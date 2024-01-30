American Airlines Airbus A321neo airplanes at Los Angeles airport in the United States Boarding1Now/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It didn't take long after an Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) MAX 9 aircraft lost a plugged emergency exit on January 5, 2024, to realize that the industry would be deeply impacted. While theories quickly flew about the reason for the failure of an aircraft that had been delivered new to the Seattle-based airline from The Boeing Company (BA) just two months earlier, inspections of other MAX 9 aircraft and the subsequent grounding of the U.S. carrier MAX 9 fleet - operated by Alaska and United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) would reveal multiple aircraft with missing or improperly tightened fasteners in or around the emergency exit door plug. The FAA recommended inspections of other Boeing aircraft that share the same design including the 737-900ER and yet there were few if any significant findings of abnormalities, pointing to recent production issues. While the National Transportation Safety Board continues to investigate, it appears that Boeing 737 production and quality control is suspected as the primary cause although the number of players involved in the potential lapse is not clear at this time.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) produces Boeing 737 fuselages in Kansas and they are shipped by rail to Washington State where Boeing completes production; reports indicate that the door plug is produced by an offshore supplier even before Spirit begins producing the fuselage. SPR has suffered from quality lapses which has slowed Boeing production. Whistleblower reports and NTSB information indicates that the specific ALK aircraft suffered from production issues which required the attention of SPR and its contractors that are embedded in the 737 production process at Boeing's Renton, Washington 737 production facility. Regardless of where the problem originated, Boeing ultimately delivered the aircraft and is responsible for ensuring that any production problems are addressed, even if they originate at subcontractors.

The FAA has now allowed MAX 9 aircraft to return to service following inspection and nearly all aircraft are in service once again. However, the FAA dealt a serious blow to Boeing in its decision that Boeing cannot ramp up production capacity of the 737 including opening an additional production line until the FAA is satisfied that Boeing is addressing its production quality issues.

Boeing Renton is home to 737MAX production (The Air Current)

Because the timing of the ALK incident happened just days before the U.S. airline's 4th quarter 2023 earnings season began, it took little time for repercussions to be made public. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) was the first airline to report and noted that it was seeing an uptick in bookings from Seattle where it shares a hub with Alaska, which cancelled up to 20% of its flights for the two weeks of the MAX grounding, but the volume on a Delta-system basis was negligible. As UAL, the largest MAX 9 operator with about 90 copies of the jet, and later ALK reported, it would be clear that the grounding of the MAX fleet alone would cost more than $300 million even before factoring in the smaller number of MAX9s operating with foreign airlines.

Further, the MAX name has been tarnished again, mere years after an 18-month long grounding of the then-smaller entire MAX fleet in the wake of two foreign carrier accidents involving Boeing's electronic flight stability system on the MAX. Boeing has worked to try to get aircraft that were built during the grounding delivered to customers even while pursuing certification of the MAX 7 and MAX 10, the smallest and largest variants of the MAX family. In the post-pandemic environment, airlines have been clamoring for new aircraft in part because global demand is returning stronger than expected and because some airlines grounded older aircraft during the pandemic. Major developing markets such as India have been sources of large aircraft orders as demand in that region of the world continues to grow.

While the timing of the MAX problems will harm Boeing's finances, it will also harm airlines that were heavily dependent on the MAX and deliveries of the jet. Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) has been waiting over five years for certification of the MAX 7 and that timeline appears to be pushed back further from an estimate of within the next few months before the ALK incident to now late in 2024 or 2025 and possibly later. American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL), Alaska, and United are just some of the airlines taking current in-production models of the MAX while several airlines including UAL and DAL have the MAX 10 on order. UAL expected to receive its first MAX 10s this year but that estimate could now stretch into 2025 or later; UAL said during its earnings call that it is not planning on receiving the MAX 10 for five years and is seeking alternatives.

Growth-Minded Airlines Need MAX Alternatives

It took little time for airlines to express not just their displeasure with Boeing but also to start seeing alternatives to the MAX. Given that the large jet civilian aircraft market is a duopoly between Airbus SE (OTCPK:EADSY) and Boeing, it comes as no surprise that Airbus not only was sought out by airlines but is undoubtedly actively looking for opportunities to grow its sales. 2023 was a banner year of sales for Airbus and the European aircraft maker is looking to enhance its market position where it has passed Boeing as the largest maker of narrowbody mainline aircraft but still trails Boeing in widebody sales. One of the airlines that is actively interested in assistance in offsetting its delayed Boeing deliveries is United which has one of the largest order books in the global airline industry. Before we look further at potential Airbus and airline actions, let's look at Airbus' historical and current presence in U.S. airline industry fleets.

