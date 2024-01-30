Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AeroVironment: Increasing Dominance In A Fast-Growth Industry

Jan. 30, 2024 1:35 PM ETAeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) Stock1 Comment
Summary

  • AeroVironment thrives in aerospace and defense industries with a focus on small UAS and tactical missile systems.
  • Technological innovations allow smaller-scale solutions to meet growing demand for military and commercial use cases.
  • A strong relationship with US Department of Defense and impressive financials contribute to the company's success.

Regular Australian Army AeroVironment Wasp III UAV launch, flying and recovery demonstration

James Rolevink

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) continues to thrive in the rapidly evolving aerospace and defense industries. The company, known for being one of the pioneers in unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and tactical missile systems, continues to be at the forefront of an industry that

Top ~3% performer on Tipranks among all analysts and experts. https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/simple-investment-ideas.AWS Certified Solutions Architect, AWS Certified SysOps Admin, AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

c
claritee
Today, 2:25 PM
Comments (198)
AVAV has a decent moat developing with its very advanced A.I. Kenisis SW and other A.I. driven battleship to multiple drone monitoring and real-time battlefield adapt SW. Honestly, I'm anticipating one of the big DoD contractors to eventually swoop in and buy AVAV, and surprised it hasn't happened already. Another area we'll likely see AVAV move into, is advanced drone monitoring of future 'smart cities', assuming the NWO has its way. My one 'gripe' with AVAV is they ignored the wide-open lower-end commercial space, where DJI exploited and now totally 'owns', in the USA. Two problems with this: 1.) Americans buying DJI's are funding the CCP's own military drone program, and 2.) Americans using DJI's are mapping the US on a micro-scale, for the CCP. You'd almost conclude that the politicians don't really view the CCP as a real threat, even tho their bluster would indicate otherwise. Long AVAV!
