Graphite Miners News For The Month Of January 2024

Welcome to the January edition of the graphite miners news.

January saw flake graphite prices very slightly lower and some analyst's forecasts for a balanced market (others forecast excess supply) year for graphite.

Graphite price news

During the past 30 days the China graphite flake-194 EXW spot price was down 0.38%. The China graphite flake +195 EXW spot price was down 0.40%. Note that 94-97% is considered best suited for use in batteries; it is then upgraded to 99.9% purity to make “spherical” graphite used in Li-ion batteries. The spherical graphite 99.95% min EXW China price was down 0.84% the past 30 days.

Graphite demand and supply forecast charts

BMI graphite-market-balance benchmarkweek-2022 (source)

BMI

Macquarie Research (March 2023) forecasts flake graphite deficits starting in 2025 and growing larger to 2030 (source)

Macquarie Research

Trend Investing v IEA demand forecast for EV metals (Trend Investing) (IEA)

Trend Investing & the IEA

2021 IEA forecast growth in demand for selected minerals from clean energy technologies by scenario, 2040 relative to 2020 - Increases Of Lithium 13x to 42x, Graphite 8x to 25x, Cobalt 6x to 21x, Nickel 7x to 19x, Manganese 3x to 8x, Rare Earths 3x to 7x, And Copper 2x to 3x

IEA

2022 - BMI forecasts we need 330+ new EV metal mines from 2022 to 2035 to meet surging demand - 97 new 56,000tpa natural flake graphite mines

BMI

Graphite market news

On January 12 MiningNewsWire reported:

Factors that could affect the graphite market in 2024...In an email, Project Blue cofounder Dr. Nils Backeberg stated that the supply of synthetic and natural graphite from current graphite producers as well as natural graphite projects in Africa and new-built synthetic graphite capacity in China would maintain balance in the metal’s market this year.

On January 23 Benchmark Mineral Intelligence reported: "Graphite prices fall as China’s export rules bolster domestic supply."

On January 22 Fastmarkets reported:

Battery materials market facing oversupply and macroeconomic headwinds in 2024...In 2024 we expect the graphite market to continue to struggle against excess supply, the highly competitive Chinese market, abundant inventories throughout the supply chain and weaker demand from both the lithium-ion battery and steel sectors due to slower Chinese economic growth and the slowing pace of global EV sales. We do not expect any significant recovery in graphite prices in 2024...Competition from synthetic graphite will continue to hinder the development of the natural graphite market in 2024.

Graphite miners news

Graphite producers

We have not covered the following graphite producers as they are not typically accessible to most Western investors. They include - Aoyu Graphite Group, BTR New Energy Materials, Qingdao Black Dragon, National de Grafite, Shanshan Technology, and LuiMao Graphite.

Note: AMG Critical Materials N.V. [AMS:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF) is also a "diversified producer", producing graphite, vanadium, and lithium. SGL Carbon [ETR:SGL] is a synthetic graphite producer and Novonix [ASX:NVX](NVX) is commercializing their synthetic graphite product. Graphex Group Limited [HK:6128] (GRFXY) makes spherical graphite.

Syrah Resources Limited [ASX:SYR][GR:3S7](OTCPK:SYAAF)(OTC:SRHYY)

Syrah Resources Limited owns the Balama graphite mine in Mozambique. Syrah is also working to become a vertically integrated producer of natural graphite Active Anode Material (“AAM”) at their Vidalia facility, Louisiana, USA.

On January 12, Syrah Resources announced:

Vidalia start of AAM production update...Syrah expects AAM production at Vidalia to start by the end of January 2024...

Catalysts:

Early 2024 - First Stage 11.25ktpa AAM Vidalia facility targeted to start production.

Natural graphite and AAM demand will increase three and five times, respectively, over the next 10 years

Syrah Resources

Ceylon Graphite [TSXV:CYL] [GR:CCY] (OTC:CYLYF)

Ceylon Graphite has 'Vein graphite' production out of one mine in Sri Lanka with 121 square kilometers of tenements.

No news for the month.

Mineral Commodities Ltd. ("MRC") [ASX:MRC]

Skaland Graphite is 100% owned by MRC. Skaland is the highest grade flake graphite operation in the world and largest producing mine in Europe; with immediate European graphite production of up to 10,000 tonnes per annum with regulatory approval to increase to 16,000. MRC plans to demerge its Norwegian graphite assets into a newly incorporated Norway company branded as Ascent Graphite.

No significant news for the month.

