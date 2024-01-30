Bill Pugliano

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) shares intermittently surged as much as 10% following the company's publication of strong Q4 results and FY 2024 guidance. But despite this enormous one-day jump, I argue there is still attractive upside ahead for GM shares, as the company's fundamentals remain deeply underappreciated and likely undervalued by the market. In fact, I point out that General motors stock is currently trading at about 0.3x FY 2024 sales and less than 3x projected FY 2024 cash flows.

As a general theme for the automotive industry heading into 2024, I believe that concerns about electric vehicle ("EV") disruption risk are presented grossly out of proportion, as the market transition will likely be gradual, and a complete transition may be illusive. And while managing a sensible transition, major OEMs such as GM are well-positioned to cater to both traditional and evolving consumer preferences, sustaining strong profitability for years to come.

For context: In 2023, General Motors' stock performance has been relatively weak, with shares under performing the broader U.S. equity market. Over the past twelve months, GM shares have lost approximately 2%, compared to a gain of about 23% for the S&P 500 (SP500).

Seeking Alpha

General Motors Beats FY 2023 Projections

General Motors reported impressive Q4 and FY 2023 results, outperforming consensus estimates on both revenue and earnings. During the trailing three months ending December 2023, the Detroit OEM generated $42.98 billion in sales, topping consensus estimates by approximately $3.5 billion, according to data collected by Refinitiv. Notably, sales were about flat YoY compared to the same period in 2022, despite an aggressive production headwind caused by the UAW strikes during the quarter. For the FY 2023, General Motors' sales increased 9.6% YoY, to $171.84 billion.

On profitability, GM's operating margin for FY 2023 dropped by about 200 basis points to 7.2%. However, given the strong 2022 benchmark, it is noteworthy to point out that General Motors profitability came in better than expected (beating EBIT margin expectations for the FY by almost 50 basis points). After deducting non-operating expenses and income taxes, GM's net income was $10.1 billion, or $7.68 per share, marking a 2% YoY increase and exceeding consensus estimates by a comfortable 13 cents.

GM Q4 results

Studying General Motors' earnings release, I was especially surprised by the company's guidance for 2024. Notably, I highlight that GM's guided range for FY 2024 net income is $9.8 billion - $11.2 billion, which would actually compare favorable to FY 2023 profitability.

GM Q4 results

The outlook is surprising, because the headwinds from the UAW wage negotiations have been well documented and analyzed. In fact, according to calculations provided by equity analysts at Deutsche Bank (Deutsche Bank: Automotive industry equity research note, dated 26 October), the estimated annual EBIT headwind as a consequence to higher wages for U.S. based workers has been calculated at about $1.3-1.5 billion annually. Accordingly, to offset the EBIT headwind from higher manufacturing costs, GM management must feel very confident in its ability to take out operating costs, while leveraging an implied, favorable macro demand outlook for 2024.

Deutsche Bank

As another highlight for the FY 2024 outlook, I point out that General Motors management implied to be very serious about the $10 billion buyback program announced in Q3. In fact, General Motors guidance for 2024 already models an estimated impact of $1.45 per share from its accelerated share repurchase program, projecting an end of year weighted-average diluted share count of about under 1.15 billion shares. In other words, GM expects to execute the entirety of the repurchase program by end of FY 2024 (suggesting a more than 20% equity yield for the year)!

Macro Backdrop Supportive Heading Into 2024

Heading into 2024, GM management's strong 2024 outlook is supported by an optimistic macro backdrop, largely driven by the expected impact of potential interest rate cuts. In fact, rate cuts should provide a notable tailwind for car demand, as a substantial number of purchases in the automotive sectors are financed through credit. Accordingly, lower interest rates could lead to more affordable credit, potentially boosting consumer confidence. Similarly, cyclical sectors such as automotive should also benefit from a robust GDP backdrop, as latest PMIs and economic growth data all point to healthy and improving economic activity in the U.S.

Meanwhile, investors' concern relating to the structural EV transition risk looks increasingly blown out of proportion. As evidenced by 2022 and 2023 financial reporting, legacy automotive companies like Stellantis and General Motors are performing well despite the risks associated with increasing EV demand and new market entrants. Indeed, compared to smaller players like Rivian, Lucid and Fisker, legacy automakers benefit from economies of scale and well-established supply chains, which can be advantageous in managing production costs and navigating macro disruptions efficiently. Moreover, investors should also consider that legacy automakers such as GM have accumulated notable brand loyalty over time, as well as broad international market presence. This makes commercial presence very "sticky."

Lastly, General Motors has been proactively adapting to the EV revolution, investing significantly in electric and autonomous vehicle technology over the years, but without cutting their profitable internal combustion engine models. In fact, GM management plans to maintain flexibility in its North American plants for producing both EVs and traditional vehicles, depending on market demand.

Valuation Looks Ridiculously Cheap

Disregarding the fundamental strength and better-than-expected outlook, the current trading price of GM continues to be very cheap: Referencing data compiled by Seeking Alpha, I point out that GM shares are currently valued at FWD P/E of >5x, a discount of almost 70% compared to the broader automotive sector. Similarly, on P/B and P/CF General Motors shares trade at a discount of 74% and 71%, respectively.

Seeking Alpha

Risks To My Thesis

General Motors stock is very cheap. But still, investors should note that there are quite a few risks that are worth monitoring. Specifically, I point out that the automotive industry is highly competitive, with numerous established players and new entrants competing for market shares. In addition, it is worth noting that the automotive industry is sensitive to economic cycles: a downturn in the global economy can lead to reduced consumer spending and lower vehicle sales. Lastly, investors should consider that the automotive industry relies on a complex global supply chain. Disruptions, such as the ones seen during and post COVID, could significantly impact the volume and profitability profile of major OEMs.

Investor Takeaway

General Motors' shares intermittently surged 10% after strong Q4 results and FY 2024 guidance. Rightly so: GM's guidance for FY 2024 net income is highly favorable, with net income estimated at $9.8 billion - $11.2 billion, while a $10 billion buyback program may expand EPS and suggest a >20% equity yield for GM investors over the next 12 months. Commercially, concerns about EV disruption risk in the automotive industry appear exaggerated, as major OEMs like GM are well-positioned to cater to evolving consumer preferences.

I argue that General Motors stock is currently trading at ridiculously discounted multiples, valued at about 0.3x FY 2024 sales and less than 3x projected FY 2024 cash flows. And accordingly, shares could potentially present a very attractive and lucrative investment opportunity. As a function of both strong commercial momentum and valuation, I assign General Motors Company shares a "Strong Buy" rating.