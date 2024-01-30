Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

2024 Turnaround: Bottom Fishing With Pfizer

Jan. 30, 2024 12:17 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE) Stock, PFE:CA Stock4 Comments
Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Pfizer Inc. stock has plummeted due to collapsing revenues after the COVID-19 pandemic, but COVID-related sales are still meaningful.
  • The stock is near a 10-year low but may be on the verge of a turnaround in 2024, with potential support from a 6% dividend yield.
  • Pfizer's revenues have declined by 42% annually, but a return to growth is in store.
  • Consider some bottom fishing on this long idea.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at BAD BEAT Investing. Learn More »

Ocean Fishing Reels on a Boat in the Ocean

grandriver

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has fallen out of favor with investors. The stock has been crushed, but it is on the back of collapsing revenues, now that we are out of the COVID-19 pandemic. You may be surprised to know, but COVID-related sales

This article was written by

Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
40.46K Followers

Quad 7 Capital is a team of 9 analysts with a wide range of experience sharing investment opportunities for nearly 12 years. They are best known for the February 2020 call to sell everything & go short, & have been on average 95% long 5% short since May 2020. The broader company has expertise in business, policy, economics, mathematics, game theory, & the sciences. They share both long & short trades & invest personally in equities they discuss within their investing group Bad Beat Investing, focused on short- & medium-term investments, income generation, special-situations, & momentum trades. Rather than just give you trades, they focus on teaching investors to become proficient traders through their playbook.

Benefits of Bad Beat Investing include: Learning how to understand the pinball nature of markets, execute well-researched written trade ideas per week, use 4 chat rooms, receive daily analyst call summaries, learning options trading, & extensive trading tools. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in PFE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

R
Randol33
Today, 12:51 PM
Comments (7.29K)
No turning around in sight for PFE, and not going to happen anytime soon with earnings reports like that. Good reason it has been falling for almost 3 years now. look at the growing debt and declining revenue and combine that with P/E over 18 when the historical average is 14 and this is WAY overpriced by almost every metric I can find. Might be a good risk/reward play once it drop under $20 though.
S
Spanishmoss
Today, 12:39 PM
Comments (1.81K)
I agree, PFE working to build pipeline via acquisitions, at $27 this is a deep value with a 6% dividend while we wait for price recovery!
j
jrnpanther
Today, 12:43 PM
Comments (1.16K)
@Spanishmoss Acquisitions that cost too much IMO.
FabulousBoringRoy profile picture
FabulousBoringRoy
Today, 12:26 PM
Comments (1.48K)
Agreed, thank you for the article.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PFE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PFE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PFE
--
PFE:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.