Airbus is No Stranger In U.S. Airline Fleets

While the Boeing Company traces its roots back over 108 years, Airbus is a relatively new aerospace company which was born in the 1970s. At the time Airbus was conceived, the western commercial aircraft industry was almost entirely centered in the United States. Jet manufacturers like Lockheed exited the commercial aircraft manufacturing business after the L1011 while Douglas, and later McDonnell Douglas, eventually merged with Boeing. Bombardier of Canada and Embraer of Brazil both produced regional jets but Bombardier made the leap to mainline jets with its C Series which has been technologically successful but financially disastrous; Airbus gained control of the C Series, renamed it the A220, and production of western mainline civilian aircraft is now a duopoly between Airbus and Boeing.

Airbus grew first in its native Europe with the backing of its then-government owned airlines. It began to penetrate the massive U.S. market via some of the weaker and smaller airlines at that time. Its first passenger aircraft was the A300, a twin-engine widebody that competed with the Douglas DC-10 and the Lockheed L1011 trijets, gaining Eastern as one of its first large U.S. airline clients. Later major orders from Northwest and USAirways among others helped Airbus gain traction in the domestic market with its A320 family of aircraft which is still in production. American, Delta, and United remained largely loyal to Boeing and some had most favored national pricing agreements with Boeing that were later ruled illegal as part of the Boeing-McDonnell Douglas merger. Northwest and USAirways became major customers for the A330 twinjet. The Delta-Northwest merger led to the surviving Atlanta-based airline not just ordering more A330s but it now holds the distinction of being the only airline in the world that operates and has on-order aircraft from all four of Airbus commercial airplane families, operating the largest Airbus fleet in the world and will soon overtake Emirates as the largest operator of Airbus widebodies. American disposed of its A330s and Boeing 757s and 767s during covid but was the largest Airbus customer not only as a result of the A320 family fleet it acquired from merger partner USAirways but also because of the massive split order between Airbus and Boeing for over 500 aircraft that American placed over a decade ago. Delta remains the largest passenger operator of the 757 and 767 and along with American is a major 737 operator.

United is One of Boeing's Largest Customers

United ordered Airbus A320s and A319s over a quarter century ago but has ordered almost entirely Boeing aircraft including via its merger partner, Continental, whose CEO was a vice-president of Boeing and was responsible for 737 and 757 production prior to his leadership at Continental. While American and later Delta placed orders for hundreds of the A321, Airbus' largest narrowbody, jet model and particularly its new technology engine version, the A321NEO, has become the best-selling aircraft model ever. United previously stated that it could not order the A321NEO because American had the most favored national pricing and UAL could not get the level of discounts that American had received although Delta was able to craft a deal to get both versions of the A321 before United did. Scott Kirby, UAL's CEO, came to that airline from American. United also placed an order for the A350, Airbus' new generation widebody competitor to the B787 years ago but has delayed and converted the order, first for 35 of the larger A350-1000 into 45 of the smaller (baseline) -900s.

UAL fleet 31Dec2022 (ir.united.com) United 2024 fleet plan as of Jan 2024 (ir.united.com)

As UAL CEO, Scott Kirby has committed to an aggressive expansion plan that has been heavily dependent on Boeing. Dubbed United NEXT, Kirby's plan involves orders for over 500 aircraft and includes retiring hundreds of older UAL aircraft; the Chicago-based airline has the oldest fleet, on average, of large U.S. airlines. The United NEXT plan also involves replacing regional jets with mainline aircraft and aggressively growing, adding hundreds of aircraft to United's domestic and international fleets. While United has been the largest international carrier among the U.S. Big 3 airlines, its domestic mainline fleet has been considerably smaller than American or Delta which both obtain not only most of their revenue but also their profits from their domestic operations. United also wants to grow its international operations, esp. in the Pacific where it is the largest airline, twice the size in revenue of Delta and four times the size of American. United will release its latest 10K in weeks but its order book in its last 10K is shown below along with its 2024 fleet plan which was included in its recent earnings report, although UAL execs acknowledge that they are not likely to receive the aircraft it has on order esp. in the wake of the latest MAX incident. United's A321NEO deliveries are also behind schedule as a result of Pratt and Whitney GTF engine production issues.

UAL fleet commitments 31Dec2022 (ir.united.com)

It should be noted that United has suffered from four groundings of parts of its fleet over the past 10 years.

In 2014, the global 787 fleet was grounded for more than six months due to fires on the 787's lithium batteries. In 2019, the global MAX fleet was grounded for 2 years due to the MAX's MCAS electronic stability system which was implicated in the two foreign carrier accidents. In 2021, the Pratt and Whitney-powered 777 fleet was grounded for 18 months after a United aircraft engine suffered a failure after takeoff from Denver. Most recently, in January 2024, the MAX9 fleet was grounded for two weeks because of the plug door failure.

Delivery of every Boeing commercial aircraft is months if not years behind schedule. Part of United's massive order book involves "cashing in" on compensation from Boeing for previous delays.

