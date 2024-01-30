Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 30, 2024 11:07 AM ETWhirlpool Corporation (WHR) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.44K Followers

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 30, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Korey Thomas - Investor Relations

Marc Bitzer - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Jim Peters - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sam Darkatsh - Raymond James

Mike Rehaut - JPMorgan

Susan Maklari - Goldman Sachs

David MacGregor - Longbow Research

Mike Dahl - RBC Capital Markets

Jason Haas - Bank of America

Eric Bosshard - Cleveland Research

Korey Thomas

Good morning, and welcome to Whirlpool Corporation's Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Today's call is being recorded.

Joining me today are Marc Bitzer, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Jim Peters, our Chief Financial Officer. Our remarks today track with a presentation available in the Investors section of our website at whirlpoolcorp.com.

Before we begin, I want to remind you that as we conduct this call, we'll be making forward-looking statements to assist you in better understanding Whirlpool Corporation's future expectations. Our actual results could differ materially from these statements due to many factors discussed in our latest 10-K, 10-Q, and other periodic reports.

We also want to remind you that today's presentation includes non-GAAP measures, outlined in further detail at the beginning of our earnings presentation. We believe these measures are important indicators of our operations as they exclude items that may not be indicative of our results from our ongoing business operations. We also think the adjusted measures will provide you with a better baseline for analyzing trends in our ongoing business operations. Listeners are directed to the supplemental information package posted on the Investor Relations section of our website for the reconciliation of non-GAAP items to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following our prepared remarks, the call will be opened for analyst

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About WHR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WHR

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.