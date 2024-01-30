kickers/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

In May 2023, I covered Fraport (OTCPK:FPRUF) and my conclusion was that Fraport stock was not an extremely attractive investment path to ride the air travel recovery. The main reason for that is that Fraport currently is going through a high capex phase driven by expansions in Frankfurt where Terminal 3 will be inaugurated in 2026 and construction of the new terminal at Lima Airport to be in inaugurated in 2025 while the new control and second runway have been completed. I rated Fraport stock a hold and that seems to have been a good call since the stock gained 17% compared to a 19% appreciation for the broader markets. An investor in Fraport would not have outperformed, but the performance also would not be weak by any measure.

In this report, I will be revisiting the prospects for Fraport and review my rating and stock price target.

Fraport Greece and Antalya Carry Recovery

Fraport

Fraport's 9M results showed revenues 6% above 2019 levels and EBITDA was marginally higher. Net debt to EBITDA was significantly worse compared to 2019 but that is not surprising given the investment projects as well as the debt fuel recovery phase that the travel industry had to go through.

Fraport

What's noteworthy is that while EBITDA is already above 2019 levels, not all airports are fully recovered yet. Frankfurt capacity had recovered 86% by Q3 and the winter schedule points at 90% capacity recovery while flight capacity recovery with destinations in China was only 54% recovered by Q3 2023 and the winter schedule tentatively put the capacity recovery at 80%. So Frankfurt is certainly not fully recovered and that gradual recovery in the quarters ahead could provide further support to Fraport's financials.

The main growth drivers in the Fraport portfolio seem to be Fraport Greece and Antalya, and that the latter performs so strongly and actually exceeds 2019 levels might be seen as somewhat surprising given that Turkey is a famous holiday destination for Russians who often cannot travel to Turkey with the current sanctions in place. The South American airports are around 90% recovered. Ljubljana also is recovering, but that airport is facing some pressure from Adria Airways ceasing operations in 2019 meaning that the gap the airline left has to be filled by other carriers.

The Twin Star airports, namely Burgas Airport and Varna Airport in Bulgaria, are seeing lower recovery levels as well and that's most likely related to Sunny Beach losing its charm as a tourist destination for young adults while destinations such as Mamaia in Romania are rapidly gaining popularity.

Excluding Frankfurt, the group was 100% recovered in Q3 and 97% recovered for the 9M ended and including Frankfurt, the 9M recovery stood at 91% demonstrating the weight of Frankfurt Airport in the group.

Fraport Stock Offers 11% Upside

The Aerospace Forum

I previously had a hold rating on Fraport AG stock as the company is going through a high capex phase and indeed that could be reason to adopt a somewhat conservative stance. However, the capex levels currently observed are expected to drive value in the future. For instance, on Terminal 3 in Frankfurt, the retail revenue per passenger is likely to increase. The current estimate by management is around €1 per passenger. So, the current high capex is quite a high burden, but these are capital expenditures that should drive value for decades to go and so viewing the capex levels as a negative as I previously did might be equivalent to viewing things through the wrong lens.

Therefore, I'm updating my rating to Buy with a $32.40 price target representing 10% upside from current levels while I remain cognizant of risks such cooling demand for air travel and Fraport's ground handling segment that is struggling to be profitable over a full financial year. Furthermore, we keep an eye on capex and debt levels.

Conclusion: Fraport Is A Buy For Long-Term Investors

I believe that Fraport at first sight might not appear as the most attractive stock to own due to its high capital needs to finance the expansion of Lima Airport and the Terminal 3 project at Frankfurt airport. However, these are investments that should last Fraport decades, and while in the short term we might occasionally see weaknesses in air travel demand the investments are made for the longer term in which demand for air travel is only expected to increase and as air travel is linked to prosperity, I believe that we will also see more value extraction models take off to drive retail revenues per passenger by developing better airport experiences.

