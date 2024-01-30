Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Buy The Pullback: Why Tesla Stock Is Likely Heading Higher

Jan. 30, 2024 1:08 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA) Stock
Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc. missed sales and earnings forecasts for Q4 due to lower average selling prices, or ASPs, in its Model 3 and Y vehicles.
  • Lower ASPs may be temporary, as prices could increase with economic growth and lower interest rates in the future.
  • Despite short-term volatility, Tesla's stock price is expected to rise as sentiment improves and earnings estimates increase.
  This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Financial Prophet.

Tesla Cybertruck on public display at NYC"s Lincoln Center.

Roman Tiraspolsky

I recently published a Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) article illustrating how it could beat Q4 sales and earnings forecasts. However, Tesla missed top and bottom line estimates. The primary reason for the miss was lower

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (9)

Kyle Fishman profile picture
Kyle Fishman
Today, 2:29 PM
Comments (3.28K)
I don't agree wih this author very often but I am with him here.
g
garydstuart
Today, 2:24 PM
Comments (67)
Run for cover! If anything, I'd be short ...
G
German-Investor
Today, 2:24 PM
Comments (1.78K)
So a EPS of $4.20 and your price target is $300? A PE ratio of 75 in an industry that normaly has pe ratios of 5-15. Really sounds like a great buy...but yeah I hear the same arguments in the last three years because Tesla is not a car company so we should not value it as one. Although in the end $100bn of their revenue of $119bn comes from cars...
Based on your eps for 2024 my price target would be $105 with a pe ratio of 25 because of the higher growth compared to the traditional car makers. Way better stocks out there!
W
WillLong
Today, 2:29 PM
Comments (19.79K)
@German-Investor PE is typically not a fundamental metric of growth. Also, you are comparing PE ratios with legacy companies that sell a dying product.
S
Scottie B
Today, 2:00 PM
Comments (316)
Victor, do you agree that if TSLA can't hold $150 that $100 is back on the table? It was just there last January.

Also, your cybertruck & semi sales targets seem pretty aggressive instead of modest. Those sales would be an exponential increase
Gordonr profile picture
Gordonr
Today, 1:39 PM
Comments (9.61K)
Good article! You invest in what you’re suggesting others do! Don’t see that very often! Tesla rebounding nicely!
i
invest777
Today, 1:38 PM
Comments (136)
"2024 EPS estimate: $4.20" ?

If you exclude the one time cash of net profit in Q4, the quarterly eps is gonna be 0.65-0.70. So, 2024 eps can't go beyond $3.00.
Buyandhold 2012 profile picture
Buyandhold 2012
Today, 1:37 PM
Comments (58.66K)
$TSLA looks like a buy at $180 and a hold above that.
Ramon_13 profile picture
Ramon_13
Today, 1:54 PM
Comments (2.31K)
@Buyandhold 2012 That seems to be the resistance level as we have seen twice already recently
About TSLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

