakota, this utility has hit some bumps in its earnings growth. The company is guiding to a 4% drop in adjusted EPS after a 9% drop in 2022. Until things turn around, investors can expect minimal dividend growth. Predicted Forward Yield: 5.40% - 5.48% Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) 12 Utilities - Regulated Electric 1.5% - 3.0% $2.72 - $2.76 Burdened with debt and with increasing capital spending, the Newark, NJ-based electric utility hasn't met its EPS growth objective of 5 - 7%. Adjusted EPS was down 5% in 2022 and is expected to be flat in 2023. It'll be another year of low-single digit percentage dividend growth from PSEG. Predicted Forward Yield: 4.72% - 4.79% Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) 15 Insurance - Life 4.0% - 5.6% $5.20 - $5.28 After a rough 2022 due to losses on its investment portfolio, Prudential Financial saw adjusted EPS growth of 15% in the first 9 months of 2023. While the company's payout ratio of 46% (based on projected full-year 2023 earnings) leaves room for an increase in line with its 5-year compounded growth rate of 7%, investors can probably expect a 4th year of a 20-cent annual increase, with a small chance of a slightly larger increase. Predicted Forward Yield: 4.90% - 4.97% The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) 45 Basic Materials - Specialty Chemicals 10.7% - 12.4% $2.68 - $2.72 After hitting a small bump in 2021, which led to last year's sub-1% dividend increase, the paint and coatings company saw adjusted EPS grow 7% on sales growth of 11% in 2022. The company is also guiding 2023 adjusted EPS growth to 11%. Investors can expect a return to double-digit dividend growth this year. Predicted Forward Yield: 0.89% - 0.90% T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) 37 Financial - Asset Management 1.6% - 2.5% $4.96 - $5.00 As assets under management fell in 2022 and then again in 2023, investment firm T. Rowe Price's adjusted earnings fell as well. After dropping 37% in 2022, adjusted EPS fell another 6% in the first 3 quarters of 2023. It'll be another year of low-single digit percentage dividend growth, well below the company's 12% compounded growth rate over the last decade. Predicted Forward Yield: 4.51% - 4.54% United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) 14 Industrials - Integrated Freight & Logistics 5.6% - 6.8% $6.84 - $6.92 As one of the largest logistics and delivery companies, UPS' health is an indicator of the health of the broader economy. Things are not looking up right now. The company's adjusted EPS fell 32% in the first 9 months of 2023, and the company is guiding to an 8% drop in revenue for the full year. Although the company has a dividend growth rate of 12% over the last 5 years, investors can expect an increase like last year's 6.6% boost. Predicted Forward Yield: 4.29% - 4.34% Xylem Inc. (XYL) 12 Industrials - Specialty Industrial Machinery 12.1% - 15.2% $1.48 - $1.52 Water technology company Xylem had a good dividend growth rate of 11% over the last decade. The company posted 14% adjusted EPS growth in 2022 and another 30% in the first 9 months of 2023. Xylem also has little debt, meaning investors can look forward to the company continuing to compound its dividend at its historic rate. Predicted Forward Yield: 1.32% - 1.35% Click to enlarge

Summary

Dividend growth investors saw mostly mid-to-high single digit growth from companies in January, with 8% increases from Booz-Allen, Cincinnati Financial, California Water, and Chevron (which had indicated its dividend increase back in October). Three companies came through with 10%+ increases: Archer-Daniels Midland, Fastenal, and Franklin Electric. Perhaps the most disappointing announcement came from Air Products and Chemicals, which came through with a minuscule 1% boost to its dividend.

February is filled with companies announcing annual dividend increases - so much so, that I break up my coverage into two articles. For the first half of February, investors can look forward to 10%+ increases from Sherwin Williams, ITT, Xylem, Allegion, and possibly PepsiCo. In contrast, investors will be disappointed with the announcement from 3M, a company with one of the longest dividend growth streaks - 65 years - as the company digests the recent settlements from its lawsuits.