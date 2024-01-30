Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AMD Is Dead Money (Rating Downgrade)

Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Going into today's Q4 2023 report, AMD stock is wildly overbought and could experience a correction in the absence of superlative forward guidance from management.
  • While the stock has run up vertically in recent weeks, revenue and earnings estimates for Q4 have moved lower. That said, 2024 is expected to be a different story.
  • Despite AMD's significant AI potential, its stock is priced for perfection (and more). At $177 per share, AMD's long-term risk/reward is unattractive.
  • With AMD looking like dead money for the next five years, I'm downgrading it to a "Sell" ahead of its Q4 2023 report.
Vox Media"s 2023 Code Conference - Day 1

Jerod Harris

Introduction

Ahead of its quarterly report, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) stock has run up to new all-time highs in a stunning vertical move. From a technical perspective, AMD is massively overbought (RSI > 70) and looks primed for a correction. As such, today's Q4'23 report could be

This article was written by

Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
7.11K Followers

Comments (141)

Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
Article Update 30 Jan. 2024
Comments (1.2K)
If you find this analysis of AMD interesting, I'd appreciate it if you could scroll up and click the "like" button. This small gesture will help my research work stand out in an increasingly crowded field.

To stay up-to-date on my research, click the "follow" button at the end of this note! If you're already following me and not getting email updates for new research reports, enable notifications by ticking all the boxes next to Ahan Vashi at - seekingalpha.com/...
A
AshLakhany
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (3)
@Ahan Vashi amazing report and no doubt the stock is under pressure but how do you think if they play the A.I Card with say 5% monitizatoon during the conference call?
Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (1.2K)
@AshLakhany AMD’s management is fantastic, and I think they can provide positive guidance (given the $2B AI guide is likely sandbagged). However, the vertical rally in AMD stock will be justified only by superlative growth (something we have seen with Nvidia and SMCI). I haven’t seen data based evidence of impending hyper growth at AMD, but I will be more than happy to see such growth materializing at AMD
geekinasuit profile picture
geekinasuit
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (11.81K)
@Ahan Vashi By the time you see the expected additional growth materializing, you'll have missed out on a big profit. As we can see, the growth had already materialized over the last few years, and some of us made a small fortune over that period. AMD's growth story will be weighted towards the 2nd half of 24 and into 25. If the stock drops after earnings, then it'll be a good time to buy some up.

It's a bit of a gamble holding through earnings, however timing the market has never worked well for me, so I just hold and accumulate instead. When I'm ready to tale profits, I'll wait for an upwards point to do it. Now is definitely not the time because AMD is set to climb much higher, maybe not this earnings, but much more likely after next earnings.

I'm at the point in my life where I want to take some profit, so I'm waiting to pick an exit point. I seriously thought about the run up to 180, but for sure AMD has not yet really caught on to the AI hype train, just a small taste at this point. Once AMD is seen as beating up on Nvidia's monopoly, that's when the SP takes off for real.
l
loveqq
Yesterday, 1:11 PM
Comments (251)
I don't agree AMD is dead money. I believe by the way you invest only when things become obvious (in this internet/AI agew, everything has to be looked way ahead), all your invest will become dead money.
N
Natturner1966
Yesterday, 9:17 AM
Comments (5.91K)
Fresh price targets last 24 hours from the street:

Citi $192.00 11.59% Upside Reiterated BUY 01/31/24
Roth MKM $190.00 10.43% Upside Reiterated BUY 01/31/24
Craig-Hallum $200.00 16.24% Upside Reiterated BUY 01/31/24
KeyBanc $270.00 56.92% Upside Reiterated BUY 01/31/24
Piper Sandler $195 13.33% Upside Reiterated BUY 01/31/24
Mizuho Securities $175 1.7% Upside Reiterated BUY 01/31/24
UBS $205 19.1% Upside Reiterated BUY 01/31/24
Goldman Sachs $180 4.6% Upside Reiterated BUY 01/31/24
TD Cowen $185 7.5% Upside Reiterated BUY 01/31/24
Barclays $200 16.2% Upside Reiterated BUY 01/30/24
Robert W. Baird $200 16.2% Upside Reiterated BUY 01/30/24
Raymond James $195 13.3% Upside Reiterated BUY 01/30/24
Wells Fargo $190 10.4% Upside Reiterated BUY 01/30/24