Tirupati Graphite [LSE:TGR]

On December 28 Tirupati Graphite announced:

Unaudited half-yearly results...The development of its two projects in Madagascar to a combined capacity of 30,000 tons per annum ("tpa") was completed at the start of the reporting period, and the Company was engaged in ramping up production, creating markets and increasing sales during the period. The Company also completed the acquisition of Suni Resources SA ("Suni"), Mozambique to add the construction-initiated Montepeuz and DFS-ready Balama Central projects in Mozambique to its portfolio of assets, and further initiated studies for optimisation of the proposed processing facilities to be built at these projects using the lean, cost effective, and sustainable technologies successfully used by the Company at its Madagascar projects...

Northern Graphite [TSXV:NGC][FRA:ONG] (OTCQX:NGPHF)

Northern Graphite purchased from Imerys the Lac des Iles producing graphite mine in Quebec and the Okanjande graphite deposit/Okorusu processing plant in Namibia. They also own the Bissett Creek graphite project located 100km east of North Bay, Ontario, Canada and close to major roads and infrastructure. The Company has completed an NI 43-101 Bankable final Feasibility Study and received its major environmental permit.

On January 17, Northern Graphite announced: "Northern Graphite announces updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Lac-des-Iles Mine." Highlights include:

"Indicated Mineral Resources total approximately 3.29 Mt at an average grade of 6.4% Cg, containing approximately 213,000 tonnes of Cg.

Inferred Mineral Resources total approximately 1.43 Mt at an average grade of 7.4% Cg, containing approximately 106,000 tonnes of Cg.

Resource increase creates potential to extend mine life by at least eight years.

Further expansion potential seen with Phase II drill program

Company plans to increase production rate in Q2 by up to 25,000 tpy to meet rising demand."

NextSource Materials Inc. [TSX:NEXT] [GR:1JW] (OTCQB:NSRCF)

NextSource Materials Inc. 100% owns the Molo Graphite Mine in Madagascar. The Company also has the Green Giant Vanadium Project on the same property.

No news for the month.

Gratomic Inc. [TSXV:GRAT] [GR:CB82] (OTCQX:CBULF)

Gratomic’s Aukam Graphite Project is located in Namibia, Africa. Gratomic also 100% own the Capim Grosso Graphite Project in Brazil. Gratomic is also collaborating with Forge Nano to develop a second facility for graphite micronization and spheronization.

No news for the month.

Graphite developers

Evion Group NL [ASX:EVG] - (Formerly BlackEarth Minerals [ASX:BEM])

On January 25, Evion Group NL announced: "Commissioning commences at Evion's JV expandable graphite facility in India.."

South Star Battery Metals [TSXV:STS] (OTCQB:STSBF)

South Star Battery Metals' Santa Cruz Graphite Mine (in Bahia Brazil) Phase 1 commercial production is planned for the EOY 2023. The Company also owns the BamaStar Project in Alabama, USA.

On January 26 Southern Star Battery Metals announced: "Upsize of non-brokered private placement to raise $7M and extension on closing."

Renascor Resources [ASX:RNU]

Renascor Resources Ltd. is an Australian exploration company, which focuses on the discovery and development of economically viable deposits containing uranium, gold, copper, and associated minerals. Its projects include graphite, copper, precious metals, and uranium.

No news for the month.

Talga Group [ASX:TLG] [GR:TGX] (OTCPK:TLGRF)

Talga Group is a technology minerals company enabling stronger, lighter and more functional materials for the multi-billion dollar global coatings, battery, construction and carbon composites markets using graphene and graphite. Talga 100% owned graphite deposits are in Sweden, proprietary process test facility is in Germany.

No significant news for the month.

Westwater Resources (WWR)

Westwater Resources Inc. is developing an advanced battery graphite business in Alabama. The Coosa Graphite Plant (2023 production start) plans to source natural graphite initially from non-China suppliers and then from the USA from 2028.

No news for the month.

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd [ASX:MNS] (OTCPK:MNSEF)

Magnis is an Australian based company that has rapidly moved into battery technology and is planning to become one of the world's largest manufacturers of lithium-ion battery cells. Magnis has a world class graphite deposit in Tanzania known as the Nachu Graphite Project.

On January 10, Magnis Energy Technologies announced:

iM3NY market update...Formal court orders in relation to the Court Proceedings have now been handed down...The other key orders sought which were granted was to accept the resignation of Magnis-appointed directors Mr. Frank Poullas, Ms. Claire Bibby and Mr. Giles Gunesekera from the Board...Magnis’ efforts to pay out the existing lender and provide additional working capital, as shared in the AGM Presentation, are continuing. The lender has in the interim provided additional working capital to iM3NY by releasing ~USD$3.3M...

