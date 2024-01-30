Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.44K Followers

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 30, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Corporate Participants

PJ Guido - Investor Relations Officer

Carol Tome - Chief Executive Officer

Brian Newman - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Nando Cesarone - Executive Vice President and President, US

Kate Gutmann - Executive Vice President and President International, Healthcare and Supply Chain Solutions

Conference Call Participants

Chris Wetherbee - Citigroup

David Vernon - Bernstein

Amit Mehrotra - Deutsche Bank

Conor Cunningham - Melius Research

Allison Poliniak - Wells Fargo

Tom Wadewitz - UBS

Jeff Kauffman - Vertical Research Partners

Brandon Oglenski - Barclays

Helane Becker - TD Cowen

Scott Group - Wolfe Research

Jordan Alliger - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good morning. My name is Steven and I will be your conference facilitator today. And I would like to welcome everyone to the UPS Investor Relations Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise and after the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer period. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host Mr. PJ Guido, Investor Relations Officer. Sir, the floor is yours.

PJ Guido

Good morning, and welcome to the UPS Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Joining me today are Carol Tome, our CEO; Brian Newman, our CFO, and a few additional members of our executive leadership team.

Before we begin, I want to remind you that some of the comments we'll make today are forward-looking statements within the federal securities laws and address our expectations for the future performance or operating results of our company. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which are described in our 2022 Form 10-K and other reports we filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About UPS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UPS

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.