27 buy, 8 hold, 0 sell

Highest Price Target
$270.00

Average Price Target
$180.30

Lowest Price Target
$105.00
geekinasuit profile picture
geekinasuit
Yesterday, 11:12 AM
Comments (11.81K)
@Natturner1966 The investment concensus appears to be taking a long term approach, realizing that he bigger money is after a sustainable industry ecosystem is created.

Selling hotcakes full of sugar as quickly as possible, without industry support, within a fully enclosed proprietary hardware and software ecosystem, may be falling out of favour. I'm sure the long wait times are not helping matters.

Analysts who are seeing ahead is refreshing to see, I'm impressed for the first time since I've been invested in AMD over the last 10 years. Previously, it was all about next Q and how soon Intel was going to crush AMD once again. It seems that a few lessons were learned, and now AMD, under Su's leadership, has finally gained respect, and is much more understood.
geekinasuit profile picture
geekinasuit
Yesterday, 11:14 AM
Comments (11.81K)
@Natturner1966 BTW, thanks for doing the research and writeup, that saved me from doing it all myself.
N
Natturner1966
Yesterday, 11:56 AM
Comments (5.91K)
@geekinasuit
Thanks. Your welcome!
N
Newamder
Yesterday, 8:27 AM
Comments (891)
I personally think the title is just for catching eyeballs. The Q1 guidance may not be that exciting, but the”hockey stick “ type of AI growth certainly will make it lively hot but not deadly cold.
bitbeast profile picture
bitbeast
Yesterday, 7:57 AM
Comments (35)
I guess this article wont age well in the next 5 years. If it said 5 months ok, maybe there is some short term fluctuation, and maybe there are better short term opportunities. This is not an easy game at all.

But longterm the AI sector is on fire and it is just the beginning. It will definitively need significantly more hardware, and the big guys for sure do not like to depend on a single supplier. And even if AMD has a severe disadvantage in software right now, it has competitive hardware and is in the game, as can be seen in the - probably trusthworthy - forecast numbers for the MI300. An absolutely stunning ramp up for a new product. I bet that AMD is much more likely to double in 5 years than halve. And selling now seems long term more risky to me than not. Its FOMO, but for a reason.
R
Rainman 06
Yesterday, 7:33 AM
Comments (1.98K)
I personally believe your title dead money, is wrong I have bought and sold AMD over the last 6 years and my core holding is up over 600%.
I wish had just one more as you call it Dead Money stocks.
j
jimoc
Yesterday, 8:21 AM
Comments (16.71K)
@Rainman 06 I don’t think the author is talking the past
geekinasuit profile picture
geekinasuit
Yesterday, 11:34 AM
Comments (11.81K)
@jimoc Its true that the points were about the future, but we've been through this kind of narrative before, almost continuously since AMD started its meteoric rise up, it's just more of the same old second guessing AMDs success story.

What's different now, is that there's an entirely new computing market opening up, and among the few industry leaders, AMD is the only one second to Nvidia able to take a big piece of the growing pie. There's no way Nvidia will have the entire ecosystem to itself, and Intel is looking worse by the day because it bet the whole farm on resurrecting its past glory as a manufacturing power house, rather than as a leader in a growing new market.

