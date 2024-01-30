Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.44K Followers

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 30, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Maggie Karr - Head of Investor Relations

William Greenberg - President and Chief Executive Officer

Mary Riskey - Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Nicholas Letica - Vice President and Chief Investment Officer

Conference Call Participants

Douglas Harter - UBS

Trevor Cranston - JMP Securities

Eric Hagen - BTIG

Kenneth Lee - RBC Capital Markets

Bose George - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Rick Shane - JPMorgan

Arren Cyganovich - Citigroup

Operator

Hello and welcome to the Two Harbors Investment Corp. Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions] A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Maggie Karr, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead Maggie.

Maggie Karr

Good morning everyone, and welcome to our call to discuss Two Harbors' fourth quarter 2023 financial results. With me on the call this morning are Bill Greenberg, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Nick Letica, our Chief Investment Officer; and Mary Riskey, our Chief Financial Officer.

The earnings press release and presentation associated with today's call have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC's website, as well as the Investor Relations page of our website at twoharborsinvestment.com.

In our earnings release and presentation, we have provided reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures, and we urge you to review this information in conjunction with today's call.

As a reminder, our comments today will include forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause our results to differ materially from expectations. These are described on Page 2 of the presentation and in our Form 10-K and subsequent

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About TWO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on TWO

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.