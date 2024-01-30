James Rolevink

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) continues to thrive in the rapidly evolving aerospace and defense industries. The company, known for being one of the pioneers in unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and tactical missile systems, continues to be at the forefront of an industry that has become increasingly vital to the military and commercial sectors. Aerovironment has grown dramatically compared to when I had previously written about the company. Since then, small UAS and tactical missile systems have grown dramatically in popularity as a result of improving capabilities in AI and recent global conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine.

Strong Foothold in Military and Commercial Sectors

AeroVironment's focus on the niche small UAS as tactical missile system markets offers large advantages. Unlike some of the technologies deployed by larger defense contractors like Lockheed Martin (LMT), AeroVironment's smaller-scale solutions meet the exploding demand for such technologies for modern military and commercial use-cases.

The company's smaller, but highly maneuverable and cost-effective technologies are oftentimes superior solutions in an age of asymmetric warfare. Technological innovations have allowed smaller UAS or tactical missile systems to deal a disproportionate amount of damage relative to their price. For instance, a few drones caused hundreds of millions, if not billions, in damages to a Saudi refinery.

This type of asymmetric warfare has become increasingly prevalent in the modern age, and has seen considerable use in conflicts like the Ukraine-Russian war. In fact, AeroVironment has supplied Ukraine with many its products over the course of the war. As the artificial intelligence powering these technologies continues to improve, AeroVironment will likely see growing demand for its products in military applications.

AeroVironment also produces UAS that can be used in commercial industries for a number of use-cases. The company's drones are commonly used in precision agriculture, energy, transportation, construction, and infrastructure industries. Applications in these commercial sectors include, but are not limited to, monitoring, inspection, and surveillance.

Innovation Continues to Drive Adoption

AeroVironment continues to invest heavily into research and development in order to enhance its existing lineup and develop new technologies. The company's drive to innovate has allowed it to remain at the forefront of an increasingly competitive industry. Recently, AeroVironment has forayed into the development of advanced tactical missile systems and solar-powered high-altitude drones.

The company's innovative approach has allowed the company to dramatically expand the use-cases of its products in both military and commercial applications. As a result, the company has seen growing demand not only domestically, but also internationally. The company will likely see international sales rise moving forward as a result of this growing global demand.

Strong Relationship with US Government

AeroVironment has fostered a strong relationship with the US Department of Defense (DoD) over the years. This relationship has proved crucial to AeroVironment's growth, as many of the company's key products like the Raven, Puma, and Wasp have been widely adopted by the US military. The company's long-standing contracts with the US Government will likely continue to be a key factor to the company's success moving forward.

The downside to AeroVironment's reliance on the DoD is that the DoD could decide to sever the relationship at any time. If, for instance, a larger player with more government ties decided to move into AeroVironment's market, the DoD could decide to switch contractors regardless of how good the competitor's technology truly is. However, this appears to be increasingly unlikely given how much success the DoD has seen with AeroVironment's drones, especially in the Ukraine-Russia war.

Impressive Financials

AeroVironment continues to strengthen its balance sheet with impressive quarterly beats. The company's Q2 revenue of $180M beat expectations by $10.31M and grew an impressive 62% YoY. The company's Non-GAAP EPS of $0.97 also beat expectation by $0.36. Investors should continue to expect AeroVironment to post impressive financial results if the company manages to maintain its leadership position in the industry.

Risks Remain

The success of the small UAS and tactical missile system markets will likely attract more competitors moving forward. There are already large defense contractors making forays into these markets in an attempt to establish footholds in these rapidly growing markets. This is unsurprising given the demonstrable success of AeroVironment's products in recent geopolitical conflicts.

While AeroVironment is not nearly as well financed as the large defense contractors, the company is still ahead in terms of technology. Moreover, the company has proven more than capable of innovating at a rapid rate, which should allow it to remain ahead of the curve. While AeroVironment will likely cede market share as more and more players enter these markets, the company is still well-positioned in the long-term.

Conclusion

AeroVironment's commitment to innovation, strong government ties, and robust financial health have positioned the company well in the fast-growth small UAS and tactical missile systems industries. As aerospace and the defense landscape continue to evolve as a result of emerging technologies, AeroVironment's highly agile and adaptable approach should give it an edge over the competition.

AeroVironment's P/E ratio of 44 is relatively high and is more than double the industry's average. For instance, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman (NOC), both of which compete in AeroVironment's markets, both have P/E ratios of 15 and 32 respectively. However, AeroVironment is a smaller company growing at a far faster rate as it is focused on fast-growth industries like small UAV. I believe AeroVironment still has more room for upside at its current valuation of $3.41B.