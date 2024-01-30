Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sysco Corporation (SYY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 30, 2024 11:29 AM ETSysco Corporation (SYY) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.44K Followers

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 30, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kevin Kim - Vice President, Investor Relations

Kevin Hourican - President & Chief Executive Officer

Kenny Cheung - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jeff Bernstein - Barclays

Mark Carden - UBS

John Heinbockel - Guggenheim Securities

Edward Kelly - Wells Fargo

Joshua Long - Stephens

Kendall Toscano - Bank of America

John Ivankoe - JPMorgan

Alex Slagle - Jefferies

Jake Bartlett - Truist Securities

Brian Harbour - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Welcome to Sysco's Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Conference Call. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded. We will begin with opening remarks and introductions.

I would like to turn the call over to Kevin Kim, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Kevin Kim

Good morning everyone and welcome to Sysco's second quarter fiscal year 2024 earnings call. On today's call, we have Kevin Hourican, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Kenny Cheung, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, please note that statements made during this presentation that state the company's or management's intentions, beliefs, expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, and actual results could differ in a material manner.

Additional information about factors that could cause results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements is contained in the company's SEC filings. This includes, but is not limited to, risk factors contained in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended July 1st, 2023, subsequent SEC filings, and the news release issued earlier this morning. A copy of these materials can be found in the Investors section at sysco.com.

Non-GAAP financial measures are included in our comments today and our presentation slides. The

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About SYY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SYY

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.