Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

General Motors: Shares Surge On Optimistic Outlook, Rightly So

Jan. 30, 2024 1:52 PM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM) Stock3 Comments
Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
7.59K Followers

Summary

  • General Motors Company shares surged 10% after strong Q4 results and FY 2024 guidance, but there is still significant upside potential.
  • GM's guidance for FY 2024 net income is favorable, with net income estimated at $9.8 billion - $11.2 billion, while a $10 billion buyback program is also highly value accreditive.
  • Concerns about EV disruption risk in the automotive industry are likely exaggerated, while major OEMs like GM are well-positioned to cater to evolving consumer preferences.
  • General Motors stock is currently trading ridiculously, valued at about 0.3x FY 2024 sales and less than 3x projected FY 2024 cash flows.

GM CEO Mary Barra Holds Press Conference On Ignition Switch Recall

Bill Pugliano

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) shares intermittently surged as much as 10% following the company's publication of strong Q4 results and FY 2024 guidance. But despite this enormous one-day jump, I argue there is still attractive upside

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
7.59K Followers
Experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank, as well as private equity consultant for MBB. Currently working towards the CFA charter, having completed I&II. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of STLA, GM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

not financial advice

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

D
Dontbeevil
Today, 2:32 PM
Comments (640)
What makes GM so different from Ford?
Korone Investor profile picture
Korone Investor
Today, 2:26 PM
Comments (44)
Good article.
I'm surprised that Mary Barra is actually making difference as CEO in GM.
D
DW2340
Today, 1:59 PM
Comments (1.5K)
I guess one advantage they have over pure play EV makers is the variable options with hybrid and ICE vehicles. Also input costs for EV’s starting to come down should also help. They could easily be at $45/share come July with one or two rate cuts
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.