AMD will be $200 in a while from now, depending on macro market forces and all. Investors just need to have some patience.
jasonmta profile picture
jasonmta
Yesterday, 7:29 AM
Comments (123)
Dead Money? maybe for the next 3 months or so, weighted towards H2, then GPU sales will ramp-up quickly. SP500 cannot really solely on NVDA for AI acceleration. Hard to say anticipated demand is fully priced-in cos we don't have a proven way to gauge future AI demand just yet - not this year or next. SP500 CIOs/CTOs will seek an alternative to NVDA cos they don't want to be exclusively married to it, just like they've both adopted AWS, Azure and sometimes a third-spouse: Google Cloud. Long NVDA and AMD!
Value Digger profile picture
Value Digger
Yesterday, 6:27 AM
Comments (13.05K)
When it comes to AMD, the reality check is a matter of time.
geekinasuit profile picture
geekinasuit
Yesterday, 11:40 AM
Comments (11.81K)
@Value Digger I've been invested in AMD for 10 years, and each year someone has been waiting for a reality check. The reality is that AMD has grown up, knows what it's doing, and is positioning itself to be among the largest computing suppliers in a growing new market.

All things considered, the market is holding up AMD at $165 support level, and that speaks volumes about its confidence in AMD.
Glenn Abrett profile picture
Glenn Abrett
Yesterday, 5:54 AM
Comments (3.23K)
The sad thing is that everyone so totally misunderstands that this slightly negative earnings report from AMD seems to have crashed the 'AI' part of the market. From NVDA's perspective weak AMD guidance is nothing but good. The strong latest reports from NVDA, ASML and TSM are what matters. AMD is outside the circle of power in massively parallel super computers (which are currently used to train large neural nets) trying to get in. They almost certainly will not crash NVDA's monopoly. This report is simply more confirmation of the brutal facts of life for AMD. They don't have the software or the developers. Hardware is actually secondary.
geekinasuit profile picture
geekinasuit
Yesterday, 12:13 PM
Comments (11.81K)
@Glenn Abrett The trouble with your narrative, is that AMD has barely begun selling MI300X processors. SMCI stated in their report that MI300X systems were "sampling now", that means not yet selling in volume. TSM is more of a bell weather because it takes months to ramp up supply. We know that AMD had secured at least 50% of Nvidias CoWoS supply from TSM, it's required for manufacturing MI300X processors, and we think AMD has secured mote from other suppliers.

The initial wave of MI300A processors are going into El Capitan until Q1, after that it'll be mostly MI300X ramping up.
Glenn Abrett profile picture
Glenn Abrett
Yesterday, 1:44 PM
Comments (3.23K)
@geekinasuit No. People are going to 'sample' AMD's new processor but AMD has about zero chance of making significant headway in the parallel processor supercomputer market -- that market which is going crazy due to demand for training huge neural networks. Nvda's lead in software is many, many years and it is the software which is the key. Yes AMD has some software of its own but it is nowhere near as functional. Even worse NVDA's cuda software has thousands of dedicated developers who will not easily be induced to learn an uber complex new system. It's a real bind. And is why AMD is never getting out of the ghetto of making processors for desktops and laptops and maybe some old-style servers.
'
tufttugger profile picture
tufttugger
Yesterday, 2:06 PM
Comments (7.61K)
@Glenn Abrett Half a million units is 'sampling'? Ok... and in software, there are different levels of software for DC GPUs. There's the framework and optimizations therein, then there's the apps that go on top. Nvidia is definitely in the lead in both, but at this point is mostly in the apps. AMD is mostly caught up on the former (good enough for AI startups and big buyers to plug-n-play their apps). AMDs customers handle their own apps. So it doesn't matter if Nvidia is ahead of AMD in the apps.
Kayode Omotosho profile picture
Kayode Omotosho
Yesterday, 1:34 AM
Comments (3.21K)
"With $1T worth of cloud & data center infrastructure set to be replaced over the next 10 years, AMD has a long runway for growth"

How is this deam money?

If there are a billion EVs to be sold in the coming decade, do you call Tesla dead money?
Larry Hall profile picture
Larry Hall
Yesterday, 12:53 AM
Comments (8.23K)
I came to read your piece because you pointed to it on one of the post-earnings articles on SA. Having now read it, I am in disagreement. I think markets look forward, and while numbers are important and this quarter's numbers disappoint, people are buying the stock because they have seen the AMD story materialize over eight or nine years. They believe in the leadership under Ms. Su. The coming products - while not as AI-integrated as NVDA's - promise to bring lots of revenues and profits.