Black Rock Mining [ASX:BKT]

On January 25, Black Rock Mining announced: "December 2023 quarterly activities report." Highlights include:

"The Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) approved a loan of up to US$59.6m for Mahenge, which is expected to form part of the overall Project debt funding.

Potential lenders for Mahenge’s debt process include Development Finance Institutions [DFIS] and several Tanzanian commercial banks.

Debt financing process well advanced with Black Rock seeking credit approvals from other potential lenders near term.

A $5.2M cash at bank at 31 December 2023."

Nouveau Monde Graphite [TSXV:NOU] (OTCQX:NMGRF) (NYSE:NMG) and Mason Graphite [TSXV:LLG] [GR:M01] (OTCQX:MGPHF)

Nouveau Monde Graphite ("NMG") own the Matawinie Graphite Project, located in the municipality of Saint-Michel-des-Saints, approximately 150 km north of Montreal, Canada. NMG (51%) and Mason Graphite (49%) have agreed to JV (subject to approvals) on the Lac Guéret Project.

On January 22, Nouveau Monde Graphite announced:

NMG acquires Mason Resources’ Lac Guéret Graphite Deposit/Uatnan Mining Project – One of the World’s Largest Graphite Projects in development...Preliminary economic assessment of the Uatnan Mining Project has demonstrated attractive economics for a targeted production of approximately 500,000 tonnes of graphite concentrate per annum over a 24-year life of mine, making it one of the World’s largest graphite projects in development...

Greenwing Resources Limited [ASX:GW1] (OTCPK:BSSMF)

No graphite related news.

Triton Minerals [ASX:TON][GR:1TG]

Triton Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of areas that are highly prospective for gold, graphite and other minerals. Triton has two large graphite projects in Mozambique, not far from Syrah Resources Balama Project.

No news for the month.

SRG Mining Inc. [TSXV:SRG] [GR:18Y] [Formerly SRG Graphite Inc.]

SRG is focused on developing the Lola graphite deposit, which is located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The Lola Graphite occurrence has a prospective surface outline of 3.22 km2 of continuous graphitic gneiss, one of the largest graphitic surface areas in the world. SRG owns 100% of the Lola Graphite Project. SRG and C-ONE plan to develop an anode material facility in Morocco.

No news for the month.

Leading Edge Materials [TSXV:LEM] (OTCQB:LEMIF)

Leading Edge Materials Corp. is a Canadian company focused on becoming a sustainable supplier of a range of critical materials. Leading Edge Materials’ flagship asset is the Woxna Graphite Project and processing plant in central Sweden. The company also owns the Norra Karr REE project, and the 51% of the Bihor Sud Nickel-Cobalt exploration stage project in Romania.

On January 24, Leading Edge Materials announced: "Leading Edge Materials reports fiscal 2023 results..."

EcoGraf Limited [ASX:EGR] [FSE:FMK] (OTCQB:ECGFF)

No significant news for the month.

Lomiko Metals Inc. [TSXV:LMR](OTCQB:LMRMF)

Lomiko has two projects in Canada - La Loutre graphite Project (flagship) (100% interest) and the Bourier lithium Project (70% earn in interest).

On January 10, Lomiko Metals Inc. announced:

Lomiko announces excellent results from the La Loutre graphite half-coin battery testing with Polaris Battery Labs, LLC, USA, and suitability as Battery Anode Material...The total mass of cSPG used was approximately 160g and originated from coated purified samples from the Corem innovation centre in Quebec, Canada. These samples were micronized and spheronized by ProGraphite in Germany. The samples are deemed representative of the La Loutre deposit. Polaris will continue the test program in 2024...

Metals Australia [ASX:MLS]

On January 16, Metals Australia announced:

Exceptional 64.3% flake graphite result highlights Lac Rainy’s Tier-1 resource potential as development studies advance...Major drilling programs set to commence to test new high-grade zones and target a substantial Mineral Resource upgrade. Exceptionally high-grade flake graphite result of 64.3% graphitic carbon [CG] received from the extensive sampling program at Lac Rainy - which also produced 10 results of over 20% Cg and averaged 11% Cg across a 36km strike-length of graphitic trends identified within the project...

On January 25, Metals Australia announced:

Metals Australia welcomes new CEO Paul Ferguson. Highly experienced mining executive will drive development studies for the advanced Lac Rainy graphite project.

