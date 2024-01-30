Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Commvault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 30, 2024 12:50 PM ETCommvault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) Stock
Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 30, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Melnyk - Head, Investor Relations

Sanjay Mirchandani - Chief Executive Officer

Gary Merrill - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Aaron Rakers - Wells Fargo

Howard Ma - Guggenheim Securities

James Fish - Piper Sandler

Rudy Kessinger - D.A. Davidson

Eric Martinuzzi - Lake Street

Jason Ader - William Blair

Thomas Blakey - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Michael Melnyk

Good morning. And welcome to our earnings conference call. I’m, Michael Melnyk, Head of Investor Relations and I’m joined by Sanjay Mirchandani, Commvault CEO and Gary Merrill, Commvault CFO.

An earnings presentation with key financial and operating metrics is posted on the investor relations website for reference. Statements made on today’s call will include forward-looking statements that are of Commvault. Future expectations plans and prospects. All such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Please refer to the cautionary language in today’s earnings release and Commvault’s most recent periodic reports filed with the SEC for a discussion of the risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to be materially different from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. Commvault does not assume any obligation to update these statements.

During this call, Commvault's financial results are presented on a non-GAAP basis. A reconciliation between non-GAAP and GAAP measures can be found on our website.

Thank you again for joining us. Now I'll turn it over to Sanjay for his opening remarks. Sanjay?

Sanjay Mirchandani

Thank you, Mike. Good morning and thanks for joining us today. I am pleased to report our Q3 results exceeded expectations including double-digit year-over-year growth across our most important KPIs. By our own metrics, this was an exceptional quarter. We also set the stage for the future by introducing market-leading innovation. With Commvault Cloud, our