On the personal side, I lose respect for you when you use the term 'chasers' repeatedly in comments to describe those buying or holding. Speaks to a lack of confidence in your call, and sounds like you are attempting also to convince yourself that you are right. So be it.
Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
Yesterday, 4:14 AM
Comments (1.2K)
@Larry Hall You are free to disagree with my modeling, that's currently pricing in 20% CAGR growth for the next five years. I have followed the AMD story closely, and benefited handsomely from the stock on the upside.

Anyone buying any stock after a vertical move to the upside is a chaser. I call it as I see it, and you are free to have an opinion on that too. Thanks for stopping by.
Moats and Monopolies profile picture
Moats and Monopolies
Yesterday, 12:34 AM
Comments (737)
Don't hold any semis in the Moats and Monopolies portfolio. Also don't use technical analyses to make decisions.

Just came here to say appreciate that you are testing people's theses here. Good to be challenges and to think regardless of whether one agrees.

I do wonder whether the article is justifying to yourself that your recent sell (see below in comments) was the right one?
Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
Yesterday, 4:26 AM
Comments (1.2K)
@Moats and Monopolies Since when does laying out your rationale for selling (or buying) a stock equate to justifying the decision?

As I shared in the note, the decision to sell out of AMD (book huge profits) this morning was driven by valuation, earnings revisions (disappointment expectation), and technicals.

Since making the "Sell" call at $177, AMD is down ~9%. But, my money was made when I hit the "Sell" button (exited the long position). The decline in AMD doesn't make me any money (I have no motivation to try and talk down the stock)! Yes, if it goes down deep enough such that risk/reward becomes favorable, then I will be able to become a buyer again.

Hope this helps understand my rationale. All the best.
geekinasuit profile picture
geekinasuit
Yesterday, 11:50 AM
Comments (11.81K)
@Ahan Vashi Short term gains will come at the expense of the longer term more significant gains. I won't cash out until $200 is reached, and it won't be my entire position. I'd stay in longer over a 5 year additional period, but I'm ready to retire at 60, so I'm just waiting for a wee bit more. Given my plans, $200/share hits the sweet spot. I was disappointed to see a drop, the price was getting very close to my exit point, but thats how it goes, steady patience wins this game.
V
Vincent Larosa
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (944)
AMD earnings call this quarter about the same as Intel AMD stock at record high so same as Intel not good enough.
C
Christophe vds
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (11)
yes, this man has a crystal ball!
D
Donnelley
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (354)
I kind of agree. Creating chips will not be a unique selling point in the near future. Way overvalued
Phrancis profile picture
Phrancis
Yesterday, 4:38 AM
Comments (51)
@Donnelley great insight! Sounds like you've got a strong grip on the technology in the sector.
Big Red Income Farmer profile picture
Big Red Income Farmer
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (2.68K)
Dead money for 5 years???!!! Very trollish comment. Just like NVDA dropped after last ER, then has gone up around $130 since that day. Probably will be a more modest recovery with AMD but I am thinking it will be "dead money" for maybe 5 months at most.
Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
Yesterday, 4:28 AM
Comments (1.2K)
@Big Red Income Farmer Nvidia is showcasing hypergrowth; whereas AMD just guided for flat data center sales in Q1 with the three other segments down Q/Q. They are not the same businesses. Mr. Market has lumped them together and bid up AMD to a valuation that's much higher than Nvidia (on a relative earnings basis).
geekinasuit profile picture
geekinasuit
Yesterday, 11:56 AM
Comments (11.81K)
@Ahan Vashi Did you listen to the call? AMD explicitly said MI300X ramps in the second half of 2024. They also raised accellerator sales guidance from >$2B to >$3.5B in 2024. Given they keep raising guidance, the final tally is likely to be >$5B, that's for a brand new entry with a embryonic software ecosystem behind it. The market for AI is growing very fast, too fast for only one player to keep up with.
B
Batman163
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (883)
Thanks Ahan for the insight.
I sold my AMD for a profit because of around $180. I will add to MSFT and NVDA holdings.
l
luca_m
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (358)
@Batman163 yea excellent idea, buy nvda here, a bargain 😂
Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (1.2K)
@Batman163 MSFT is too rich for my taste. I like NVDA better (started a small tracker position), but I need a decent pullback to build a sizeable long-term position.
Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (1.2K)
AMD's numbers look mostly in-line: Revenue $6.17B vs est. $6.14B, EPS $0.77 vs. est. $0.77

