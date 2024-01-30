Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Danaher Corporation (DHR) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 30, 2024 11:03 AM ETDanaher Corporation (DHR) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.44K Followers

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 30, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

John Bedford - VP of IR

Rainer Blair - President and CEO

Matt McGrew - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Dan Brennan - TD Cowen

Vijay Kumar - Evercore ISI

Scott Davis - Melius Research

Michael Ryskin - Bank of America

Rachel Vatnsdal - JPMorgan

Puneet Souda - Leerink Partners

Operator

Good morning. My name is Todd and I will be your conference facilitator this morning. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Danaher Corporation's Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the call over to Mr. John Bedford, Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Bedford, you may begin your conference.

John Bedford

Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us on the call. With us today are Rainer Blair, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Matt McGrew, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. I'd like to point out that our earnings release, the slide presentation supplementing today's call, the reconciliations and other information required by SEC Regulation G relating to any non-GAAP financial measures provided during the call, and a note containing details of historical and anticipated future financial performance are all available on the investors section of our website www.danaher.com under the heading Quarterly Earnings.

The audio portion of this call will be archived on the Investors section of our website later today under the heading Events & Presentations and will remain archived until our next quarterly call. A replay of this call will also be available until February 13, 2024. During the presentation, we will describe certain of the more significant factors that impacted year-over-year performance. The supplemental materials describe additional factors that impacted year-over-year performance. Unless otherwise noted, all references in these remarks and supplemental materials

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About DHR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DHR

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.