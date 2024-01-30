Ethan Swope

Allbirds (BIRD) is out, Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) is in. Though investors have a bad taste in their mouths from the near-failure of the San Francisco-based wool shoemaker, Birkenstock is in another category entirely. German-made and a bastion of quality and endurance for over 200 years, Birkenstock went public at the tail end of last year at $46 per share. After initially falling to the low $40s, the stock is rallying again this year in sympathy with the broader markets - and in my view, it's well primed for further upside.

Data by YCharts

I am initiating coverage on Birkenstock with a buy recommendation. We'll cover valuation at the end, but that's really the primary argument against Birkenstock: that it's a relatively expensive stock, especially in today's high interest-rate environment.

I'd argue, however, that Birkenstock has two core "special sauce" elements that firm up its bull case and justify a premium valuation:

Incredible growth trajectory. Despite having been in existence since 1774, Birkenstock has recently entered into a multi-year growth trajectory above 20% y/y. It has a wide array of both shoes and sandals for men, women, and kids, giving it a broad global TAM. In addition, relatively low penetration in high-growth Asian markets gives it an important focus driver for growth in the near term. Success in selling more through its DTC channel plus price increases have also been contributors to recent revenue growth.

It's time to hop into this growth story and ride the recent upside higher.

Growth across regions and channels has been sustained for years

Let's now discuss the first aspect of Birkenstock's strength: its incredible growth profile.

Birkenstock growth trajectory (Birkenstock Q4 shareholder deck)

Birkenstock has a September year-end and just closed out its fiscal FY23; it will next report Q1 earnings on the last day of February. Over the past ten years, Birkenstock's revenue scale has increased by more than 5x, achieving a 20% CAGR.

And that pace of growth has not slowed down at all: revenue grew at 20% y/y in FY23, with Birkenstock exiting Q4'23 at a 16% y/y growth pace. Meanwhile, this growth has been strongly distributed against regions and routes to market.

Of particular note below is the Asia region, which is Birkenstock's fastest-growing at 27% y/y and today represents just €152 million, or ~10%, of total revenue. Among Birkenstock's priorities for the current fiscal year is to expand its footprint in markets like China and Japan, developing new retail storefronts to drive more customer demand.

Birkenstock region/channel performance (Birkenstock Q4 shareholder deck)

We note as well that direct-to-consumer revenue, which was ~40% of overall revenue in FY23, is growing twice as fast as sales to resellers, which is a great boon to Birkenstock's margin profile.

Part of Birkenstock's appeal and recent growth trajectory is the depth of its offerings. Though primarily known for its sandals and moccasin products, the company now has a full suite of sneakers and boots as well. The first products shown on the men's section of Birkenstock.com showcases a wide array of shoes, and at various price points:

Birkenstock product selection (Birkenstock.com)

The company describes itself as a Zeitgeist brand that is "beyond fashion." Per CEO Oliver Reacher's remarks on the recent Q4 earnings call describing the brand:

Our total addressable market is the global population. Our products cover a broad range of price points. We have the significant addressable white space across geography, category extension and user occasion. Additionally, we also have white space with our own store openings and expansion of our DTC penetration. We are made in Germany. Over 95% of our product and 100% of our footbeds are produced in one of our six owned factories in Germany. 100% of our footwear is produced in the EU, one of our favorite and most regulated markets in the world. Most raw materials are sourced from Europe, which ensures supply chain reliability, and the materials also adhere to strict quality and social and environmental standards. We are committed to uncompromising premium quality. Our products are made to last. We are a unique business. We are neither luxury nor fashion of footwear. But our business model has element that are typical of the luxury industry, that is a premium quality products. Market scarcity and the high desirability of the brand, which altogether translated into a premium margin. Other than the luxury industry, which is primarily built on price and social basis, Birkenstock is a true purpose and Zeitgeist (PH) brand. As such, we are beyond fashion."

In an age where discretionary consumer spending has turned toward quality, and when so many products have the "Made in China" label, Birkenstock distinguishes itself by being a true heritage, made-in-Germany with European materials brand.

It's worth noting as well that Birkenstock has benefited recently from price increases. ASPs have risen 14% in FY23, which is driven by a combination of gross price increases, favorable channel shift toward DTC (which means a higher proportion of full-price sales, without trade discounts), and a more expensive product mix.

Birkenstock revenue growth drivers (Birkenstock Q4 shareholder deck)

Margins compare very favorably against other shoe brands

The other strength that is very pertinent to call out: Birkenstock has amazing margins.

Even after several headwinds this year in FY23 (materials inflation, partially offset by higher pricing and favorable product mix mentioned in the prior section) that took full-year gross margins down to 62.1% (-20bps y/y), we have to marvel at the fact that Birkenstock almost has tech stock-like margins.

Birkenstock gross margins (Birkenstock Q4 shareholder deck)

(Note above that while FY22 margin levels have a minor pro forma adjustment, FY23 pro forma gross margins of 62.1% are equivalent to IFRS-basis gross margins).

The world's leading shoemaker, Nike (NKE), doesn't have margins that are nearly close. In Nike's first half of FY24 (covering up to the November quarter), the company posted a 44.4% GAAP gross margin, nearly 20 points worse than Birkenstock:

Nike gross margins (Nike Q2 earnings release)

Same with pure sneaker competitor Allbirds: year to date so far in FY23, Allbirds reported a 42.2% GAAP gross margin, slightly worse than Nike and a full 20 points worse than Birkenstock.

Allbirds gross margins (Allbirds Q3 earnings release)

Needless to say, this is an amazing position for Birkenstock to be in - despite having premium margin levels and pricing relative to peers, Birkenstock is also growing at a faster pace.

Valuation, risks and key takeaways

At current share prices near $48, Birkenstock trades at a market cap of $9.06 billion. After we net off the €344.4 million of cash and €1.85 billion of debt on Birkenstock's most recent balance sheet, which translates to $1.36 billion of net-debt at today's current exchange rate of $1.10 to the euro, Birkenstock's resulting enterprise value is $10.42 billion.

Meanwhile, the company is guiding to a range of €520-€530 million in adjusted EBITDA ($578 million midpoint in dollar terms and 9% growth at the midpoint) on 17-18% y/y revenue growth next year:

Birkenstock FY24 outlook (Birkenstock Q4 shareholder deck)

This puts Birkenstock's valuation multiples at:

18.0x EV/FY24 adjusted EBITDA

5.4x EV/FY24 revenue

Data by YCharts

Now, comparing against Nike's multiples above, Birkenstock indexes higher on revenue (defendable based on Birkenstock's much richer gross margin profile), but is slightly favorable from an adjusted EBITDA standpoint. So I'd argue that while Birkenstock does trade at a premium to the mid-teens adjusted EBITDA multiple that typical S&P 500 companies trade at, there's a strong comp in Nike to justify that - especially with Birkenstock's richer growth and margin profile.

This being said, I do view valuation as the core risk to the bull case for Birkenstock - especially as investors are still trying to determine what this new IPO is worth, in a high interest-rate environment. Other risks include Birkenstock's closely-watched margin profile, as the company is expecting to dilute adjusted EBITDA margins this year due to investing in production capacity. If it over-calls its revenue growth forecast, it may see deleveraging on expanded capacity, hurting margins further.

All in all, however, I see a healthy growth story here and a reasonable entry point for Birkenstock shares. Buy before the Q1 earnings cycle begins for the company.