NGX Limited (100% owned subsidiary of Sovereign Metals [ASX:SVM] [GR:SVM][LSE:SVML])

No significant news for the month.

Sarytogan Graphite [ASX:SGA]

Sarytogan Graphite has an Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource of 229Mt @ 28.9% TGC in Central Kazakhstan.

On January 22, Sarytogan Graphite announced: "Quarterly activities report quarter ending 31 December 2023." Highlights include:

"Comprehensive metallurgical testwork has demonstrated positive results to produce Uncoated Spherical Purified Graphite (USPG) and Ultra-High Purity Fines (UHPF). 20kg of Bulk flotation concentrate produced1. 99.998% TGC graphite purity achieved by thermal purification2. High spheroidization yield of 54% achieved ideal D50 sphere sizes of 32, 18, and 12 μm after classification with high tap densities ranging from 0.91 to 0.99 g/cm3.

Both the USPG and UHPF products to now be tested in advanced battery applications.

The PFS is advancing and is scheduled for completion no later than Q3 2024."

Albany Graphite Corp. (100% owned subsidiary of Zentek Ltd. [TSXV:ZEN] (ZTEK)

On January 22, Zentek Ltd. announced: "Zentek completes study quantifying energy and emission savings of ZenGUARDTM-Enhanced HVAC filters..."

Other graphite juniors

Armadale Capital [AIM:ACP], Castle Minerals [ASX:CDT], DNI Metals [CSE:DNI] (OTC:DMNKF), Eagle Graphite [TSXV:EGA] [GR:NJGP] (OTC:APMFF), Elcora Advanced Materials Corp. [TSXV:ERA] (OTCPK:ECORF), Electric Royalties [TSXV:ELEC], E-Power Resources [CSE:EPR], Evolution Energy Minerals [ASX:EV1] (OTCPK:EVMIF), Focus Graphite [TSXV:FMS][GR:FKC] (OTCQB:FCSMF), Graphite One Resources Inc. [TSXV:GPH] [GR:2JC] (OTCQX:GPHOF), Green Battery Minerals Inc. [TSXV:GEM] (OTCQB:GBMIF), Infinity Stone Ventures [CSE:GEMS] (OTCQB:GEMSF), International Graphite [ASX:IG6], New Energy Metals Corp. [ASX:NXE], Volt Carbon Technologies [TSXV:VCT] (OTCQB:TORVF), Volt Resources [ASX:VRC] [GR:R8L], Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. [CSE:RFLX] (OTCQB:RFLXF), Walkabout Resources Ltd [ASX:WKT].

Synthetic Graphite companies

GrafTech International (EAF)

Resonac Holdings [TYO:4004)

BTR New Material Group [BJSE:835185]

Lianyungang Jinli Carbon

Shanshan Technology (SHA:600884)

SGL Carbon [ETR:SGL]

Novonix Ltd [ASX:NVX](NVX)

Graphene companies

Archer Materials [ASX:AXE]

Black Swan Graphene Inc. [TSXV:SWAN]

Elcora Advanced Materials Corp. [TSXV:ERA](OTCPK:ECORF)

First Graphene [ASX:FGR] (OTCQB:FGPHF)

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd [TSXV:GMG]

NanoXplore Inc. [TSXV:GRA] (OTCQX:NNXPF)

Strategic Elements Ltd [ASX:SOR]

Zentek Ltd. [TSXV:ZEN] (ZTEK)

Conclusion

January saw China flake graphite prices and spherical graphite prices very slightly lower.

Highlights for the month were:

Project Blue - News supply would maintain balance in graphite market this year.

Fastmarkets - Battery materials market facing oversupply and macroeconomic headwinds in 2024. In 2024 we expect the graphite market to continue to struggle against excess supply.

Syrah expects AAM production at Vidalia to start by the end of January 2024.

Northern Graphite announces updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Lac-des-Iles Mine, potential to extend mine life by at least 8 years.

Evion Group - Commissioning commences at Evion's JV expandable graphite facility in India.

NMG acquires Mason Resources’ Lac Guéret Graphite Deposit/Uatnan Mining Project – One of the World’s Largest Graphite Projects in development.

Lomiko Metals announces excellent results from the La Loutre graphite half-coin battery testing with Polaris Battery Labs.

Metals Australia sampling program at Lac Rainy produced an averaged 11% Cg across a 36km strike-length of graphitic trends. Welcomes new CEO Paul Ferguson.

Sarytogan Graphite reports positive results to produce Uncoated Spherical Purified Graphite (USPG) and Ultra-High Purity Fines (UHPF).