Guidance doesn't call for an AI growth spike:
"For the first quarter of 2024, AMD expects revenue to be approximately $5.4 billion, plus or minus $300 million. Sequentially, AMD expects Data Center segment revenue to be flat, with a seasonal decline in server sales offset by a strong Data Center GPU ramp. Client, Embedded and Gaming segment sales are expected to decline sequentially, with semi-custom revenue expected to decline by a significant double-digit percentage. Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 52%."

The stock is flattish after-hours, but I am more confident about my "sell" call on AMD now after reading the earnings press release. Will attend the call later tonight or tomorrow to see if management provides additional color on the guide.
n0obInvestor profile picture
n0obInvestor
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (137)
@Ahan Vashi Sounds like MI300 is doing well, but due to their diversified product portfolio, some other areas are experiencing double digit declines, offsetting the pros of MI300.
Phrancis profile picture
Phrancis
Yesterday, 4:44 AM
Comments (51)
@Ahan Vashi Feels a bit selective. They're not guiding the back half of the year and while the analysts are clearly frustrated they're not willing to put a stake in the ground, the non-guide toward the end of the year suggests we shouldn't be making any decisions on AMD right now. I think the sell is premature and based on impatience. (sharing my opinion, not trolling!)

Will be interesting to track over the next 4 months...
Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
Yesterday, 6:05 AM
Comments (1.2K)
@Phrancis My decision to take profits may prove to be pre-mature. I am excited to see how AMD (the business) fares over the next 12 months. If data-based evidence presents itself that supports a fresh long position, I will be happy to buy AMD again. For now, I have no skin in the game.
sjfaris profile picture
sjfaris
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (965)
The author must be a short seller.
Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (1.2K)
@sjfaris I do not short any individual equities. Using QQQ Puts as a tactical hedge to guard my portfolios against significant broad market declines.
t
trader 71
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (628)
We'll know if this is true even in the next month.
Dr. Su engineered one of the greatest turnarounds in Silicon Valley.
I would not bet against her or AMD.
Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (1.2K)
@trader 71 Lisa Su is fantastic, but the market has gotten too far ahead of where AMD is right now. A time and/or price correction is required for long-term risk/reward to become favorable once again.
t
trader 71
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (628)
@Ahan Vashi So far you are right. Right now NVDA looks like the much better stock.
M
MakingmeMoney
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (39)
I've been invested in AMD since 2016. I don't comment much. This brought me out of hibernation. I disagree with you, vehemently. AMD will be a superstar stock to own for the next 5 years and beyond.
geekinasuit profile picture
geekinasuit
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (11.81K)
@MakingmeMoney 2013 for me. AMD is on the cusp of taking on Nvidia's monopoly for real, and moving into the AI space as one of the main players. Big gains lie ahead, with a few bumps in the road as usual.
Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (1.2K)
@MakingmeMoney That's fine. I hope you are right, all the best.
Bill-QFuzz profile picture
Bill-QFuzz
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (170)
@MakingmeMoney If you're trading short term, the Author has/had a point. If your horizon is to keep holding for another 10 years and you don't try to time the market, then I'm with you. Any significant drop will be an opportunity to add some shares as finances allow.