It isn't a surprise that Scott Kirby says that the latest MAX grounding is the "last straw" in its attempts to diversify its fleet and order book away from Boeing, likely indicating a strategy more in line with American and Delta which have more equal proportions of Airbus and Boeing aircraft in their current fleets as well as in their order books.

Airbus Has Competitors to Boeing Jets

Given that it has orders for the A321NEO and A350, United's current order book doesn't show an aversion to Airbus but rather a near-term preference for Boeing as United's primary aircraft supplier. Airbus is undoubtedly salivating at the opportunity to bring some of United's orders forward while also increasing sales of other Airbus products which include:

The A220 family, the small mainline jet which Airbus acquired from Bombardier, seats 110-140 seats in mixed-class configurations, making it an ideal replacement and upgauging instrument for regional jets as well as a replacement for older A319s, of which United has scores which will need replacement over the next decade. Airbus has a final assembly plant for the A220 family in Mobile, Alabama as well as in Montreal and is seeking to expand production to sites including Europe as Airbus reduces production costs and implements its own practices. Airlines including Air France have pushed Airbus to develop an even larger A220 version which would compete with the heart of the B737 family but offer much better economics and passenger comfort.

United has a large fleet of older A319 and A320 aircraft and has ordered two versions of the latest A321 from Airbus' best-selling A320NEO family. United just received its first A321NEOs which it will use in a 200-seat domestic version and also has the A321XLR, the transoceanic-capable version of the family that American, JetBlue, United, and others plan to use across the Atlantic in configurations with 140-160 seats. United's primary interest is likely in Airbus accelerating its deliveries of the A321NEO, a task that Airbus has taken on by scouring its customer list for customers that might be willing to sell back some of their early delivery positions. The A320NEO family is reportedly sold out in large part years in advance so it might be difficult to obtain any significant amount of near-term delivery slots. Airbus also produces the A320 family in Mobile.

Airbus' biggest sales pitch will likely be for its widebodies. In return for going to the effort of convincing other customers to delay their A321NEO deliveries to United's benefit, Airbus would undoubtedly charge a premium to United. UAL is certain to want to pay as little as possible above the very likely favorable prices it has received from Boeing for its huge MAX order. Airbus might be willing to absorb some of the higher prices on accelerated A321NEOs if it is able to obtain a substantial uptick in widebody orders from United, one of Boeing's largest customers for the 787.

The A330NEO family is a new-engine derivative of the A330, Airbus' best-selling widebody and second in sales only to the Boeing 777. The A330NEO has not sold terribly well but is a viable competitor to the 787-9 on most transatlantic and short transpacific flights. Delta is the largest operator. Airbus is producing just 2 A330s per month and Delta is nearing the end of its order book so Airbus is undoubtedly looking at every option to keep the line open.

All Airbus widebodies are produced in Europe and are powered exclusively by Rolls-Royce engines; United's current order book is predominantly powered by General Electric Company (GE) engines, and also has Pratt & Whitney, a subsidiary of RTX Corporation (RTX), engines on its older fleets, but has no Rolls-Royce powered aircraft.

As previously discussed, the A350 is Airbus' largest and most technologically advanced model, launched shortly after the Boeing 787 and enhanced several times to now offer not only a larger size than the 787 family but also a greater range at better economics. There are now over 500 A350s in service and the order book crossed 1000 aircraft in 2023, most of them being the base size -900 model. Airbus got a shot in Delta's latest earnings with a long-awaited order for 20 A350-1000s, supplementing Delta's fleet of 45 A350-900s in service or on order; Airbus will deliver the -1000s to Delta beginning in 2026, delivering a significant performance, capability, and operating cost advantage. United executives said they target their long-delayed order for the A350-900 for the 2030s as a potential replacement for their fleet of 75 Boeing 777-200/ERs.

United's decision to not count on the MAX 10 for five years allows them to convert their MAX 10 orders to the MAX 9 which is certified and in-service. Southwest has found over the past five years that repeated certification delays on the MAX 7 have resulted in a reduced number of total deliveries even though they have converted MAX 7 orders to MAX 8s because of the repeated gaps between updates regarding MAX 7 certification and opportunities to convert to the MAX 8. United is undoubtedly trying to prevent the same problem by waiting for the MAX 10 to be in production and certified before counting on it to be in the fleet.

MAX Delivery Delays Could be Years Long

News late Monday evening is that Boeing is withdrawing its exemption regarding the lack of an engine anti-ice system on the MAX based on objections from several influential U.S. lawmakers. Boeing had previously said that it could develop the required system but certification for the MAX 7 and MAX 10 would be further delayed. While Boeing has not confirmed that their decision to withdraw their request for an exemption will push certification of the MAX 7 and 10 back several more years, United's decision seems to reflect the likelihood that they will not receive their MAX 10s anywhere near the timeframe they expected.

United's challenge is to replace the capacity and capabilities of the MAX 10 and also to increase the number of aircraft it should have received absent the MAX production delays. UAL planned to use at least some of its MAX 10s for transcontinental service with a premium lie-flat cabin and the MAX 9 is probably too small to economically execute that type of strategy. The cabins on the MAX and the A320 family are not interchangeable so a delay on the MAX 10 could lead UAL to convert some of its A321NEO aircraft to a premium transcon strategy; Delta will roll out premium-configured A321NEOs later this year but is not planning to take the A321XLR for transatlantic flights.

Any desire by United to increase its Airbus order book will be met with several obstacles.

First, United has a massive order book valued in their latest 10K (which, again, will be updated in weeks) to be more than $50 billion, more than three times as large as Delta's. Boeing is not likely to agree to cancellations but could agree to allow United to push back deliveries to minimize higher near-term financial commitments. United's order book includes over $8 billion in aircraft capex in multiple years in the near future. In 2023, it burned cash due to its capex while AAL and DAL both generated free cash flow after funding their capex through cash flow. United NEXT is a high-risk plan that is heavily dependent on Boeing but United is making one of the largest aircraft purchases in global airline history and runs harming its balance sheet and investor potential by significant increases in its order book.

UAL commitments (ir.united.com)

Second, any shifts in United's order book would benefit competitor Delta which has maintenance overhaul rights for all airframe and engine combinations that Delta has on order and also any that United has on order or could consider. The A321NEO is the only Airbus aircraft family that provides an engine choice but United chose the Pratt and Whitney Geared Turbofan as its engine choice, undoubtedly in part to use customer compensation it received from Pratt and Whitney for the grounding of the PW4000 engines that power the 777s that United operates. Since Delta operates all four Airbus families and is the only U.S. non-manufacturer provider that has engine maintenance overhaul rights for every aircraft that Delta has on order, including the LEAP engine that powers the MAX, any Airbus purchase by United will benefit Delta even if United does not use Delta as its engine maintenance provider since any increase in engine sales will ultimately ensure that Delta's engine overhaul revenues grow. While Delta is careful not to tout its strategic advantage in discussing its competitors, part of Delta's $2 billion profit advantage over United in 2023 came from aircraft engine maintenance contracts to other airlines and the revenue for that line of business is expected to grow this decade.

And the third factor is simply the timing of implementing any changes. The easiest and fastest transition would be for United to replace MAX 10 orders with MAX 9s but, since United intended the MAX 10s to have different usages than its MAX 9s, it is not a given that they can obtain all of the cabin fittings and other systems that would have otherwise been used on the MAX 10. Seat suppliers are running at full production levels due to not only the large number of aircraft orders but also the number of aircraft that are being retrofitted, as United is doing by putting seatback audio and video systems on its older aircraft that do not have those systems. While the production timeline for a narrowbody aircraft could be as short as 12 months, including suppliers, that timeline could be much longer if United or other airlines have to order their own cabins and other equipment to replace equipment on aircraft previously destined for other airlines.

Airbus Stock was Compelling even before...

While Airbus might find itself under pressure from airlines seeking to mitigate delivery delays with the MAX, a few airlines are willing to pick up any MAX orders that are dropped. European low-cost carrier Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) has said that will pick up as many MAX 10 orders that other airlines don't want. RYAAY is currently receiving a high capacity version of the MAX 8. Delta has an outstanding order for 100 MAX 10 aircraft which it expected to receive in 2025; at the time Delta placed the order, it noted that it had the option to switch to other Boeing models.

As part of its MAX 10 order, Delta gained maintenance overhaul rights for the GE LEAP engines that power the MAX fleet so Delta has an incentive to switch to one of the remaining MAX models. As part of its deliberations that led to its A350-1000 order, Delta received an offer from GE to overhaul the GEnx engine which flies exclusively on the B787 family. Given that Delta did not place an order large enough to replace all of the 767s it needs to replace within the next five to seven years, it is possible that Delta could also be interested in converting its MAX order to Boeing 787s equipped with GE engines.

Airbus 1 year chart 29Jan2024 (Seeking Alpha)

The next few months will prove to be volatile for the two primary civilian plane makers and for airlines that are attempting to insulate themselves from Boeing's latest MAX challenges. By virtue of its larger capacity, Airbus is certain to gain orders from some airlines. While United is one of the more vocal airlines in the industry right now, it is likely that other airlines will be revealing their desire to seek to acquire more Airbus aircraft.

Airbus Ratings 29Jan2024 (Seeking Alpha)

While I believe that Airbus is a buy, the latest Boeing developments are likely to further benefit Airbus and further strengthen a buy recommendation on Airbus.

